A Call of a Life Time: YouTube docuseries about cycling

Finally, we have a cycling equivalent to Drive to Survive
A Call of a Life Time: YouTube docuseries about cycling
|
Feb 1 2023
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Unbound gravel u_linda-guerrett_88.jpeg
Unbound Gravel bans aero bars and staggers start groups for 2023
The changes concern mostly elite riders, who for the first time are separated from amateurs
Specialized Wind Tunnel
Specialized reckon they can win in a wind tunnel at the Leadville 100 MTB race
Talking MTB aero positions and time advantage

A cycling docuseries ‘A Call of A Life Time’ has been launched on YouTube, following 60 gravel and mountain bike riders participating in the Life Time Grand Prix race series. 

It’s hard to ignore the strong resemblance this series has to Netflix’s massively popular Formula 1 docuseries, ‘Drive to Survive' - but in a positive way. The new cycling docuseries that premiered last weekend is full of action, nerves, drama, tenseness and passion for the sport and really makes you want more. 

The six-episode-strong series follows the experiences of 60 elite riders racing around North America to win the historical $250,000 prize purse that was awarded to the winners of the new Life Time Grand Prix racing series. 

Call of a Life Time Episode 1: Sea Otter Classic, by Life Time Grand Prix


Even though the Life Time Grand Prix is an extreme off-road cycling race series, the cast of the docuseries includes riders from all backgrounds, from WorldTour roadies to mountain bike Olympians and even a former elite rower. You'll get to hear their opinions on aero bars and learn all about the "Spirit of Gravel", as well as for sure develop a bond with some of the racers. 

The docuseries gives equal airtime to women and men, with women racers also racing the exact same courses as the men on each gruelling stage. Because, yes, the racing in this series is extreme, in terms of the distances, and a variety of racing disciplines - but that makes it an excellent watch. 

The Life Time Grand Prix race series premiered last year and comprises seven multi-discipline off-road cycling races, including the famous Unbound Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 MTB, spanning over seven months. The 2023 edition will kick off in April with Sea Otter.

The full A Call of a Life Time docuseries is available to stream on YouTube for free. 

You might also like: 

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£46.99
-14%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£135.99
-15%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£83.99
-40%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£239.99
-5%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
2023 team orcc 23 cover.png
Team ORCC '23 | EP.01 - We're back!
Team ORCC is back for another season. Let's meet the sponsors
News
2023 yt mob cover.jpg
The YT Mob is back
With Jack Moir heading the enduro team
News
2023 bold unplugged hero.JPG
Bold's new Unplugged is built for speed
New enduro rig gets progressive geo, integrated shock and adjustable BB
News
2023 Mondraker Raze Alloy
Mondraker reveals Raze Alloy trail bike
The brand says this is a capable trail bike for those on a budget
News
team avancini Caloi Felipe Almeida.jpg
Henrique Avancini rejoins team Caloi for 2023 MTB season
The cross-country champion has created his own all-Brazilian team
Review
Joes_Elite_Racers_tubeless_sealant.JPG
Joe's No Flats Elite Racer Sealant review £15.00
Reasonable sealing results but it dries faster than many non-latex options
News
2023 Giant Revolt X gravel bike advanced pro 2 hero leaked
A new Giant suspension gravel bike spotted
We’ve spotted a new Giant Revolt model, and it looks to come with a suspension fork
News
Team BMC 1.jpg
BMC announces Team BMC - its first pro XC team
The team is expecting plenty of podium spots with the World Cup racers on the roster