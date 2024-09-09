On and off the record with Lachlan Morton
[Words by Steve Thomas]
Australian pro “alternative” racer Lachlan Morton has just set off on his latest record attempt – the lap, a 14,200km loop around Australia. In this exclusive interview, he gives us the low down on his preparations for such epic rides and what inspires him to keep going.
At 4 am on the 5 September EF Education-EasyPost “alternative” racer Lachlan Morton rode out of Port Macquarie, a coastal town in New South Wales, Australia – on a 468km day ride. Although the 32-year-old Unbound Gravel champ has lived in the USA for many years, this is where he was raised, so it was only fitting that his biggest ride would be on home turf.
“Lachy,” as he’s affectionately known, has become something of a legend in ultra off-road racing terms and has set several FKTs (Fastest Known Times) and other non-accredited extreme endurance feats in the past six years, as well as having won major off-road races and ultras in between.
The Around Australia Record is overseen by the Road Record Association of Australia and was first set in 1899 with a time of 245 days, with the current record of 37 days 20 hours and 45 minutes being set by Queensland’s Dave Alley in 2011.
The Guinness World Record rules for the record are that the route must be a minimum of 14,200km in distance and take in a minimum of six specific cities/towns along the way, to ensure a full circumnavigation. Outside of that, you’re free to choose the route.
He aims to make it around in 35 days meaning an average of 400km per day is needed. For the first time, he will have a full support crew, which is made up of family and friends following behind in a camper van, and he will also ride a road bike – on a mix of road and hardpack outback roads.
His ride is, in true Lachy style, far more multi-faceted than a simple athletic endeavour. Not only does he intend to explore new places in his homeland but he is also raising funds and awareness for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, which provides books and academic resources for remote indigenous communities. The aim is to raise $25,000, and donations were already above $7,000 before he set out. To find out more and to donate follow the link here.
When we spoke with Lachlan after his Unbound Gravel win, he was pondering over the idea of undertaking this ride but felt perhaps there was not enough time to pull it together by September, which was his time window and also the best weather time for the ride. To nobody’s surprise, just three days before he set off the announcement was made that this ride was on.
A few weeks back we had another chat about how he goes about his records, the compromises and choices he makes with FKTs, and official recognition. Given that for unsupported attempts of certain routes having a media crew along, certain shelter choices just don’t fit with the rules and ethos of FKT, and he also spoke about having his big brother Gus along to capture his adventures on certain trips.
ORCC: With situations such as your Tour Divide ride not being considered as an official FKT due to you having a media crew along, how do you balance things out with providing value for sponsors and followers versus doing things near-anonymously to be official?
LM: For me, having seen the amount of people and feedback from the majority of people I see when out on a bike ride, or in the street, it’s generally from a film I’ve made, and it’s inspired them to get on a bike more.
Ultimately, that’s the goal in what I’m doing; I like to see it as trying to further the sport and to get more people involved, and to do that you need to document these events and make them more accessible to people. For me, the question comes down to – do I deny these people access to what I’m doing because I want a record for myself, or do I just do things in the same manner as I would do otherwise, but allow people to come and see the ins and outs of it.
For me, it’s a non-question. I completely understand the purist aspect of it, and the people who don’t see that as an official record, and it’s totally fine by me. But, when doing a film tour with the Divide film last year, and being able to share that experience with a bunch more people, it’s a no-brainer.
I’m not going to sit here and say I have the FKT, because that doesn’t fit within the rules, that FKT does not belong to me. I’m comfortable with that because I know the way I go about my rides, and I know that ultimately, for me, it doesn’t change things.
Even with the Colorado Trail film, we were super strict with the rules and interactions with the crew. They were hidden out and there was zero interaction but, coming out of that and going into the Divide, I realised that gives people almost zero insight. I know the way I go about things, and it doesn’t change anything (recognition of an FKT).
For Divide, I decided to talk to the camera and tell them what was happening. If you’re 17 hours deep in and f**ing around in a gas station and trying to find supplies for 24 hours, and there’s someone there with a camera in your face, the last thing you want to do is tell them what you’re up to, to be honest.
I understand that people like that inside view, and am happy to give up any official standing for that, and that’s the way I see it.
Maybe there will be a time when I‘ve done these things, and then I can just go and do these things without the film crew but essentially that would be just for my own ego. If there’s a point I need that for my own ego, then we’ll see, I don’t know.
ORCC: How important has it been having your brother Gus behind the film crew on your adventures?
LM: It simplifies things for me. With someone you don’t know, you really have to set the boundaries, because they’ll see you somewhere and in trouble and want to step in. With Gus, he understands how I go about things. He knows that he has to be on it as a filmmaker, he knows there is no slowing down, no retakes, and I’m just doing my thing. I also don’t have to feel bad about that, because if someone is camped out by a trail for five hours and they miss the shot I feel bad about it but if it’s Gus it’s too bad.
I also have a lot of trust in the way he chooses to capture the films, which is nice as I don’t have to have any input in them. He shoots and edits, and whatever comes out comes out, which is nice. It’s good because he has a lot more understanding of my mindset and, so, can create films that are actually captured in a way that someone who doesn’t have such a deep understanding of me can’t. It feels like a luxury, but it simplifies things a lot for me.
ORCC: With not being a registered WorldTour racer anymore, are you still under the team umbrella with sponsorship and other support etc, or are you free to find your own private deals?
LM: I generally work within the team structure but if there are certain parts and equipment that I need, like through Tailfin for example, there’s nobody else on the team who generally needs bike packing equipment, so if there are gaps, I’m free to find things that way.
Generally, everything works within the team partnerships and, because we have really good partners I have a really good set of equipment to choose from – but if I need things beyond that I’m pursuing that.
All of those partnerships are managed within the team and I’m a lot freer to manage the riding element and I’m happy with that. I’m not having to personally appease a bunch of sponsors, because I think that could be very tedious and time-consuming, and ultimately, I have all of the things I want.
ORCC: Is it ever likely that we will see you attempting an around-the-world record?
LM: I wouldn’t say no but I think the way the GWR (Guinness World Record) is, it doesn’t appeal to me too much at the moment. As in the kind of riding you would do to achieve that record, it’s not right up my alley. I think you would have to ride bigger roads, and I think it’s as much of a logistical feat as it is riding – not taking away from anyone who’s done it, it’s a huge undertaking. Even the riding you have to do intimidates me, to be honest. It’s a pretty insane mileage and intensity that you have to keep up for a long time.
I would like to do some sort of a round-the-world route but I don’t know if it would be in the same vein as the record attempt – currently. That could change, I might wake up in a few months and think it sounds like a cool challenge, in which case I’d love to be able to go for it.
But currently, it’s not pulling the right motivation for me.