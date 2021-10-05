Lauf offers 30-day test period on all new bike purchases
Buying a bike online can involve a certain amount of um'ing and err'ing. Will it be the right size? And more importantly, will I enjoy riding it? Well, if you're purchasing a shiny new steed from Lauf, you'll have 30-days to see if it's the Lauf of your life and if not, simply send it back.
Whether you're eyeing up a Lauf True Grit or the Lauf Anywhere, the True Lauf Promise allows you to try out your new bike for 30-days. If you find that it's not quite right for you, for whatever reason, you can return the bike to Lauf for a full refund. Sounds too good to be true, right? We thought so as well, but it appears to really be that straightforward.
We had a few questions about the True Lauf Promise, which we put to CEO and founder Benedikt Skúlason:
- Do you specify the condition of the bike for it to be eligible for a return?
Not exactly, no. We simply expect our customers to be honest and fair, as they have been. Thankfully, we've been blessed with great customers so far, and we don't expect that to change. As long as they take good care of it, we've got them covered. Wear and tear is to be expected, and if something happens to the bike during this period, we'll be as understanding as possible. Our goal is for everyone to feel taken care of and treated well.
- What stops someone from buying a Lauf bike, doing a Tour Divide (or similar) and then returning it within the 30 days?
Our terms state that racing voids the return right. We simply trust people to honour that. The True Lauf Promise is also voided if the bike's bags or accessories are mounted, except for handlebar-mounted lights and a speedometer. During the 30-days you won't be able to travel where the bike needs to be packed in a bike bag either.
- If someone would like to return/exchange their Lauf, who pays for the postage and packaging of the return?
We cover a size change 100%. For other returns, we only charge $100 for the hassle (and shipping cost) of it all, regardless of where one lives. Processing a return of a £3-7k bike is much more expensive than that, but that's the cost that we simply take on us to provide that worry-free purchase.
With honesty being the best policy, in this case, it's great to see a bike brand roll out such a program that relieves the anxieties of buying without trying first. All the details about the True Lauf Promise are available on their website.