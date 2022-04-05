Cannondale's Topstone gets refreshed for 2022
Cannondale claims to redefine the limited adventure with the ground-up redesigned Topstone. The updated bike benefits from an updated geometry with refinements to its Kingpin suspension platform. Here's everything you need to know.
Designed as one bike to do it all, whether that's hitting local singletrack or putting the rubber down at your first gravel race the Topstone has received a bit of a change to its linkage to shed up to 100 grams. Clearly, the bike doesn't come equipped with a shock at the rear, instead, the bike makes use of the carbon frame's flex by using a thru-axle pivot in the seat tube.
The new Topstone also employs Cannondale's Proportional Response which is said to ensure that all riders of all sizes can get the best performance out of the bike. The brand claims that this gives every Topstone rider the right traction on rough terrain.
The geometry has seen a bit of a tweak on the new bike too as it now comes sorted with a lower standover and bottom bracket height in a bid to help it offer a more confident ride.
It's not just about rear suspension as the Topstone comes kitted with the brand's Lefty Oliver fork. Any models of the Topstone specced with an Oliver come with 700c wheels as standard and the frame can accommodate up to 45mm width rubber. It can even make home to a 650bx2.1" tyre if that's more your thing.
On the subject of wheels, the Topstone Carbon comes with a traditional wheel dish to make wheel swaps nice and easy, as well as a threaded BSA bottom bracket. Around the frame there are plenty of mounts too, so the bike is more than ready for big bikepacking adventures.
Topping the bike off, it features the brand's SmartSense tech. It's a system of lights and radar that communicates with the rider, the bike, and the surroundings. It's powered by one battery and has been designed to boost awareness and visibility so the rider can be seen better while riding on the road. All Topstone Carbon models can accommodate the tech and some even come specced with already installed.
The new Cannondale Topstone is available in sizes from XS up to XL with two models coming equipped with the Lefty Oliver fork. Prices start at £2,800 and go up to £8,000.