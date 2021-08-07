7Mesh Foundation Bike Boxer Brief review £45.00
The Foundation Boxer brings undercarriage comfort to a new level but its price may put fence-sitters off
2021 7mesh foundation bike boxer brief hero.jpg
|
Aug 7 2021
|
Underwear
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Very comfortable
  • Breathable in all of the right places
  • Great fit
What's not?
  • Expensive
Buy if...
You don't mind spending the money on a supremely comfy pair of under kecks

The 7Mesh Foundation Bike Boxer Brief puts a new spin on the humble chamois short. This fresh look results in an impressively comfortable undergarment that may help covert chamois naysayers. Though, at this price point, it's hard to justify for the experiment's sake.

The Foundation Boxer is what you would expect if a bib short and a pair of regular boxers had a baby. It comes with a super casual boxers-like cut but with a slim, specially cut pad. 7Mesh says that it's made to offer just the right cushioning for short blasts, gravel grinds, park days, and anything that ends with an extended après.

2021 7mesh foundation bike boxer brief pad.jpg

 

One thing that sets these apart from standard padded liners is that the pad has the front cut out, rather than running over the whole undercarriage - this is where the real magic comes from.

The cut-out portion of the pad then has a couple of perforated foam strips that run along the inside of the very upper thigh. Then the boxers use a 100% polyester lining, with a body made from 62% nylon, 18% polyester, and 20% elastane.

How they feel

2021 7mesh foundation bike boxer brief rear.jpg

 

Moving onto the fit, 7Mesh has sent us a sample in a medium, and they fit my 32-inch waist perfectly. The leg is long, so beware if you don't get on with longer leg underwear, but I've not found an issue. And the rear rises up enough to cover any shame.

Putting the Foundation Boxer on for the first time is a pretty similar feeling to sliding on a chamois short for the first time. It's familiar, but… Different.
Because of the cut-out pad, you're left with the level of freedom that you get with a regular boxer brief, but there's a pad to keep the saddle contacting bits comfy. The lack of pad at the front also results in a very welcome level of airflow around those other (arguably more) important bits, which now experience the boxer-like freedom.

And then there's the pad itself. It's much thinner and much less bulky than what you get on more conventional chamois shorts. So it's less obvious that you're wearing a pad, but you get most of the benefit, and that's long term on-saddle comfort. It's much more malleable, so the pad isn't as cumbersome as the thicker pads usually found on chamois when you're walking about.

Then its general construction, being so light and slim, means that it dries quickly. It's also comfortable enough to keep on post-ride, which is great for the drive home, or if you're partial to a post-ride pub stop.

To put it clearly, it's just an incredibly comfortable riding undergarment that I would ride in all of the time if I could. It's so comfortable that I think it could easily turn those against chamois to the padded side, but there's one big obstacle that'll prevent the move, and that's its price.

Value and verdict

2021 7mesh foundation bike boxer brief waist band.jpg

 

£45 is a lot of money to throw at the Foundation Bike Boxer Brief for experiment's sake, but there are loads of full-on chamois that cost around that much and more. A good example is Endura's Singletrack Liner, that's priced at £50, as well as Pearl Izumi's offering, also at £50.

Although there are a few cheaper alternatives, for example, I'm a fan of Endura's padded clickfast liner shorts, which cost just £25. However, there aren't many, if any, bike-specific boxer briefs out there with such a well designed, slim pad. So the Foundation Short rules the roost of very few.

I think there's space in every rider's sock drawer for 7Mesh's Foundation Bike Boxer Briefs. It's incredibly comfortable, more so than any conventional padded liner I've tried, and the combination of the casual cut and slim, well-shaped pad will appeal to those previously put off by padded underwear. The price is just a major turn off for those yet to be convinced.

  • 7mesh.com

You might also like:
Test report 7Mesh Foundation Bike Boxer Brief review £45.00 X
Underwear

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£46.99
-27%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
2022 pivot firebird 3q rear.jpg
The new Pivot Firebird looks like a tangerine speed machine
New Firebird gets updated geometry, more travel and stiffness
Review
2021_Halo_GXC_main.jpg
2021 Halo GXC gravel tyre review £50.00
Reasonable grip in certain conditions, although under sized and tend to drift on loose surfaces
News
5ct 06.08.21.jpg
5 cool things from Vitus, Coros, Blackburn and more
On test, a blingy watch, a budget-busting hardtail and a board game!
Buying
Ohlins-RXF-36-m2-review-100.jpg
Your complete guide to the Öhlins fork range
An in-depth look at the Swedish brand's fork range, including the new RXF38 m.2
News
2021 finishline fiberlink sealant hero.jpg
Finish line releases FiberLink tubeless sealant
New tyre sealant uses Kevlar fibres for fast action and a more reliable seal
Review
2021 Nukeproof Blackline W logo.jpg
2021 Nukeproof Blackline women's short-sleeve jersey review £45.00
A simple no-frills summer jersey with great design options
News
bombtrack x columbia wanderlust travelshirt 2021.jpg
Bombtrack x Columbia reveal their travel shirt range
Presenting the Rover & Wanderlust travel shirts for off-road adventures
News
2021 vitus sentier 27 vr hero 3q.jpg
First Look: 2021 Vitus Sentier 27 VR
Is this the best value hardtail on the market?