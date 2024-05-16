McLaren goes Extreme with 161Nm e-bike - the most powerful trail-legal e-MTB ever created
McLaren is renowned for pioneering automotive technology, creating seminal supercars such as the F1 and hybridised P1. Respected for its intricate knowledge of aerodynamics, McLaren provides consulting services to several cycling brands, assisting with developing slick road bike frames for McLaren and advanced garments for Le Col.
Reinvesting the company’s established technical knowledge into new e-bikes, has created the Extreme. Configured as a trail trail bike, McLaren’s Extreme rolls a mixed 29/27.5-inch wheelset and features a 160mm fork and 145mm of rear suspension.
The real story is its power unit. Leveraging all its knowledge of hybridised electric drive systems, learned from developing powerful electric motors for its supercars like the Artura, McLaren’s Extreme 600 trail bike features 852W of peak power pedalling assistance. Its 161Nm torque rating is nearly double that of most other e-bikes, too.
Big power – bigger cockpit
Controlling the Extreme 600’s functions is a stunning integrated cockpit. The one-piece handlebar and stem has an enormous centre section featuring a display similar to what McLaren supercar owners enjoy. This digital interface is much larger and more legible than conventional e-bike control display units.
Riders can select various pedal-assist functions and use the Extreme’s display function to monitor status. The 852W peak power option is only activated when selecting ‘Race’ mode, one of the Extreme 600’s five available settings. The integrated handlebar also features a powerful LED riding light.
Beyond its impressively powerful motor and radical cockpit design, the Extreme 600 build features an XX-grade SRAM Eagle AXS drivetrain. It also rolls the latest Pirelli Scorpion mountain bike tyres – as one would expect - considering Pirelli’s long association as a tyre supplier of choice for McLaren’s road and race cars.
As part of its new e-bike range, McLaren will also have 250W versions available and hardtail options. Mirroring the company’s car business, these McLaren e-bikes will be limited in supply and targeted at legacy McLaren supercar owners.
For mountain bikers who are McLaren brand fans and were jealous of the S-Works McLaren Tarmac and Le Col jersey collaborations, there is now an ultra-powerful e-bike option for shredding trails.
