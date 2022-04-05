Cannondale's Topstone gets refreshed for 2022

Cannondale's full suspension gravel bike gets a new geometry and refined suspension
Cannondale's Topstone gets refreshed for 2022
|
Apr 5 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2020 cannondale topstone hero.jpg
Cannondale launch new Topstone Carbon Lefty and Neo Lefty e-bike for maximum e-gravel goodness
'Maximum gravel' full sus in human and battery powered options
Cannondale-F-Si-Lefty-Ocho-Carbon_carbon-xc-race-hardtail-mountain-bike_single-sided-single-crown-100mm-fork-strut_Cannondale-Factory-Racing-World-Cup-Stellenbosch-testing-front-detail.jpg
Will the new Cannondale Lefty Ocho suspension fork be any good for gravel bikes?
Single crown, standard steerer and lighter too
2022 cannondale topstone carbon 2 lefty hero.jpg
First Look: Cannondale Topstone Carbon 2 Lefty
We get a glimpse of Cannondale's new full suspension gravel bike at CORE Bike
2022 Ohlins rxf38 m.2 hero.jpg
Öhlins launches the all-new RXF38 m.2 - A new fat stanchioned fork for 2022
New fork gets fat stanchions and dual crown performance

Cannondale claims to redefine the limited adventure with the ground-up redesigned Topstone. The updated bike benefits from an updated geometry with refinements to its Kingpin suspension platform. Here's everything you need to know.

Designed as one bike to do it all, whether that's hitting local singletrack or putting the rubber down at your first gravel race the Topstone has received a bit of a change to its linkage to shed up to 100 grams. Clearly, the bike doesn't come equipped with a shock at the rear, instead, the bike makes use of the carbon frame's flex by using a thru-axle pivot in the seat tube. 

2022 cannondale topstone linkage.jpg

The new Topstone also employs Cannondale's Proportional Response which is said to ensure that all riders of all sizes can get the best performance out of the bike. The brand claims that this gives every Topstone rider the right traction on rough terrain. 

The geometry has seen a bit of a tweak on the new bike too as it now comes sorted with a lower standover and bottom bracket height in a bid to help it offer a more confident ride.

2022 cannondale topstone seattube.jpg

It's not just about rear suspension as the Topstone comes kitted with the brand's Lefty Oliver fork. Any models of the Topstone specced with an Oliver come with 700c wheels as standard and the frame can accommodate up to 45mm width rubber. It can even make home to a 650bx2.1" tyre if that's more your thing. 

On the subject of wheels, the Topstone Carbon comes with a traditional wheel dish to make wheel swaps nice and easy, as well as a threaded BSA bottom bracket. Around the frame there are plenty of mounts too, so the bike is more than ready for big bikepacking adventures. 

2022 cannondale topstone loaded.jpg

Topping the bike off, it features the brand's SmartSense tech. It's a system of lights and radar that communicates with the rider, the bike, and the surroundings. It's powered by one battery and has been designed to boost awareness and visibility so the rider can be seen better while riding on the road. All Topstone Carbon models can accommodate the tech and some even come specced with already installed.

2022 cannondale topstone bars.jpeg

The new Cannondale Topstone is available in sizes from XS up to XL with two models coming equipped with the Lefty Oliver fork. Prices start at £2,800 and go up to £8,000.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£49.99
-23%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
Outdoor Research Competition April 2022 v2.jpg
WIN a Helium Bivy from Outdoor Research!
We're giving one lucky person the chance to bag a bivy worth £225.
News
2022 cannondale topstone carbon 2 lefty hero.jpg
First Look: Cannondale Topstone Carbon 2 Lefty
We get a glimpse of Cannondale's new full suspension gravel bike at CORE Bike
News
2022 INTENSE Tracer 279 Hero.jpg
INTENSE's Tracer gets a new look for 2022
Brand's enduro bike gets completely reengineered with 170mm of squish and mullet wheels
Review
Scott Pro Shield Sunglasses 2022 Review0.JPG
SCOTT Pro Shield Sunglasses Review £90.00
Despite the seemingly good size lens, fit issues caused problems.
Review
Tailfin_SFM_Main.JPG
Tailfin Carbon Suspension Fork Mount review £50.00
Smart, lightweight and strong way to add cargo capacity
Feature
2022 Steve Thomas gravel origins 005.jpg
True Grit – the origins of gravel riding
Is it a common misconception that gravel riding originated in the US?
Buying
2021 handguards group image.jpg
Buyer's guide to mountain bike handguards
On the fence about protecting your pinkies? Here's everything you need to know
Review
7iDP Sam Hill Lite Knee Pads review 0.JPG
7iDP Sam Hill Lite Knee Pads review £80.00
An excellent pair of lightweight trail knee pads