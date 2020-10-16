- Holds your bike securely as long as the surface is reasonably flat
- Rear wheel is in the air so you can tweak gears
- Much smaller than a normal workstand, can be broken down
- Be nice if it was a bit easier to fold for storage
- Won't work with non-split chain and seat stay designs
- Conventional workstand is still better for bigger jobs
Topeak's Tune-Up Stand X is a handy thing to have if you don't have space for a proper workstand and as long as the surface is reasonably flat, it'll hold bikes with a conventional split seat and chainstay securely enough for you to mess about with the gears. It obviously won't work with some bike designs though.
The way the stand works is pretty simple; there's a square base with an arm with two hooks that hold your bike on the chain and seat stay. While that does mean any bikes with a single swingarm back end won't work with it - Orange for example - it worked very well with a wide variety of different bikes, though you do need to fine-tune the position of the hooks depending on the angle of the stays and the wheel size of the bike.
As it holds the rear wheel slightly in the air, that means you can tweak your gears or rear brake, which is a distinct advantage over designs that hold your bike by the tyre. It's no substitute for a proper workstand - the front wheel is on the ground and it's nowhere near as stable - but if you're pushed for space then it'll do the trick.
The Tune-Up Stand X is said to be perfect for hefty machines such as e-bikes and that proved to be accurate, as long as the surface is reasonably hard and flat. Trying to use it on an uneven grassy field at the races might be a bit hit and miss, but if you're on hardstanding then it'll allow minor tweaking, washing and safe, upright storage of your bike.
The base of the stand and the arm can be separated for travel using a thumbwheel to split them. It's fast and easy enough and the quality of the materials shine through, but being left with two pieces flapping about is a pain - it's a shame it doesn't have some kind of mechanism to allow them to fold while remaining attached.
If you don't have the space for a conventional workstand but might still need to do some tweaking then this hits the spot. It's also great for washing your bike or just keeping it upright so you can admire it in your garage. It's well made, impressively secure and does the trick for minor tune-ups, just as promised.
