 LCP
Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit review £55.00
An excellent ratchet multi-tool with 10 bits and superb 2-10Nm torque range setting.
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit Hero.jpg
|
May 10 2024
|
Tools - multitools
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Excellent easy to read torque setting gauge in handle
  • All the useful bits supplied in good pouch
  • light enough to carry with you and use in home workshop
What's not?
  • No chain tool
  • It is still possible to over tighten if you don't use scale
Buy if...
You need (you do) a torque wrench for home and on bike use.

The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is a useful torque wrench for more than just workshop days. With many of us riding carbon frames and handlebars, and lots of parts now shouting about torque settings, it’s never been a better time to invest in a small torque wrench calibrated for bicycles. Granite Rocknroad TQ kit covers most of the basics for a bike mechanic 2-10Nm complete with handy wrap and 10 bits for most applications.

 

Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit - Technical details

Granite’s Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is made from box steel and features a ¼” size drive bit which is common to most small drill bits and precision tools. Inside the wrap Granite offers an extension bit plus a collection of ten ¼” bits made from S2 alloy steel for durability and comprising 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Hex bits, T20 and T25 Torx bits and a PH2 cross head driver bit. The wrap also offers storage space for extra bits, a chain link or both. The wrap is made from polyester and has a rubber grippy section stitched underneath so that the whole wrap can be strapped straight to your frame via a Granite Rockband or similar.

2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit .jpg
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit .jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne


That 2-10Nm range covers a wide range of components on a bike from little out-front computer mount clamps to the seat posts and most importantly stem and handlebar fastening. Torque settings need to be adhered to in all areas of control so that you do not over-tighten stem bolts or damage bars or carbon steerers on your forks which could result in serious injury. To do so accurately and repeatedly you must use a torque wrench. Gone are the days of just winging it.

Below the ratchet head is a small black lever that you can flip left or right allowing the head to tighten or loosen the desired part. The magic of this little tool happens at the other end of the tool where there is a slotted window marked clearly from 2-10Nm in a white graduated scale including half Nm lines for greater accuracy. 

At the end of the rectangular body is a plastic knurled ‘cogwheel’ grip with an arrow marked on it. Force applied in the direction of this arrow will cause the sloping white line to slide up inside the body of the tool passing each Nm level as you apply more force. It's clear and easy to read even with my rather duff eyesight. 

The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit comes in four different coloured wraps but is otherwise the same tool internally. Choose between Red, Green, Black and Grey. The whole tool and wrap combo weighs 187g.

The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit - performance

Carrying the Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is pretty simple especially if you are using a frame bag, hippack, or backpack. It’s light enough not to worry about and you can choose the bits you want to carry and you could exchange some for different items or leave them behind. If you left the extender out it would be 158g and the actual tool weighs a mere 69g. However, you choose to set it up it's not heavy and rolled up inside its own Granite wrap is easy enough to slide into your pack.  

2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit Wrap2.jpeg
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit Wrap2.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


To use the Rocknroll tool,  you will need to select the correct bit, which clicks into the head with reassuring solidity. Then tighten the bolt holding the main body of the tool until you feel some resistance. Then when it gets harder to turn the bolt, move your hand to the knurled plastic ‘cogwheel’ at the end and gently push in the desired direction  (with Arrow) carefully watching the white line gauge rise inside the slot in the handle. 

I have to assume that the edge of the sharp white line touching the desired number is the correct torque setting point rather than a full white stripe. There's no info on this online or with the tool or other similar tools but it makes sense as the solid white block appears once you have overtightened it and stays visible if you keep tightening.

2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit 5.jpg
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit 5.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne


I checked this with a Topeak Torque bar tool and a Ritchey Multi Torque key. All three devices were in approximate agreement with each other which is as accurate as I can measure. I say approximate, as it’s not easy to check the accuracy yourself unless you have a more serious piece of kit, which you have had calibrated recently (and not dropped) so this simple three-way comparison is the best I can do at home. Granite offers an accuracy range of +/-15% which I’ve no reason to suspect is incorrect and it states that the Rocknroad TQ Torque Ratchet tool is accurate for 5,000 cycles. That’s plenty of home use and occasional trailside use for most of us.

2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit 6.jpg
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit 6.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne


The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is pretty accurate – certainly accurate enough at the 4, 5, and 6Nm settings to be safe and more so than the Topeak Torque Bar which can also be difficult to get into some locations. If you are unsure, it’s best to under-torque the bolt rather than over-torque it. Snapping tiny bolts or clamps on accessory mounts is too easy if you go too far. And always, always give those bars a firm twist with the wheel between your legs to make sure the stem is tight enough.

And because the Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool doesn't click or slip or crack or has no mechanism to over torque, you can happily use it as a normal multi-tool without fear of damaging it and is, therefore, a very useful tool to have with you. The ratchet mechanism works smoothly and is quickly switchable to do up and undo bolts, and the overall length of the tool means even pedals can be fitted and loosened as long as they are not enthusiastically tightened.

2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit 4.jpg
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit 4.jpg, by Patrick Joscelyne


It might miss out on a chaintool that Topeaks Ratchet Rocket NTX has but it does enough to display your traditional multitool in many situations. Plus it is very useful as a home workshop tool. It made fitting and refitting an Aeroe Spider Rack, with all bolts needing to be done up to 4Nm, an absolute dream reaching all locations and being easily readable.

The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is small, light, and customisable if you don’t want to carry everything in the holder you don’t have to. I’m not sure I would mount it in its wrap to the frame with a strap but I’ve taken it in my frame bag on a ‘first ride’ to check everything is tight and okay mid-ride.

The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit is not unique and is the same as many other branded options on the market. The good news is that the basic design is sound and it provides a good level of detail when tightening bolts on your bike. 

The Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit - Verdict

It would be hard to discuss rivals without mentioning the Prestacycle TorqRatchet PRO Wallet version which has been in the market for some time, and other than the shape of the wallet and the colour, is close to identical. Prices for the Prestacycle one range from £45-50 depending on what wallet style you choose from. 

Lezyne's Pocket Torque Drive torque wrench is another portable torque wrench – this time with a handle that needs to be assembled and a torque 'slip' mechanism rather than an indicator meaning you cannot overtighten a bolt as long as you choose the correct setting. It's lighter but has four fewer bits included. 

Topeaks rather excellent Ratchet Rocket NTX+ multitool is well worth a look offering a similar slip clutch mechanism to the Lezyne version but also includes a chain tool for those 'split-link-won't-fix-this' moments. It's £20 more and weighs in at 248g but Liam was rather taken by it.

Lifeline's Torque Wrench Set was an excellent option, if not particularly portable but one to have back home in the workshop.

At £54.99 the Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool is an expensive but practical multi-tool to ride with but also offers a super-useful small component torque range ratchet head, and doubles up as a home workshop tool. It’s a pretty good purchase that will have a lot of added value if you like changing your bike set-up a lot. 

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
IMG_6974.jpg
Fabric Sixteen Tool £24.99
Test report Granite Rocknroll TQ Torque Ratchet Tool Kit review £55.00
Tools - multitools

Product purpose: 

Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Compact Cycle Tool Kit With Mini Torque Wrench Black Compact cycle tool kit small enough to fit into a pocket. 7 assorted hex bits, torx T20, T25 and PH2 bits along with a 2-10nm torque wrench Engineered for cyclists who demand precision in every maintenance task especially when its on the move. The RocknRoll TQ's ratchet system effortlessly tackles both tightening and loosening bolts, delivering a seamless user experience. Designed with a dedicated torque function, it ensures unparalleled precision in fastening, spanning an impressive range from 2 to 10 Nm. This meticulously curated kit features 10 bits, covering sizes from 2 to 8 mm hex, along with T20, T25 and PH2 bits. An extension rod is included to reach the inaccessible spots with ease. The elastic pocket, a thoughtful addition, offers convenient storage for essentials like quick links, valve core tools, or even an Apple AirTag. Encased in a rugged 600D Polyester fabric bag, the RocknRoll TQ doesn't just offer functionality but also durability. The bag, equipped with a fasten loop, seamlessly integrated with our Rockband carrier strap, ensuring you're always ready for the next ride. Granite Design's RocknRoll TQ Torque Wrench Tool Kit is not just a tool - it's a commitment to precision, convenience, and the ultimate cycling experience.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Solid steel construction Good quality bits

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Works extremely well once you have worked out the scale. Does what it is supposed to without fuss

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

Looks and feels well made and solid. The pouch less so but good enough.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Considering the amount of bits it's excellent. The tool itself weighs 69g so you can pear it down as light as you want depending on the bits you choose to carry

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

It a small flat rectangular beam construction with soft edges and ends.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Other versions of the same tool are available for less online but then everything is available for less online Considerably cheaper than the Topeak version

Overall performance: 

very good.

Product likes: 

Easy to read gauge Positive bit installation Easy of racthet adjustment and feel of switch decent solid feeling tool

Product dislikes: 

you could overtighten bolts still with this tool.

Enjoy: 

yes

Buy: 

yes

Recommend: 

yes

Conclusion: 

An excellent ratchet torque measuring multi-tool with good selection of bits for use at home or on the bike.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
2024 dt swiss f 1900 hero.png
DT Swiss unveils its budget big-hitting mountain bike wheels
DT Swiss has developed a new version of its proven severe-duty alloy wheelset, called the F1900 Classic complete with wider bead to limit pinch flats.
Review
2024 altura ridge dirt bag hero.jpg
Altura Ridge Dirt Bag review £50.00
A great kit bag that could do with some improvements and better pricing.
Review
2024 scott addict gravel hero.jpg
Scott Addict Gravel 10 gravel bike review £5699.00
A well-specced, fast, fun and exciting gravel race machine.
Feature
panaracer-gravelking-10th-anniversary-april-2024-v2.jpg
The world’s mightiest gravel tyre hits its 10th anniversary
To mark a decade since its first appearance, find out everything you need to know about the Panaracer GravelKing tyres
Review
Tailfin_Frame_Bag_Hero.jpg
Tailfin Frame Bag review £110.00
Strong, durable and impeccable in use with sizing to suit a wide range of bikes.
News
2024 gb gravel hero.jpg
GRVL to design Team GB's UCI Gravel World Championship kit
New GRVL Team GB kit (is literally) all about performance as rider data is used to create design.
Review
Northwave Rebel 3 Epic Series - Packshot.jpeg
Northwave Rebel 3 Epic Series clipless shoe review £189.00
Efficient and racy shoes for tough days in the saddle or stage races.
Review
2024 Fizik Terra Argo X3 Hero.jpeg
Fizik Terra Argo X3 saddle review £150.00
A comfortable saddle for gravel rides on broken surfaces.