Lauf offers 30-day test period on all new bike purchases

It's never been easier to find your True Lauf.
2021 lauf true grit gravel bike.jpg
|
Oct 5 2021
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
True Grit - Curry Orange - 6.jpg
The curry orange colour scheme is rather nice
First Ride: Lauf's new True Grit gravel race bike and refined fork
A new bike from gravel suspension pioneers
True Grit - Cream White - 5.jpg
The True Grit in cream white
Lauf move from American Classic to DT Swiss wheels
Change prompted by wheel brand going under
gritfest 2019 photos 8.jpg
Lauf Gritfest 2019 - gravel enduro at its best
Dave rides the two-day gravel stage race in mid-Wales
Lauf-goes-direct-sales-100.jpg
Lauf slashes prices by around 25% across range with Direct To You sales
Unique leaf sprung gravel race machines now much lighter on your wallet

Buying a bike online can involve a certain amount of um'ing and err'ing. Will it be the right size? And more importantly, will I enjoy riding it? Well, if you're purchasing a shiny new steed from Lauf, you'll have 30-days to see if it's the Lauf of your life and if not, simply send it back.

Whether you're eyeing up a Lauf True Grit or the Lauf Anywhere, the True Lauf Promise allows you to try out your new bike for 30-days. If you find that it's not quite right for you, for whatever reason, you can return the bike to Lauf for a full refund. Sounds too good to be true, right? We thought so as well, but it appears to really be that straightforward. 

 

We had a few questions about the True Lauf Promise, which we put to CEO and founder Benedikt Skúlason:

 

  • Do you specify the condition of the bike for it to be eligible for a return?

Not exactly, no. We simply expect our customers to be honest and fair, as they have been. Thankfully, we've been blessed with great customers so far, and we don't expect that to change. As long as they take good care of it, we've got them covered. Wear and tear is to be expected, and if something happens to the bike during this period, we'll be as understanding as possible. Our goal is for everyone to feel taken care of and treated well. 

 

  • What stops someone from buying a Lauf bike, doing a Tour Divide (or similar) and then returning it within the 30 days?

Our terms state that racing voids the return right. We simply trust people to honour that. The True Lauf Promise is also voided if the bike's bags or accessories are mounted, except for handlebar-mounted lights and a speedometer. During the 30-days you won't be able to travel where the bike needs to be packed in a bike bag either.

 

  • If someone would like to return/exchange their Lauf, who pays for the postage and packaging of the return?

We cover a size change 100%. For other returns, we only charge $100 for the hassle (and shipping cost) of it all, regardless of where one lives. Processing a return of a £3-7k bike is much more expensive than that, but that's the cost that we simply take on us to provide that worry-free purchase.

 

With honesty being the best policy, in this case, it's great to see a bike brand roll out such a program that relieves the anxieties of buying without trying first. All the details about the True Lauf Promise are available on their website.

Author block

Jessica Strange's picture

Jessica Strange

Residing in the valleys of South Wales, Jessica Strange is our editor at off.road.cc. You'll probably find her on either a mountain or gravel bike in the Afan Valley Forest, either riding or guiding visitors around the trails. As a qualified bike mechanic, if Jessica isn't riding her bike, you can bet she's tinkering with one! When not fettling with bikes or blowing her legs out on the trails, self-proclaimed tea-addict Jessica is a colossal sci-fi fanatic.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£41.99
-35%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£192.46
-30%
Buy now
News
2021 yt industries capra uncaged 6 action 2.jpeg
YT Industries releases the Jeffsy and Capra Uncaged 6 models
YT has teamed with RockShox to bring Flight Attendant tech to two limited bikes
News
2021 YT industries jeffsy uncaged 6 hero.jpg
First Look: YT Industries Jeffsy Uncaged 6
We get a hands-on look at YT's new Jeffsy and that fresh RockShox Flight Attendant kit
News
2021 rockshox flight attendant hero 2.jpg
RockShox unleashes Flight Attendant
RockShox' answer to Fox's Live Valve removes suspension complexity
News
2022 santa cruz chameleon hero.jpg
Santa Cruz updates the Chameleon for 2022
Customisation is the name of the game with the new Chameleon
News
Darren Scott.jpg
Fundraiser launched to cover MTB rider’s medical expenses
Darren Scott is in hospital in Switzerland following world championship crash last month
News
2021 twenty21 range cover.jpg
Cyclorise launches Twenty21 - Own brand drivetrain kit
Cyclorise combats supply chain challenges with Twenty21
News
2021 specialized stumpjumper the starting point cover.jpg
Video: Stumpjumper - The Starting Point
Henrik Jensen and Reece Langhorn show us just what the Stumpjumper is all about
Review
2021 pearl izumi expedition bib short hero.jpg
Pearl Izumi Men's Expedition Bib Short £120.00
A comfortable pair of bibs if you can forgive niggly elastic on the inside