A Call of a Life Time: YouTube docuseries about cycling
A cycling docuseries ‘A Call of A Life Time’ has been launched on YouTube, following 60 gravel and mountain bike riders participating in the Life Time Grand Prix race series.
It’s hard to ignore the strong resemblance this series has to Netflix’s massively popular Formula 1 docuseries, ‘Drive to Survive' - but in a positive way. The new cycling docuseries that premiered last weekend is full of action, nerves, drama, tenseness and passion for the sport and really makes you want more.
The six-episode-strong series follows the experiences of 60 elite riders racing around North America to win the historical $250,000 prize purse that was awarded to the winners of the new Life Time Grand Prix racing series.
Even though the Life Time Grand Prix is an extreme off-road cycling race series, the cast of the docuseries includes riders from all backgrounds, from WorldTour roadies to mountain bike Olympians and even a former elite rower. You'll get to hear their opinions on aero bars and learn all about the "Spirit of Gravel", as well as for sure develop a bond with some of the racers.
The docuseries gives equal airtime to women and men, with women racers also racing the exact same courses as the men on each gruelling stage. Because, yes, the racing in this series is extreme, in terms of the distances, and a variety of racing disciplines - but that makes it an excellent watch.
The Life Time Grand Prix race series premiered last year and comprises seven multi-discipline off-road cycling races, including the famous Unbound Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 MTB, spanning over seven months. The 2023 edition will kick off in April with Sea Otter.
The full A Call of a Life Time docuseries is available to stream on YouTube for free.