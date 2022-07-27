SRAM eTap AXS x Ribble Gravel Ti spotted at Grinduro
We caught sight of a prototype Ribble Gravel titanium bike at Grinduro, with some interesting new touches over the standard bike. It represents a taste of things to come as the British brand looks to establish itself as one of the leading protagonists in the best gravel bike category.
Ribble currently does not have information on public release on the bespoke, handcrafted titanium frame, created exclusively as a wireless-only model using the SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset. Other touches include specific geometry to best utilise the RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork.
It's just one of a handful of frames that we know of that is wireless-specific with the Vielo V+1 Race edition being another.
The frame has a super-clean look, lacking any cable ports on the front triangle with the only internal cable stemming from the rear brake. With just a small exposed section near the bottom bracket, the cable feeds internally through the headtube and integrated Ribble Level 5 carbon gravel handlebar and stem. The handlebar also has what appears to be slightly customised SRAM eTap AXS blip shifters attached under the handlebar with velcro.
The frameset also has tweaked geometry, to accommodate the slightly taller axle-to-crown of the RockShox Rudy XPLR fork.
We'll let you decide on the bright-red colour but it represents a nod to the collaboration and matches the Pantone colour of the SRAM logo.
“Our R&D team has worked in conjunction with SRAM to create this unique gravel frame. We’re always developing and looking at ways to further enhance the performance of our bikes through R&D embracing the latest technology – the AXS wireless system allowed us to go beyond existing bike frame design constraints, creating a prototype for our ‘cleanest’ gravel optimised Titanium frame to date. This prototype is a beautiful combination of refined design, wireless gearing and suspension technology to create a fantastic off-road machine capable of extreme gravel adventures and racing,” says Jamie Burrow, Head of Product, Ribble Cycles.
“I think it’s exciting to see a frame designer and manufacturer fully embrace and optimise around our SRAM eTap AXS wireless shifting and RockShox Gravel-specific technology. Personally having unused holes and/or cable entry ports in frames that are blanked off with plastic covers or bungs has always been a slight bugbear of mine, so creating a high-performance frame devoid of these is great, and delivers a super-clean look,” Stu Bowers, SRAM Partnership Marketing Specialist, Northern Europe said.