 LCP

McLaren goes Extreme with 161Nm e-bike - the most powerful trail-legal e-MTB ever created

Storied supercar maker McLaren is launching a series of e-bikes, and they are mighty potent.
McLaren goes Extreme with 161Nm e-bike - the most powerful trail-legal e-MTB ever created
|
May 16 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2020 Hunt e-enduro wide e-mtb hero
HUNT introduces the E_Enduro Wide e-mtb wheelset
Beefed up wheels specifically for the demands of e-bikes
2021 Specialized kenevo SL hero cover.jpg
Specalized adds the Kenevo to the lightweight SL line-up - A brand new enduro e-MTB for 2021
The Kenevo follows in the Levo's footsteps, offering a lightweight enduro e-bike
2022 mondraker ebike launch cover.jpg
Mondraker uncovers the 2022 e-MTB lineup
Fresh e-mountain bike range benefits from all new Bosch motors
2021 DTSwiss HybridMTB hub cover.jpg
DT Swiss announces E-MTB specific wheelsets
Carbon and alloy models built especially for the demands of e-mountain bikes

McLaren is renowned for pioneering automotive technology, creating seminal supercars such as the F1 and hybridised P1. Respected for its intricate knowledge of aerodynamics, McLaren provides consulting services to several cycling brands, assisting with developing slick road bike frames for McLaren and advanced garments for Le Col. 

Reinvesting the company’s established technical knowledge into new e-bikes, has created the Extreme. Configured as a trail trail bike, McLaren’s Extreme rolls a mixed 29/27.5-inch wheelset and features a 160mm fork and 145mm of rear suspension. 

2024 mclaren e-mtb riding.jpg
2024 mclaren e-mtb riding.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The real story is its power unit. Leveraging all its knowledge of hybridised electric drive systems, learned from developing powerful electric motors for its supercars like the Artura, McLaren’s Extreme 600 trail bike features 852W of peak power pedalling assistance. Its 161Nm torque rating is nearly double that of most other e-bikes, too. 

Big power – bigger cockpit

Controlling the Extreme 600’s functions is a stunning integrated cockpit. The one-piece handlebar and stem has an enormous centre section featuring a display similar to what McLaren supercar owners enjoy. This digital interface is much larger and more legible than conventional e-bike control display units. 

2024 mclaren e-mtb dash.jpg
2024 mclaren e-mtb dash.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Riders can select various pedal-assist functions and use the Extreme’s display function to monitor status. The 852W peak power option is only activated when selecting ‘Race’ mode, one of the Extreme 600’s five available settings. The integrated handlebar also features a powerful LED riding light. 

Beyond its impressively powerful motor and radical cockpit design, the Extreme 600 build features an XX-grade SRAM Eagle AXS drivetrain. It also rolls the latest Pirelli Scorpion mountain bike tyres – as one would expect - considering Pirelli’s long association as a tyre supplier of choice for McLaren’s road and race cars. 

2024 mclaren e-mtb front.jpg
2024 mclaren e-mtb front.jpg, by Liam Mercer


As part of its new e-bike range, McLaren will also have 250W versions available and hardtail options. Mirroring the company’s car business, these McLaren e-bikes will be limited in supply and targeted at legacy McLaren supercar owners. 

For mountain bikers who are McLaren brand fans and were jealous of the S-Works McLaren Tarmac and Le Col jersey collaborations, there is now an ultra-powerful e-bike option for shredding trails.

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

1 comments

58 min 52 sec ago

Sounds like it will literally shred the trails.

Find great off-road deals

Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
2024 dt swiss f 1900 hero.png
DT Swiss unveils its budget big-hitting mountain bike wheels
DT Swiss has developed a new version of its proven severe-duty alloy wheelset, called the F1900 Classic complete with wider bead to limit pinch flats.
Review
2024 altura ridge dirt bag hero.jpg
Altura Ridge Dirt Bag review £50.00
A great kit bag that could do with some improvements and better pricing.
Review
2024 scott addict gravel hero.jpg
Scott Addict Gravel 10 gravel bike review £5699.00
A well-specced, fast, fun and exciting gravel race machine.
Feature
panaracer-gravelking-10th-anniversary-april-2024-v2.jpg
The world’s mightiest gravel tyre hits its 10th anniversary
To mark a decade since its first appearance, find out everything you need to know about the Panaracer GravelKing tyres
Review
Tailfin_Frame_Bag_Hero.jpg
Tailfin Frame Bag review £110.00
Strong, durable and impeccable in use with sizing to suit a wide range of bikes.
News
2024 gb gravel hero.jpg
GRVL to design Team GB's UCI Gravel World Championship kit
New GRVL Team GB kit (is literally) all about performance as rider data is used to create design.
Review
Northwave Rebel 3 Epic Series - Packshot.jpeg
Northwave Rebel 3 Epic Series clipless shoe review £189.00
Efficient and racy shoes for tough days in the saddle or stage races.
Review
2024 Fizik Terra Argo X3 Hero.jpeg
Fizik Terra Argo X3 saddle review £150.00
A comfortable saddle for gravel rides on broken surfaces.