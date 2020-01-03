Video: Should your next bike be a gravel bike?
We see how versatile a gravel bike can be
Jon Woodhouse
|Jan 3 2020
|
Gravel bikes are very much the hot new part of cycling, blending drop bars with off-road ability. We teamed up with 3T and ENVE to explore just how versatile a gravel bike can be and headed to the Forest of Dean to take on everything from road to proper mountain biking.
This article contains paid promotion from Saddleback UK
Jon and Dave Arthur from our sister site road.cc took in a mixed loop around the road, bridleways and byways with two 3T Exploro bikes, one with ENVE wheels shod with fat slick 650b tyres and the other with knobbly 700c rubber to try and find out just who gravel bikes are for, what they're good at and how you should set yours up.