 LCP

Are Nimbl's new Urano shoes the most premium gravel kicks yet?

Italian boutique shoe brand Nimbl, has finally revealed a product specifically designed for gravel riders.
Are Nimbl's new Urano shoes the most premium gravel kicks yet?
|
Nov 8 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Specialized S-Works Recon shoe-8.jpg
Specialized say the new S-WORKS Recon is “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"
Claimed to be “The Fastest Shoe on Dirt"
gr2-gravel-shoeold-style-gold.jpg
Bontrager unveils GR2 gravel-specific shoe
Features include a synthetic leather upper, laces, and a chunky outsole
2021 scott gravel shoe hero.jpeg
SCOTT's new Gravel shoe gets 'gravel up' design
New gravel shoe blends road shoe weight with mtb shoe durability
2022 fizik vento ferox carbon hero.jpg
Fizik unveils the Vento Ferox Carbon gravel and cross country shoe
New shoe promises to perform in cyclocross through to cross country mountain biking

Renowned for its ultralight shoes, featuring a ‘tray’ shaped carbon shell for optimal power transfer, all Nimbl shoes are handmade by master Italian craftspeople. The new Urano brings all that brand cachet and technical innovation to the market in a more robust construction, which is ideal for gravel riders. 

These new shoes might be categorised as ‘speed gravel’. Products designed with all the efficiency and lightweighting that’s invaluable in competitive road cycling, but with adequate survivability for off-road riding. 

Like all Nimbls, the Urano shoes feature a single-piece carbon sole shaped for excellent power transfer with the least flex and wattage absorption. Don’t expect these to be your hike-a-bike gravel adventure riding shoes, for exploring unmarked trails or walking across dried-out rocky riverbeds. Nimbl’s design mission with the Urano is to make you most efficient on those fast-rolling gravel route surfaces, which are becoming a feature of gravel-themed events and races. 

2024 nimbl urano shoesole.jpg
2024 nimbl urano shoesole.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Urano gravel shoes' reference weight is 254g (for a size 43). Like the Nimbl Exceed and Ultimate models, the Urano features a dual Boa-dial fastening system (Li2 specification), but its upper has a ventilation pattern that’s unlike any other Nimbl, with a unique performance pattern

But how rugged is this ultralight high-performance Italian gravel riding shoe? It has a much larger toe protection bumper than other Nimbl, and there’s a fair amount of traction when you need to dismount and walk around. 

2024 nimbl urano shoe detail.jpg
2024 nimbl urano shoe detail.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Two mid-sized traction lugs are part of the front toe box bumper. Flanking the cleat plate slot, are two longitudinal lugs, shaped with three traction contact points per side. The Urano’s heel section has two traction lug mouldings, featuring two contact points each. With 12 individual lug contact points underfoot, the Urano is unquestionably the most off-road focussed shoe Nimbl makes.  

As mentioned, with a carbon sole constructed for power transfer, this is a dedicated high-performance gravel riding and racing shoe, not a lightweight XC riding alternative. However, there’s adequate traction to ensure you don’t slip on a slick coffee shop floor or when dismounting on an inspiring gravel bike ride to take in the view during a snack break. 

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Feature
802810_O_P_04.jpg
Is the ideal winter e-bike... a mountain bike?
We look at the electric mountain bikes from Cube and why a knobbly tyre bike might be your ideal bike for winter
Review
2024 smith payroll 5ct.jpg
Smith Optics Payroll helmet review - Top trail performance but not quite perfect £175.00
Comfortable helmet packed with safety feature and good airflow.
Buying
2024 best grave bikes.jpg
Best gravel bikes 2024 - drop-bar bikes for off-road riding
Our pick of the most versatile gravel bikes on the market.
Review
2024 madison flux trousers hero.jpg
Madison Flux Men's DWR Trousers review £99.00
Simple and effective trousers for year-round riding.
Review
Silca Secret Chain Blend Hot Melt Wax Hero.jpg
Silca Secret Chain Blend - Hot Melt Wax review £40.00
An effective and proven chain lubricant that ensures a clean and quick performance.
Review
2024 merida big trail 600 hero.jpg
Merida Big.Trail 600 mountain bike review - Simple, affordable and ridiculously capable £2000.00
A trail hardtail that appeals to all skillsets and fitness levels.
Review
DT Swiss F 232 One Hero.jpg
DT Swiss F 232 One Fork review £925.00
Impressive fork stiffness and control from the hub and wheel specialist.
Feature
2024 uci grav champs 3.jpg
2025 UCI Gravel World Series - everything you need to know
We take a look at 2025 and how to qualify for the Gravel World Championships.