S-Works Phenom stretches Mirror for more comfort
The latest evolution of Specialized’s 3D-printed saddle is its S-Works Phenom with Mirror. This saddle promises 28% less sit bone pressure and features a structure with more struts and nodes that enhance cushioning and ride support for those long days on the gravel or mountain bike.
Saddle performance is irrelevant until it’s not. When you start hurting a few hours into an 80-mile training ride or on day three of a multi-day event, it’s too late. Introduced in 2019, Specialized’s Mirror saddles look different with their futuristic structure.
The ‘Mirror’ marketing term refers to these saddles having a 3D-printed construction, with interconnected structures providing rider support - instead of traditional saddle foam. Since its debut, several Cape Epics have been won atop Specialized’s Mirror saddle technology. And those Cape Epic wins were primarily driven by Specialized’s South African team rider, Matt Beers.
The three-time Cape Epic winner is 6’4ft (1.96m) tall, much larger than most endurance mountain bikers. Beers knows the value of an advanced saddle design that enhances comfort and negates pressure points when competing at the world’s most challenging mountain bike stage race.
Specialized’s existing S-Works Power saddle with Mirror has 14,000 struts and 7799 nodes.
The new S-Works Phenom with Mirror increases that to 20,055 struts and 8735 nodes, accounting for the additional rider support. But how do all those numbers make for a comfier ride? The liquid polymer 3D structure of Specialized’s S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddles uses the entire saddle’s complex structure to support rider weight, instead of only the area directly under your sit bones – the weakness of a conventional foam padded saddle.
Unlike conventionally padded saddles, the 3D Mirror structure is nearly infinitely responsive and adaptable to rider position and cadence, preventing those dreaded pressure points and saddle sores after consecutive days of demanding riding.
The latest S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddles are available in 143- and 155mm widths, with a nose-to-tail length of 270mm. These are the longest flat-shape saddles Specialized make, allowing riders more room to position when pedalling on a long flat gravel road, or climbing in that 52t gear on a steep singletrack descent. With carbon fibre rails and shell construction, the 143mm width version weighs only 223g.
The new S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddles are priced at £350.