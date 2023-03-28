Cannondale adds Topstone LAB71 to the premium bike range

The first LAB71 gravel bike gets special carbon layup that shaves off 160g
Cannondale adds Topstone LAB71 to the premium bike range
|
Mar 28 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2020 cannondale topstone hero.jpg
Cannondale launch new Topstone Carbon Lefty and Neo Lefty e-bike for maximum e-gravel goodness
'Maximum gravel' full sus in human and battery powered options
2022 cannondale topstone hero.jpg
Cannondale's Topstone gets refreshed for 2022
Cannondale's full suspension gravel bike gets a new geometry and refined suspension
2022 cannondale topstone carbon 2 lefty hero.jpg
First Look: Cannondale Topstone Carbon 2 Lefty
We get a glimpse of Cannondale's new full suspension gravel bike at CORE Bike
fearless vulture steel gravel adventure bike .jpg
New brand Fearless Bikes debuts Vulture adventure bike
British steel beauty for less dollar than you'd think

Cannondale Topstone is a gravel bike that's loved for its minimalist suspension solution and now, the brand has taken things up a notch and added the premium LAB71 touch to the gravel bike. The Topstone LAB71 is available as a frameset only and utilises Cannondale's carbon know-how to make the bike lighter than ever before without sacrificing stiffness or strength.

Cannondale launched its LAB71 "ultra-premium tier of performance products" last month, and since then we've already seen the first LAB71 road bike, the SuperSix Evo 4, enter the market. Cannondale shaved off some impressive grams off the new SuperSix, and the treatment has now been applied to the Topstone.

The claimed 160g weight saving - compared to the standard Topstone's weight - has been achieved by taking a dive into the carbon layup to fine-tune the weight and overall performance, without compromising the Topstone's known toughness and stiffness.

Looking a little closer at the frame and it exhibits the brand's keen eye for detail, gracing the bike with its own unique paint job.

2023 cannondale topstone lab71 loaded.jpg
2023 cannondale topstone lab71 loaded.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Then of course, as every Topstone should, this model comes with Cannondale's Kingpin suspension system that provides 30mm of suspension travel at the rear. As you can see, this has been done without using shocks or linkages, rather it uses bearings and the carbon frame's natural flex.

As always, the Topstone LAB71 gets all of the mounts you'll need for big rides out on the hills. So there are a number of mounts above and below the downtube, as well as o the seat tube, top tube and the fork.

2023 cannondale topstone lab71 frameset.jpg
2023 cannondale topstone lab71 frameset.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Moving onto the geometry, the 700c bike gets a 71.2-degree head tube angle, a 73.1-degree effective seat tube angle, and a 420mm chainstay length. A large frame gets a reach of 390mm and an actual top tube length of 550mm.

The premium comes at a price and this frameset will set you back £3,000.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction
£40
-38%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
News
2023 shimano direct mech 2.jpg
Shimano is working on a direct mount derailleur
Is Shimano already bringing the heat on SRAM?
News
2023 Nopinz Pro-1 Gravel speedsuit women's
Nopinz launches a gravel skinsuit with cargo pockets
The Pro-1 Gravel should cope with the “arduous demands of gravel racing whilst providing an aerodynamic edge”
News
2023 canyon exceed riding.jpg
Canyon's Exceed gets new colours and models
One of the planet's fastest cross country bikes gets new entry level model
Feature
Absa Cape Epic
Cape Epic 2023 - How the race was won
Our Cape Epic 2023 highlights
Review
Musguard Omni Wide Pair.jpeg
Musguard Omni Wide mud guard set review £48.00
An good set of lightweight pocketable full width mud guards for your mountain bike
News
Lukas Baum's Orbea Oiz
Bike check: Lukas Baum's Orbea Oiz
A deep dive into the racing bikes of defending Cape Epic Champions, Orbea x Leatt x Speed Company
Feature
techoftheweekCaneCreek.jpg
3D-printed titanium bling from Cane Creek and more
Our round-up of the very best tech stories of the week
Feature
2023 5ct cover 24.03.23.jpg
Crankbrothers' latest Mallet pedal and kicks from Fizik
And the best stories of the week