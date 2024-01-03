Battle on the Beach sells out in record time
Battle on the Beach, one of the only UK gravel events raced on a sandy beach, has sold out in record time. The 2024 event, taking place for the 10th time this year, filled all of the 1,000 entries in less than a day. Over the years, it has gained popularity and recognition, cementing its place as a rider favourite.
- 2024 UK gravel events - the best off-road races of the year
- Gravel race tips: Five tricks for tackling your first long event
- Gravel cycling: Unsupported vs organised gravel events
"We have seen an incredible response from riders as entries opened this year, and beyond what we could have wished for," said race organiser Matthew Page. “I was curious if beach racing, which is rather popular in The Netherlands, would be possible in Wales, where I currently live, but with a slightly different approach.”
The unique off-road event is held in South Wales, combining riding on the hard Cefn Sidan beach and the maze of singletrack behind the dunes. In 2024, the event takes place on April 6 and 7 and is open to all types of bikes.
“As a former racer, I have taken part in a few beach races in the Netherlands, and while I enjoyed them, the softer sand makes them different, needing a specific kind of bike to take part. We don't have any restrictions for Battle on the Beach, and I doubt you will find another event with such a wide variety of bikes. Every year, when I stand on the starting line, I have to pinch myself to think about how much it has grown and how far riders are willing to travel to experience the place I love so much,” Page noted.
Although there is a substantial prize purse available for the racers, it's not only the top three riders getting rewarded, as spot prizes are also available, allowing everyone to win. For example, on the Saturday night Rotor Battle in the Dark, prizes are awarded to the riders placing 25th, not just the top few.