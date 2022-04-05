Fox ups the gravel suspension game with the 32 Taper-Cast
Fox has launched the newest fork in the line-up, the 32 Taper-Cast, claiming it as the lightest suspension fork that the brand has ever built. It comes with a noticeably different chassis but brings Fox's known GRIP or FIT4 dampers to gravel bikes.
It's pretty clear that the 32 Taper-Cast comes built with a very different chassis. Noticeably, the arch is located at the rear of the fork, rather than the front, stepping away from its mountain bike range-mates. This has been done as it has allowed the designers to put the arch towards a lower point of the tyre, enabling the fork to use less material and decrease weight. Because the arch sits lower, Fox says that there shouldn't be any issues with downtube clearance and that it adds to the fork's slick looks.
Fox has made maximum use of the fork's shorter travel of 40 to 50mm and has tapered the chassis. As a result, the 32 Taper-Cast is claimed to be more aerodynamic while the design further sheds weight.
The new fork comes kitted with a lightweight air spring that's been optimised for short travel and it's said that it requires fewer volume spacers, if any. The design also employs Fox's lower leg air/oil bypass channels.
The 32 Taper-Cast is only compatible with 700c hoops for the sake of tyre clearance and can fit up to a 45mm tyre with a fender installed (50mm without). It also only comes with a 1.5" tapered steerer, picking the most common steerer due to supply chain issues.
As for the measurements, the axle to crown measures at 435.5mm and 445.5mm on the 40mm and 50mm travelled options respectively. It's compatible with 160 and 180mm brake rotors and comes with 45 or 50mm offset options. The whole fork is then claimed to weigh 1226g.
A Performance Elite 32 TC will set you back £849 while a fork with the full Factory treatment is priced at £1,039.