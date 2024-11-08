Are Nimbl's new Urano shoes the most premium gravel kicks yet?
Renowned for its ultralight shoes, featuring a ‘tray’ shaped carbon shell for optimal power transfer, all Nimbl shoes are handmade by master Italian craftspeople. The new Urano brings all that brand cachet and technical innovation to the market in a more robust construction, which is ideal for gravel riders.
These new shoes might be categorised as ‘speed gravel’. Products designed with all the efficiency and lightweighting that’s invaluable in competitive road cycling, but with adequate survivability for off-road riding.
Like all Nimbls, the Urano shoes feature a single-piece carbon sole shaped for excellent power transfer with the least flex and wattage absorption. Don’t expect these to be your hike-a-bike gravel adventure riding shoes, for exploring unmarked trails or walking across dried-out rocky riverbeds. Nimbl’s design mission with the Urano is to make you most efficient on those fast-rolling gravel route surfaces, which are becoming a feature of gravel-themed events and races.
The Urano gravel shoes' reference weight is 254g (for a size 43). Like the Nimbl Exceed and Ultimate models, the Urano features a dual Boa-dial fastening system (Li2 specification), but its upper has a ventilation pattern that’s unlike any other Nimbl, with a unique performance pattern
But how rugged is this ultralight high-performance Italian gravel riding shoe? It has a much larger toe protection bumper than other Nimbl, and there’s a fair amount of traction when you need to dismount and walk around.
Two mid-sized traction lugs are part of the front toe box bumper. Flanking the cleat plate slot, are two longitudinal lugs, shaped with three traction contact points per side. The Urano’s heel section has two traction lug mouldings, featuring two contact points each. With 12 individual lug contact points underfoot, the Urano is unquestionably the most off-road focussed shoe Nimbl makes.
As mentioned, with a carbon sole constructed for power transfer, this is a dedicated high-performance gravel riding and racing shoe, not a lightweight XC riding alternative. However, there’s adequate traction to ensure you don’t slip on a slick coffee shop floor or when dismounting on an inspiring gravel bike ride to take in the view during a snack break.