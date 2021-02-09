New Granite Design Aux Cage - an extra strap on bottle for those without the mounts
Need more water but not enough bottle mounts on your bike? Granite Design has just announced the launch of the Aux Cage, a new strap on bottle cage for road, mountain and gravel riders.
The Aux Bottle Cage is the answer to your “why can’t I fit a bottle cage on my bike?!” prayers. Strap it anywhere you like, at any height or, use the bosses to mount as you would a regular bottle cage.
The Aux straps a side-loading bottle cage to any part of your frame or fork, the lightweight kit contains two straps and a carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastics cage with a stealthy matte finish.
The Aux Strap Kit uses silicone-coated hook-and-loop straps (that's Velcro to you and me) and grippy rubber pads for a rock-solid fit that, they say won’t leave your bottle on the trails.
The AUX Bottle Cage and Strap Kit is available for $27.99USD and the cage is available separately for $20.99USD. We found the cage on Amazon with an additional $9.86 shipping charge bring the whole lot to about £27.47. Or ask your local bike shop, Granite Design kit is distributed by Windwave in the UK, the price for the cage or the kit is £19.95 and £26.95 respectively.