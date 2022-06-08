Hunt launches two new gravel race wheelsets

The hookless carbon wheels shave off grams - weighing only 1,380g a pair
|
Jun 8 2022
|
News
Hunt has put the focus on weight with its 25 Carbon Gravel Race Disc and 40 Carbon Gravel Race Disc wheelsets that were added today to the brand's Gravel Race range. The new wheels come in 25mm and 40mm depth and weigh as little as 1,380g a pair.

[Photographs by Ken Rodriguez-Clisham]

Hunt is a pioneer in the gravel wheels market, having been the first to introduce a gravel-specific wheelset in 2016, and more recently the Limitless gravel wheels with aerodynamic benefits. Their new Carbon Gravel Race Disc wheelsets are designed to provide lateral responsiveness and an aero profile in a lightweight package, with the gravel racer in mind. The new wheels differ from the Limitless in their hookless design that shaves off weight and makes the rims exclusive for tubeless tyres.

Hunt Bike Wheels 2845.jpg
Hunt Bike Wheels 2845.jpg, by Ken Rodriguez-Clisham


Both the 25mm and 40mm deep Carbon Gravel Race Disc wheelsets come with the Spring SL hubs that offer a 7.5° engagement rate and inside those, Hunt has decided to stay with their multi-point pawls with 48 ratchets. These are laced to the rims with Pillar’s reinforced PSR XTRA spokes, and the wheels are centre-lock rotor compatible.

“We've spent a lot of extra time working on the development of our Sprint hubs. Thanks to refining the CNC process and utilising 6066 alloy in the hub shells we've managed to drop a significant amount of weight. Due to this, we can confidently say our front hubs are weighing in around 95 grams, and the rear hub comes in at 230 grams. We're looking forward to hopefully bringing these reworked hubs out to inline and newer products in the coming months," said Paddy Blake, Lead Product and Commercial Manager, Hunt Bike Wheels.

Hunt-25-CGR-Wheelset-Front-Wheel-Weight.jpg
Hunt-25-CGR-Wheelset-Front-Wheel-Weight.jpg, by Ken Rodriguez-Clisham


Hunt says the 40mm deep wheelset weighs 1,383g and has 30mm external and 25mm internal width. The 25mm wheelset weighs 1,380g and is 33mm wide externally and 26mm internally. The rims are compatible with 28-65mm tyres and the maximum tyre pressure is 72.5psi (5bar) for both wheelsets. 

The wheelsets retail as follows; 25 Carbon Gravel Race, £879; 40 Carbon Gravel Race, £899.

