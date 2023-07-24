Ortlieb releases limited edition bikepacking set
If black isn't your thing, perhaps mustard is something that might garner some interest. It might not be the right colour for your bike, but Ortlieb's new limited-edition bikepacking set is certainly going to appeal to many.
The all-new bikepacking set is something that Ortlieb says is the perfect blend of 'functionality, durability, and eye-catching aesthetics' and includes a Handlebar Pack 9L, Seat-Pack 16.5L, and Frame-Pack Toptube RC 3L (all limited edition).
Ortlieb says the handlebar pack and seat pack offer ample storage for things like sleeping bags, clothing, or camping gear. The frame pack can be used by gravel riders or mountain bikers.
So why mustard? To keep up with current trends of course! The new mustard colourway was inspired (and featured in) by Pantone's colour of the year 2023. In this case, it's very much fashion meets function but sustainability hasn't fallen by the wayside. This set is constructed using repurposed fabric to make use of unused materials.
As for prices, Ortlieb's new bikepacking gear will cost from £100 for the frame pack, to £120 for the handlebar bag and up to £159 for the seat pack.
1 comments
Surprised how the mustard colour was inspired by the 2023 Pantone colour of rhe year as that is 'Viva magenta'!