FNLD GRVL 2024 race preview
Finnish gravel roads might be renowned for creating rally World Champions such as Tommi Mäkinen and Marcus Grönholm but it’s an F1 driver who’s helped create gravel events in his hometown of Lahti.
With its immense distribution of forestry and adjacent lakes, Finland’s wilderness areas are ideal gravel biking terrain. Sauber driver and obsessive rider, Valtteri Bottas, is part of a group who’s created the FNLD GRVL event, which debuted last year.
A celebration of gravel riding around Bottas’s hometown of Lahti, the second edition of FNLD GRVL features three route options for all fitness levels. The mildest category for FNLD GRVL entrants is the Forest route, at 42km. The Lake route more than doubles that, to 113km, while elite competitors and the most committed amateurs will look towards the ultimate FNLD GRVL challenge - the event’s 177km Midnight Sun route.
Finland’s gravel roads, which serve as a crucial logistics and transport artery for much of the country, are kept in outstanding condition, devoid of deep erosion ruts or corrugations. Riders can expect a fast and reasonably smooth surface, which could see riders opt for semi-slick tyres to optimize the available conditions.
Race favourites
Favourites for the FNLD GRVL overall title are 2016 Olympic Champion Greg van Avermaet (BEL), celebrated WorldTour sprinter Andre Greipel (GER), Tobias Kongstad (DEN) and Matt Holmes (UK). Greipel’s power and sprinting ability could come to the fore on the event’s smooth Finnish gravel roads.
In the women’s category, defending FNLD GRVL champion Tiffany Cromwell, will be rivalled by a trio of powerful Scandinavian riders. Swedish gravel national champion Hanna Johanssen, Mie Nordlund Pedersen (DEN) and Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen (DEN) are expected to challenge Cromwell for the FNLD GRVL title in Lahti.
Beyond the three main event rides, FNLD GRVL is a true multi-day celebration of gravel riding. The event starts with a midnight ride on Wednesday, followed by the Fjällräven hill climb on Thursday evening, where elaborate rider costumes are an expectation. There will also be several fun rides before Saturday’s main event, in what promises to be a terrific festival of all those magnificent Finnish groads.