New Granite Design Aux Cage - an extra strap on bottle for those without the mounts

No mounts? No problem.....
2021 Granite Aux Cage 3
|
Feb 9 2021
|
News
Need more water but not enough bottle mounts on your bike? Granite Design has just announced the launch of the Aux Cage, a new strap on bottle cage for road, mountain and gravel riders. 

The Aux Bottle Cage is the answer to your “why can’t I fit a bottle cage on my bike?!” prayers. Strap it anywhere you like, at any height or, use the bosses to mount as you would a regular bottle cage. 

2021 Granite Aux Cage 4


The Aux straps a side-loading bottle cage to any part of your frame or fork, the lightweight kit contains two straps and a carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastics cage with a stealthy matte finish.

2021 Granite Aux Cage 2


The Aux Strap Kit uses silicone-coated hook-and-loop straps (that's Velcro to you and me) and grippy rubber pads for a rock-solid fit that, they say won’t leave your bottle on the trails.

2021 Granite Aux Cage .jpg


The AUX Bottle Cage and Strap Kit is available for $27.99USD and the cage is available separately for $20.99USD. We found the cage on Amazon with an additional $9.86 shipping charge bring the whole lot to about £27.47. Or ask your local bike shop, Granite Design kit is distributed by Windwave in the UK, the price for the cage or the kit is £19.95 and £26.95 respectively. 

Author block

Rachael Wight's picture

Editor here at off-road.cc, Rachael is happiest on two wheels. Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. In the past Rachael has written for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding, she has been equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories or doing the site admin. When she's not busy with all the above she's roasting coffee or coaching mountain biking in the Forest of Dean. 

