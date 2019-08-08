The 10 gravel specific products you never knew you needed

Bar tape, shoes, helmets and other drop bar goods
Gravel specific gear header.jpg
|
Aug 8 2019
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

Gravel riding is very much the hot new thing in the world of bike riding. By splitting the difference between road and mountain biking by hitting the dirt with a drop barred bike seems to have caught the imagination of some design departments and low and behold 'gravel specific' kit, components and clothing has been born. Read on for the gravel gear you never knew you needed....

Shimano RX8 gravel race shoe 

There have been other 'gravel shoes' but this is the first overtly 'gravel specific' shoe. The RX8 is basically an XC9 shoe made lighter with less reinforcements on the soel, no spike mounts and one Boa dial. So if you are specifically gravel racing, this is the shoe for you. Don't even think about touching it if you want a super light XC shoe, it's not for you and your chunky tyres..... 

Shimano RX8 Gravel shoe 1.jpg

 

Fizik Terra Microtec Bondcrush Bar Tape 

The 'Terra' editions of Fizik's bar tape is for the off-roaders, where they say that the added 'Bondcrush' layer is thicker with a polymer foam that aids the absorption of road (ahem, off-road) buzz whilst being tacky too. It's squishy - 3mm of squish to be precise - a bit like other bar tapes in the Fizik range but with a sticky outer layer for your dirty, muddy paws. 

Fizik Terra Bar tape.png

 


Rapha Explore Down sleeping bag and jacket

We checked out the new sleeping bag and down jacket combo from Rapha recently. Designed with overnight bike rides in mind the half height sleeping bag, used with the brands down jacket forms an integrated sleeping system that packs down super small. The kit has a clear gravel theme but its not the first time it's been done, Patagonia do something similar in their Hybrid Sleeping bag, just this version has the classic Rapha name and stripes. It looks good for any lightweight adventure, bike related or not, as long as it's a warm and temperate at 15°C!

Rapha Explore Brevet Down Sleeping Bag


 

Kask Mojito X Peak helmet

Up until now, we thought that real gravel riders wore lids without peaks. It seems that either Kask or ourselves are behind the times in terms of gravel fashion as they recently launch the Mojito X Peak helmet. They say the removable peak 'protects riders from rain, grit, gravel, mud and the sun’s glare, with a style that suits their ride.'

It's a road lid with a peak - discuss...

Kask Mojito x peak.jpg

 

 

Quoc gravel shoes

Our mates at road.cc got quite excited about the new Quoc gravel shoe when it was launched on Kickstarter. Road.cc said this was the first gravel specific cycling shoe, they deduced that the gravel features found were the 'specially formulated rubber outsole, designed to provide long-term durability and off-bike grip, with a chunky design for digging into the mud, along with 2-bolt cleat drilling which provides the benefits of a recessed cleat and dual-sided SPD-style pedal.'  Sounds like an XC shoe to us, but to look at it's certainly got a 'hipster' feel, does that make it gravel? Whatever it is, it looks like a chic, comfy number for off-road riding and touring. 

quoc-gran-tourer-all-terrain5.jpg

 

Showerspass Gravel Shorts

These aren't baggy baggies and don't have the properties of a good lycra chamois short, the Gravel Shorts from Showerspass are destined for those who want a tight fitting cycling short to wear as an outer layer. They are shorter in the leg, tighter at the thigh and with some reflective elements, of course, this screams 'gravel rider', hence the name..... Or maybe they are just a slimmer fit for those riders who don't want billowing shorts on faster rides.

Showerspass gravel shorts.jpg

 


 

PEdALED Kyoto gravel short

As above but from PEdALED. Enough said.

Pedaled Kyoto shorts.jpg

 

Giro D'Wool gloves 

If we needed gloves to wear with our Quoc gravel shoes, we'd probably use these Giro D'Wool gloves. Now, Giro doesn't out and out say these are gravel gloves, that accolade comes from online stores Tredz and Evans. If you Google 'gravel glove' guess what's top (and second, and third, and fourth.....) on the list? D'Wool isn't some French term for sheep wool gloves, these are designed from the Giro DND mountain bike gloves but with added merino and reflective strips. Gravel-tastic.

Giro_G_DWool_gloves.jpg

 

 

Vulpine women's Gravel Shorts
 

Us ladies don't get left out either, Vulpine have women gravel riders covered with these Gravel Shorts. They seem to be aimed at casual urban riders but for that added google SEO factor the brand has stuck gravel in the title. Interestingly, Vulpine reckon guys wearing the male version of these shorts will finish at the pub, whilst the ladies will have their 'head stuck in a good book'. How very ladylike of us....

Vulpine womens gravel shorts.jpg

 

 

Mavic Allroad collection

Mavic kindly reminded us of the other buzzword of the moment - allroad. For the road orientated gravel bikes, allroad is the key name allocated so it makes sense that there should be some specific gear available. Step in Mavic and the Allroad Collection where there are jersey's shorts, vests, shoes, wheels and tyres. There's more merino, fitted cuts and laces for 'off-road' riding and 'at-cafe' style. 

mavic allroad gear.jpg

 

Pactimo Summit Stratos 12-Hour Bibs

Pactimo has a separate section of their website designated to a selection of their products that they feel will best suit gravel riders. In that section are the Summit Stratos 12-Hour Bibs which they say were designed specifically for races such as the  Dirty Kanza and the Cape Epic. In terms of gravel, you can't get much more gravelly than the former of those two! Rather than out and out gravel, these shorts are for long rides aimed maximum confort for the adventurers amongst us. 

pactimo gravel shorts.jpg

 

If we have learned anything by delving into the world of gravel specific stuff its that gravel means merino, a slim fit, long distance, reflective additions and also a bit of Search Engine Optimisation. 

Have we missed anything? Let us know in the comments below and we'll add it to the list, something tells us it will only ever get longer!

You might also like: 


 

Author block

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

3 comments

1 hour 51 min ago

My oh my, how did I survive the past 3 years riding gravel while I don't possess a single one of those items?

2 hours 7 min ago

Umm, you seem to have left off the prices. Or is that what "gravel" really means? If you have to ask etc?

1 year 1 month ago

Not impressed by the rest but the Fizik bar tape and the Pactimo bib look like winners to me

Find great off-road deals

Giro Montaro MIPS MTB Helmet - Special Offer - Matte Flame / Small / 51cm / 55cm
Merlin Cycles
£91.08
-54%
Buy now
Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£65.99
-25%
Buy now
Endura Singletrack Elbow Protector Pads | Black - Small/Medium
Evans Cycles
£47.49
-5%
Buy now
M Part Rigid Mountain Bike Fork
Tredz
£104.99
-25%
Buy now
Troy Lee Designs Method Modular Knee Guards - Black / Medium / Large
Merlin Cycles
£42.9
-61%
Buy now
Shimano PD-M647 MTB SPD Pedals - Pop-Up Mechanism
ProBikeKit
£64.99
-26%
Buy now
Race Face Aeffect 650B MTB Wheelset - Sram XD Driver Black/Grey
Wiggle
£159.99
-55%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£472.99
-38%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Fulcrum Red Fire 500 MTB Wheelset - 27.5" 110mm 148mm XD Black
Wiggle
£116.99
-66%
Buy now
Review
prod188263_Electric Blue_NE_15.jpg
Ragley Blue Pig Race 2020 review £2200.00
Hugely fun if pricey trail hardtail that packs a punch when things get rough
News
saturdaysocial-1200.jpg
Saturday Social - this weeks cycling news
Solar e-bikes, rad edits and development at Bike Park Wales....
News
Giant Revolt 1-1.jpg
First Look: Giant Revolt 1
Good looking graveller for the groad at a tasty price
Review
Specialized EMT 12 hero
Specialized EMT 12 multi tool review £27.00
A solid and slim do-it-all tool
News
Bikepacking-Brecon-Beacons-microadventure-103.jpg
New Gov't proposals could criminalise wild camping
Traveller legislation likely to have broader consequences
News
endura-1-million-trees-01.jpg
Endura pledges to plant 1 million trees a year
To offset carbon footprint and battle climate emergency
Review
kask-caipi-helmet-review-4.jpg
KASK Caipi Helmet review £119.00
A good-looking and comfy – if not quite perfect – lid
Buying
buyersguide-ebikes.jpg
Buyer's guide: electric mountain bikes
Everything you need to know to get yourself motoring off-road