Fairlight launches Holt, a new cross-country frame

The steel frame is designed to be fast and lively with modern XC geometry
Fairlight launches Holt, a new cross-country frame
|
Jun 3 2022
|
News
In short, Fairlight Holt is a steel cross country frame based around a 100-120mm fork, lots of custom tubing profiles and a heavily shaped rear end for maximum compliance and grip.

The carefully crafted steel frame offers compliance, traction, agility, zip, snap, grip, and flow, making it a bike that Fairlight says is as much home on bikepacking trips as at xc races. 

Technical details

2022 Fairlight Holt cx mtb-HOLT-Detail-4013.jpg
2022 Fairlight Holt cx mtb-HOLT-Detail-4013.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


The Holt steel frame is handmade in Central Europe and comes in four sizes, with the medium one weighing in at 2,258g. The frame has ample mud clearance as the maximum tyre width this frame can take is 66mm, and this is with 700c wheels as it is not compatible with 650b hoops. 

Fairlight is a huge advocate of threaded bottom bracket shells and the Holt features a 73mm threaded T47 shell instead of the more common BSA threaded shells specced on the brand's other models. The reason for the switch is to move the seat tube 8mm forward from the BB centreline it providing the Holt with better tyre clearance without bending the seat tube or the need for a longer chain stay. And for the weight weenies joy, the T47 is only 29g heavier than a 39mm BSA shell.

FAIRLIGHT-2022-HOLT-Detail-4053.jpg
FAIRLIGHT-2022-HOLT-Detail-4053.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


The Holt features a 27.2mm post for maximum compliance with a rigid post. The choice in the market is certainly good for 27.2mm posts, ranging from 60-125mm drop which Fairlight has designed to pair the frame with. "If you need 200mm of drop, I would suggest this is the wrong style of bike for your riding," Dom Thomas, Fairlight Co-Founder and Bike Designer says. 

All of the cable routing on this bike are external, and the frame is also Di2 compatible and can take a rear dynamo. The cable routing is designed to run quite snugly across the BB shell so Fairlight has added a simple 3D printed tray/skid plate which keeps the cables away from the paint.

You get three bottle mounts and rear rack mounts in terms of mounting stuff. The frame is compatible with both post mount and flat-mount brakes, using Fairlight’s 'Utility drops' dropouts which deserve a special mention - they are a practical part that looks stunning and really showcases the time taken to fine-tune the details on this bike. 

FAIRLIGHT-2022-HOLT-Detail-4041.jpg
FAIRLIGHT-2022-HOLT-Detail-4041.jpg, by Suvi Loponen

 

2022 Fairlight Holt cx mtb-Detail-4038+RACK.jpg
2022 Fairlight Holt cx mtb-Detail-4038+RACK.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


"The overall form is simply the outcome of a long process of design. We use brass plates as washers, providing a beautiful level of detail, with a pleasing contrast between the painted plate, silver mounts and touches of brass. As for the machining of the mounts, hanger and the brass plates, it is all done in the UK and the quality is insane; unbelievable care given to every edge and surface," Dom Thomas, Fairlight Co-Founder and Bike Designer explains.

For now, Fairlight is selling Holt as a frame only, and stock is due in October. They can add a fork and dropper to the package as well as the usual Hope and King headsets.

The price stands at £999 for the frame. You can add a SID Ultimate 110mm for £799.

Check the details on Fairlight's website. 

