The Ruzer Tubeless repair kit is super handy as it's small and light enough to keep on you all the time. It’s missing a serrated reamer tool, though, and there aren’t any bigger plugs included.
This kit comes in a nicely made and very compact cylinder, and comprises five brown soft plugs and five black firm plugs. The former are intended for road use, and latter for off-road, where tyres go through more abuse.
The rest is fairly simple. You’ve got a plug poker that's attached to the lid, and it unscrews from the bottom section to reveal the plugs.
The biggest upside to the Ruzer Tubeless repair kit is that it's really small. It measures in at 7cm long and 1.5cm in diameter, and weighs just short of 30 grams. You could bung it in a pocket and totally forget about it. It's also well protected from water thanks to the o-ring after the thread.
It does the job perfectly well, too. However, unlike the Muc-Off Tubeless Repair Kit, it lacks a serrated reamer, so you can’t rough up the inside of the puncture. This means the slug is more likely to be pulled out of the tyre because there's less for it to bind to. It’s not something I’ve had an issue with yet, but it definitely makes a proper repair or replacement more urgent.
The inclusion of road-specific instead of fatter off-road plugs may put off the mountain bike purists out there.
If you ride both on and off road, the Ruzer Tubeless Repair Kit has you covered. It’s small, light and it’s easily forgotten until you really need it. It’s only lacking a serrated reamer and a selection of fatter plugs, but neither thing is close to a deal breaker.
