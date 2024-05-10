The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is a useful torque wrench for more than just workshop days. With many of us riding carbon frames and handlebars, and lots of parts now shouting about torque settings, it’s never been a better time to invest in a small torque wrench calibrated for bicycles. Granite Rocknroad TQ kit covers most of the basics for a bike mechanic 2-10Nm complete with handy wrap and 10 bits for most applications.
Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit - Technical details
Granite’s Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is made from box steel and features a ¼” size drive bit which is common to most small drill bits and precision tools. Inside the wrap Granite offers an extension bit plus a collection of ten ¼” bits made from S2 alloy steel for durability and comprising 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Hex bits, T20 and T25 Torx bits and a PH2 cross head driver bit. The wrap also offers storage space for extra bits, a chain link or both. The wrap is made from polyester and has a rubber grippy section stitched underneath so that the whole wrap can be strapped straight to your frame via a Granite Rockband or similar.
That 2-10Nm range covers a wide range of components on a bike from little out-front computer mount clamps to the seat posts and most importantly stem and handlebar fastening. Torque settings need to be adhered to in all areas of control so that you do not over-tighten stem bolts or damage bars or carbon steerers on your forks which could result in serious injury. To do so accurately and repeatedly you must use a torque wrench. Gone are the days of just winging it.
Below the ratchet head is a small black lever that you can flip left or right allowing the head to tighten or loosen the desired part. The magic of this little tool happens at the other end of the tool where there is a slotted window marked clearly from 2-10Nm in a white graduated scale including half Nm lines for greater accuracy.
At the end of the rectangular body is a plastic knurled ‘cogwheel’ grip with an arrow marked on it. Force applied in the direction of this arrow will cause the sloping white line to slide up inside the body of the tool passing each Nm level as you apply more force. It's clear and easy to read even with my rather duff eyesight.
The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit comes in four different coloured wraps but is otherwise the same tool internally. Choose between Red, Green, Black and Grey. The whole tool and wrap combo weighs 187g.
The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit - performance
Carrying the Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is pretty simple especially if you are using a frame bag, hippack, or backpack. It’s light enough not to worry about and you can choose the bits you want to carry and you could exchange some for different items or leave them behind. If you left the extender out it would be 158g and the actual tool weighs a mere 69g. However, you choose to set it up it's not heavy and rolled up inside its own Granite wrap is easy enough to slide into your pack.
To use the Rocknroll tool, you will need to select the correct bit, which clicks into the head with reassuring solidity. Then tighten the bolt holding the main body of the tool until you feel some resistance. Then when it gets harder to turn the bolt, move your hand to the knurled plastic ‘cogwheel’ at the end and gently push in the desired direction (with Arrow) carefully watching the white line gauge rise inside the slot in the handle.
I have to assume that the edge of the sharp white line touching the desired number is the correct torque setting point rather than a full white stripe. There's no info on this online or with the tool or other similar tools but it makes sense as the solid white block appears once you have overtightened it and stays visible if you keep tightening.
I checked this with a Topeak Torque bar tool and a Ritchey Multi Torque key. All three devices were in approximate agreement with each other which is as accurate as I can measure. I say approximate, as it’s not easy to check the accuracy yourself unless you have a more serious piece of kit, which you have had calibrated recently (and not dropped) so this simple three-way comparison is the best I can do at home. Granite offers an accuracy range of +/-15% which I’ve no reason to suspect is incorrect and it states that the Rocknroad TQ Torque Ratchet tool is accurate for 5,000 cycles. That’s plenty of home use and occasional trailside use for most of us.
The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is pretty accurate – certainly accurate enough at the 4, 5, and 6Nm settings to be safe and more so than the Topeak Torque Bar which can also be difficult to get into some locations. If you are unsure, it’s best to under-torque the bolt rather than over-torque it. Snapping tiny bolts or clamps on accessory mounts is too easy if you go too far. And always, always give those bars a firm twist with the wheel between your legs to make sure the stem is tight enough.
And because the Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool doesn't click or slip or crack or has no mechanism to over torque, you can happily use it as a normal multi-tool without fear of damaging it and is, therefore, a very useful tool to have with you. The ratchet mechanism works smoothly and is quickly switchable to do up and undo bolts, and the overall length of the tool means even pedals can be fitted and loosened as long as they are not enthusiastically tightened.
It might miss out on a chaintool that Topeaks Ratchet Rocket NTX has but it does enough to display your traditional multitool in many situations. Plus it is very useful as a home workshop tool. It made fitting and refitting an Aeroe Spider Rack, with all bolts needing to be done up to 4Nm, an absolute dream reaching all locations and being easily readable.
The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is small, light, and customisable if you don’t want to carry everything in the holder you don’t have to. I’m not sure I would mount it in its wrap to the frame with a strap but I’ve taken it in my frame bag on a ‘first ride’ to check everything is tight and okay mid-ride.
The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is not unique and is the same as many other branded options on the market. The good news is that the basic design is sound and it provides a good level of detail when tightening bolts on your bike.
The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit - Verdict
It would be hard to discuss rivals without mentioning the Prestacycle TorqRatchet PRO Wallet version which has been in the market for some time, and other than the shape of the wallet and the colour, is close to identical. Prices for the Prestacycle one range from £45-50 depending on what wallet style you choose from.
Lezyne's Pocket Torque Drive torque wrench is another portable torque wrench – this time with a handle that needs to be assembled and a torque 'slip' mechanism rather than an indicator meaning you cannot overtighten a bolt as long as you choose the correct setting. It's lighter but has four fewer bits included.
Topeaks rather excellent Ratchet Rocket NTX+ multitool is well worth a look offering a similar slip clutch mechanism to the Lezyne version but also includes a chain tool for those 'split-link-won't-fix-this' moments. It's £20 more and weighs in at 248g but Liam was rather taken by it.
Lifeline's Torque Wrench Set was an excellent option, if not particularly portable but one to have back home in the workshop.
At £54.99 the Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool is an expensive but practical multi-tool to ride with but also offers a super-useful small component torque range ratchet head, and doubles up as a home workshop tool. It’s a pretty good purchase that will have a lot of added value if you like changing your bike set-up a lot.
