SRAM eTap AXS x Ribble Gravel Ti spotted at Grinduro

Jul 27 2022
|
Feature
We caught sight of a prototype Ribble Gravel titanium bike at Grinduro, with some interesting new touches over the standard bike. It represents a taste of things to come as the British brand looks to establish itself as one of the leading protagonists in the best gravel bike category.

Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_headtube.jpg
Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_headtube.jpg, by Matt Page

Ribble currently does not have information on public release on the bespoke, handcrafted titanium frame, created exclusively as a wireless-only model using the SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset. Other touches include specific geometry to best utilise the RockShox Rudy XPLR suspension fork.

Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_rear.jpg
Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_rear.jpg, by Matt Page

It's just one of a handful of frames that we know of that is wireless-specific with the Vielo V+1 Race edition being another.

Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_downtube.jpg
Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_downtube.jpg, by Matt Page

The frame has a super-clean look, lacking any cable ports on the front triangle with the only internal cable stemming from the rear brake. With just a small exposed section near the bottom bracket, the cable feeds internally through the headtube and integrated Ribble Level 5 carbon gravel handlebar and stem. The handlebar also has what appears to be slightly customised SRAM eTap AXS blip shifters attached under the handlebar with velcro. 

Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_clips.jpg
Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_clips.jpg, by Matt Page

The frameset also has tweaked geometry, to accommodate the slightly taller axle-to-crown of the RockShox Rudy XPLR fork.

Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_handlebar.jpg
Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_handlebar.jpg, by Matt Page

We'll let you decide on the bright-red colour but it represents a nod to the collaboration and matches the Pantone colour of the SRAM logo.

“Our R&D team has worked in conjunction with SRAM to create this unique gravel frame. We’re always developing and looking at ways to further enhance the performance of our bikes through R&D embracing the latest technology – the AXS wireless system allowed us to go beyond existing bike frame design constraints, creating a prototype for our ‘cleanest’ gravel optimised Titanium frame to date. This prototype is a beautiful combination of refined design, wireless gearing and suspension technology to create a fantastic off-road machine capable of extreme gravel adventures and racing,” says Jamie Burrow, Head of Product, Ribble Cycles. 

Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_rudy.jpg
Ribble_Gravel_Ti_AXS_rudy.jpg, by Matt Page

“I think it’s exciting to see a frame designer and manufacturer fully embrace and optimise around our SRAM eTap AXS wireless shifting and RockShox Gravel-specific technology. Personally having unused holes and/or cable entry ports in frames that are blanked off with plastic covers or bungs has always been a slight bugbear of mine, so creating a high-performance frame devoid of these is great, and delivers a super-clean look,” Stu Bowers, SRAM Partnership Marketing Specialist, Northern Europe said.

