 LCP

FNLD GRVL 2024 race preview

High-speed groads expected for the main 177km Midnight Sun route.
FNLD GRVL 2024 race preview
|
Jun 12 2024
|
Feature
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

Finnish gravel roads might be renowned for creating rally World Champions such as Tommi Mäkinen and Marcus Grönholm but it’s an F1 driver who’s helped create gravel events in his hometown of Lahti

With its immense distribution of forestry and adjacent lakes, Finland’s wilderness areas are ideal gravel biking terrain. Sauber driver and obsessive rider, Valtteri Bottas, is part of a group who’s created the FNLD GRVL event, which debuted last year. 

A celebration of gravel riding around Bottas’s hometown of Lahti, the second edition of FNLD GRVL features three route options for all fitness levels. The mildest category for FNLD GRVL entrants is the Forest route, at 42km. The Lake route more than doubles that, to 113km, while elite competitors and the most committed amateurs will look towards the ultimate FNLD GRVL challenge - the event’s 177km Midnight Sun route. 

FNLD_GRVL_2023_RACEDAY_FINISHLINE_30.jpeg
FNLD_GRVL_2023_RACEDAY_FINISHLINE_30.jpeg, by Suvi Loponen


Finland’s gravel roads, which serve as a crucial logistics and transport artery for much of the country, are kept in outstanding condition, devoid of deep erosion ruts or corrugations. Riders can expect a fast and reasonably smooth surface, which could see riders opt for semi-slick tyres to optimize the available conditions. 

Race favourites

Favourites for the FNLD GRVL overall title are 2016 Olympic Champion Greg van Avermaet (BEL), celebrated WorldTour sprinter Andre Greipel (GER), Tobias Kongstad (DEN) and Matt Holmes (UK). Greipel’s power and sprinting ability could come to the fore on the event’s smooth Finnish gravel roads. 

FNLD_GRVL_2023_RACEDAY_COURSE_273.jpg
FNLD_GRVL_2023_RACEDAY_COURSE_273.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


In the women’s category, defending FNLD GRVL champion Tiffany Cromwell, will be rivalled by a trio of powerful Scandinavian riders. Swedish gravel national champion Hanna Johanssen, Mie Nordlund Pedersen (DEN) and Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (DEN) are expected to challenge Cromwell for the FNLD GRVL title in Lahti. 

Beyond the three main event rides, FNLD GRVL is a true multi-day celebration of gravel riding. The event starts with a midnight ride on Wednesday, followed by the Fjällräven hill climb on Thursday evening, where elaborate rider costumes are an expectation. There will also be several fun rides before Saturday’s main event, in what promises to be a terrific festival of all those magnificent Finnish groads. 

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
News
Specialized Crux DWR gravel bike
The Crux DSW is the lightest alloy gravel bike ever made
And it weighs just 9.3kg.
Review
2024 rockrider feel 900s hero.jpg
Rockrider Feel 900S mountain bike review £3000.00
A budget friendly trail ripper with a lot to give but could be improved with better componentry.
Review
2024 northwave corsair 2 hero.jpg
Northwave Corsair 2 clipless shoe review - Fit qualms mar an otherwise competent trail shoe £104.00
Solid trail shoes but fit could be better.
News
2024 kriss kyle.jpg
Video: Kriss Kyle teams up with Prada
Fashion meets MTB in Kriss Kyle's latest action clip.
Feature
2024 totw cover 08.06.24.jpg
Fulcrum's wavy rims, Bianchi's new gravel bike and more
This week's tech news roundup.
Feature
2024 5ct cover 07.06.24.jpg
Five Cool Things from Fulcrum, Crankbros, Maxxis and more!
Our weekly round up of the coolest test kit to come through the office and the best news highlights.
Review
IMG_5435 copy.jpg
Lizard Skins Gradient Single Clamp Ergonomic Grip Review £35.00
Good grip design with detailed pattern and unique ergonomic shape for comfort and support.
News
Bianchi Arcadex gravel bike
Bianchi Arcadex built for gravel and bikepacking adventures
New Arcadex brings endurance-type frame geometry and innovative storage solutions to the Italian brand’s range.