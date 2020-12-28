Ruzer Tubeless Repair Kit review £18.00
Small, effective and useful – especially if you ride road too
2020 Ruzer Tubeless repair kit hero2.jpg
|
Dec 28 2020
|
Tools - portable
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Compact
  • Comes with plugs for road and off road
  • Very nicely made
What's not?
  • Missing a serrated reamer
  • No fatter plugs
Buy if...
You ride road and off road, and you're after an easily stowable tubeless repair kit

The Ruzer Tubeless repair kit is super handy as it's small and light enough to keep on you all the time. It’s missing a serrated reamer tool, though, and there aren’t any bigger plugs included.

This kit comes in a nicely made and very compact cylinder, and comprises five brown soft plugs and five black firm plugs. The former are intended for road use, and latter for off-road, where tyres go through more abuse.

The rest is fairly simple. You’ve got a plug poker that's attached to the lid, and it unscrews from the bottom section to reveal the plugs.

2020 ruzer tubelss repair kit explode.jpg

The biggest upside to the Ruzer Tubeless repair kit is that it's really small. It measures in at 7cm long and 1.5cm in diameter, and weighs just short of 30 grams. You could bung it in a pocket and totally forget about it. It's also well protected from water thanks to the o-ring after the thread.

2020 ruzer tubeless repair kit poker with plug.jpg

It does the job perfectly well, too. However, unlike the Muc-Off Tubeless Repair Kit, it lacks a serrated reamer, so you can’t rough up the inside of the puncture. This means the slug is more likely to be pulled out of the tyre because there's less for it to bind to. It’s not something I’ve had an issue with yet, but it definitely makes a proper repair or replacement more urgent.

2020 ruzer tubless repair kit plug in tyre.jpg

The inclusion of road-specific instead of fatter off-road plugs may put off the mountain bike purists out there.

2020 Ruzer Tubeless Repair Kit open.jpg

If you ride both on and off road, the Ruzer Tubeless Repair Kit has you covered. It’s small, light and it’s easily forgotten until you really need it. It’s only lacking a serrated reamer and a selection of fatter plugs, but neither thing is close to a deal breaker.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
granite-hex-stand-mounted-1.jpg
Granite Hex Stand £62.00
Test report Ruzer Tubeless Repair Kit review £18.00 X
Tools - portable

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£132.99
-30%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Maxxis Minion DHF Wide Trail Tyre (3C-EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-38%
Buy now
News
2020 Cotic Rocket Gold-16.jpg
How will Brexit affect the cost of your next bike?
A range of bike brands chat to us about the new rules
Review
FFWDDrift-1.jpg
FFWD Drift gravel wheels review £1500.00
Impressive performance and easy tubeless installation – at a price
Review
Ortlieb-Accessory-Main.JPG
Ortlieb Accessory Pack review £55.00
High quality, useful storage, but expensive – especially for its size
Review
2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CR Detail-3.jpg
2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CR £2000.00
Capable trail bike and a great base for upgrades
Review
Passport_Lug-Kage-1.JPG
Passport Lug-Kage fork rack review £21.50
Solid, dependable and versatile cargo cage
Feature
five-thing-uncool-enduro-feature.jpg
Five things that weren't cool - until enduro happened
From fashion crimes to curious accessories, it's all here
Review
BontRiotMTB+-2
Bont Riot MTB+ review £165.00
Very light and stiff XC or gravel shoes, but not for walking in
Feature
Bergamont Grandurance 6 Detail -1.jpg
Is a gravel or adventure bike all you need?
The best option if you want to combine speed, comfort and loads of versatility