 LCP

S-Works Phenom stretches Mirror for more comfort

New saddle gets Mirror tech for less sit-bone pressure.
S-Works Phenom stretches Mirror for more comfort
|
Mar 26 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
6 cool things header 1.jpg
5 cool things coming soon from Hope, Pacenti, Fox, Specialized and SDG
Let the bike build commence!
Specialized Women's Power Mimic Saddle-1.jpg
Specialized launch Women's Power with MIMIC technology saddle
Memory foam, pressure relieving solution for female riders
Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
First Look: Specialized S-Works Diverge Gravel Bike
More suspension than you might think.....
Specialized Enduro Comp
First Look: 2018 Specialized Enduro Comp
We opt for alloy in a carbon world

The latest evolution of Specialized’s 3D-printed saddle is its S-Works Phenom with Mirror. This saddle promises 28% less sit bone pressure and features a structure with more struts and nodes that enhance cushioning and ride support for those long days on the gravel or mountain bike.

Saddle performance is irrelevant until it’s not. When you start hurting a few hours into an 80-mile training ride or on day three of a multi-day event, it’s too late. Introduced in 2019, Specialized’s Mirror saddles look different with their futuristic structure.

2024 specialized phenom mirror hero 2.jpg
2024 specialized phenom mirror hero 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The ‘Mirror’ marketing term refers to these saddles having a 3D-printed construction, with interconnected structures providing rider support - instead of traditional saddle foam. Since its debut, several Cape Epics have been won atop Specialized’s Mirror saddle technology. And those Cape Epic wins were primarily driven by Specialized’s South African team rider, Matt Beers.

The three-time Cape Epic winner is 6’4ft (1.96m) tall, much larger than most endurance mountain bikers. Beers knows the value of an advanced saddle design that enhances comfort and negates pressure points when competing at the world’s most challenging mountain bike stage race.

2024 specialized phenom mirror pressue map.jpg
2024 specialized phenom mirror pressue map.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Specialized’s existing S-Works Power saddle with Mirror has 14,000 struts and 7799 nodes.

The new S-Works Phenom with Mirror increases that to 20,055 struts and 8735 nodes, accounting for the additional rider support. But how do all those numbers make for a comfier ride? The liquid polymer 3D structure of Specialized’s S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddles uses the entire saddle’s complex structure to support rider weight, instead of only the area directly under your sit bones – the weakness of a conventional foam padded saddle.

2024 specialized phenom mirror hero 1.jpg
2024 specialized phenom mirror hero 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Unlike conventionally padded saddles, the 3D Mirror structure is nearly infinitely responsive and adaptable to rider position and cadence, preventing those dreaded pressure points and saddle sores after consecutive days of demanding riding.

The latest S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddles are available in 143- and 155mm widths, with a nose-to-tail length of 270mm. These are the longest flat-shape saddles Specialized make, allowing riders more room to position when pedalling on a long flat gravel road, or climbing in that 52t gear on a steep singletrack descent. With carbon fibre rails and shell construction, the 143mm width version weighs only 223g.

The new S-Works Phenom with Mirror saddles are priced at £350.

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
2024 crankbrothers BC hero.jpg
Crankbrothers introduces its S.O.S on-bike tools
New range features five semi-modular on-bike tool storage solutions.
News
2024 cannondale scalpel hero 3.jpg
The 2024 Cannondale Scalpel gets proportional suspension
Size-specific suspension, a more aggressive geometry and the famous Lefty fork.
Feature
2024 caliper clean pad remove.jpg
Disc brake pads explained: Organic vs sintered vs semi metal
Everything you need to know about best brake pads for you and how to replace them.
Review
Madison_Flux_Jacket_1.jpg
Madison Flux Waterproof Trail Jacket review £150.00
A very comfortable and non-restrictive jacket that is waterproof in all but the worst conditions.
News
2024 atherton s170.jpg
Video: Gee Atherton and the new Atherton S170
The man himself talks us through the new Atherton S170.
Feature
2024 totw 23.03.24.jpg
Yeti revives the ASR, four-piston brakes in gravel and more
Our recap on the best tech stories of the week.
Review
2024 look trail rock plus hero.jpg
Look Trail ROC+ flat pedal review £160.00
Grippy, good looking and well built but pricey and could do with a more refined profile.
Feature
Cape Epic_OffRoadCC_Matt Beers_000.jpeg
Bike check: Matt Beers' Specialized S-Works Epic 8
We go under the hood of the Specialized S-Works Epic 8 piloted by defending Cape Epic champion Matt Beers.