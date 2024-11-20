 LCP
USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem review £180.00
An effective and simple way to add comfort – the best suspension stem currently available.

Nov 20 2024
Stems
The USE Components VYBE suspension stem offers 20mm of travel via elastomers. The ability to adjust the rebound and compression damping sets it apart from the competition. It’s also lighter and more affordable than its rivals but does that make it the superior option?

USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem - Technical details

British brand USE Components has long been a pioneer in cycling suspension, with 35 years of experience producing components. It's also one of the first companies to create a suspension seat post. With the growing popularity of gravel cycling, suspension has become increasingly popular to enhance comfort and improve control on rough terrain.

The VYBE stem is available in only 70mm and 90mm lengths and use the same mechanism. Each stem includes four different elastomers to cover different rider weights, and USE provides a guide to help riders choose the appropriate one based on their weight and whether they’re using flat or drop handlebars. There is no maximum recommended rider weight, with the elastomers and instructions provided simply giving >90kg as the final setting.

Ultimate USE Vybe Suspension Stem Stripped.jpg
by Matthew Page


Swapping out the elastomers is less straightforward than some competitors and it can feel fiddly, but this is due to the multiple elastomers required and how they are positioned. USE recommends grease on the elastomers to make them slippery but this makes them harder to hold in place.

While it’s possible to change the elastomers with the stem still on the bike, I’d recommend removing it to make it easier – starting with the recommended elastomers for your weight. The VYBE has a removable main pivot bolt through the stem, which must be tightened to 10Nm. I would strongly recommend using a calibrated torque wrench to ensure it is secured to the correct specification, as you don't want anything to come loose.

The 90mm stem (pictured here) weighs 205g, which matches the claimed weight. The 70mm version has a claimed weight of 195g, making it the lightest suspension stem on the market. For comparison, the Cane Creek eeSilk stem we recently reviewed weighed 227g in its 80mm length and the Redshift ShockStop PRO, featuring titanium bolts, came in at 234g for the 90mm model. The standard ShockStop has a claimed weight of 266g in the 90mm length.

Ultimate USE Vybe Suspension Stem Elastomers.jpg
by Matthew Page


The VYBE stem can only be fitted in one direction with a small positive rise. Depending on the current system on your bike, running the stem lower on the fork steerer may be required. The reason the stem can’t be flipped is that the elastomers must be run in a specific location, and the weight-rated coloured elastomer must always run at the bottom.

Ultimate USE Vybe Suspension Stem Inside.jpg
by Matthew Page


Once the elastomers are installed, fitting the VYBE is as straightforward as mounting a standard rigid stem. Adjustments to the preload are easily made using a 3mm Allen key on both the top and bottom of the stem. USE provides a basic setup guide, but fine-tuning is best done during a ride to suit your individual preferences.

The stem rotates on a bushing within the stem and, although no information is available on the bushing or replacements if it were to wear out, USE Components has a long history of excellent customer support – and the bushing should be replaceable.

Ultimate USE Vybe Suspension Stem Bushing.jpg
by Matthew Page

USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem – Performance

I initially tested the VYBE with a drop handlebar setup. When standing over the bike, the movement is immediately noticeable and quite soft at first. There's a marked difference in how the stem moves depending on your hand position — whether on the flat tops, hoods or drops. The further your hands are from the pivot point, the more movement you’ll experience. Riders who spend more time on the hoods may find it useful to increase the preload to prevent early bottoming-out when reaching the full range of travel. Adjusting the preload is straightforward and requires only a 3mm Allen key — tighten to increase preload or loosen to reduce tension.

For me, adjusting the preload and rebound worked effectively, as I often take my gravel bike on rougher tracks. These adjustments helped eliminate bottoming out, especially on the rebound, which has been a problem for me in the past. Once the stem was set up to my preference, it was easy to forget it was even there — the movement felt smooth and, unlike some other suspension stems, can be tuned to avoid harsh rebound and top-out.

Ultimate USE Vybe Suspension Stem Fitted.jpg
by Matthew Page


For riders who enjoy fine-tuning their setup, the VYBE’s preload adjustments are a notable feature. While 20mm of travel may not sound like much, there’s enough adjustability to make a noticeable difference. For those who prefer a ‘set-and-forget’ approach, the recommended settings will suit most riders for general gravel use.

After my initial test on a drop handlebar bike, I used the VYBE on a flat-bar bike. USE provides specific elastomer recommendations based on rider weight for flat bars, but there is a downside to using a suspension stem in this setup. It largely depends on how your hand position relates to the pivot point. Many flat handlebars have a back sweep and, if the sweep places your hands close to or behind the pivot point, it will limit the suspension’s movement. The handlebars I used had a 16-degree back sweep, positioning my hands almost directly over the pivot, which significantly reduced the suspension's effectiveness. This is not unique to the VYBE, though — both the Redshift ShockStop and Cane Creek eeSilk stems face similar limitations with flat handlebars with both manufacturers advising against flat bars for certain stem lengths.

In terms of movement and travel, the VYBE can't compete with gravel suspension forks such as the RockShox Rudy, which offers 30–40mm of travel, or the Lauf Grit SL with 30mm. If you frequently ride on rough tracks, a suspension fork will provide better control and added comfort. However, while 20mm of travel may seem modest, the cushioning it provides in a lighter and more affordable package is impressive — assuming your hand position is forward of the pivot.

Ultimate USE Vybe Suspension Stem Rebound.jpg
by Matthew Page


The VYBE's lighter weight compared to other brands doesn’t come with any noticeable compromises, and I didn’t detect any lateral flex, which is certainly a positive.

USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem – Verdict

On paper, the USE VYBE stem has many positives. It's lighter and cheaper than the Cane Creek eeSILK priced at £230 and the £199 Redshift ShockStop, or £260 for the PRO version with titanium bolts.

The Cane Creek is the easiest to change in terms of elastomers, followed by the Redshift ShockStop which is reasonably simple, although you need to remove the handlebar. The USE Componetns VYBE is the most difficult but it offers preload adjustments, which no other stem currently offers – and this can make a big difference to how the stem feels and reacts. The USE VYBE does have far fewer options than either of the established stems, with just two lengths, while both Cane Creek and Redshift have more, with the Redshift having multiple lengths from just 55mm and different angles.

Ultimate USE Vybe Suspension Stem Close.jpg
by Matthew Page


The ability to tune the elastomer movement to suit your weight, riding style and preference is what sets the USE Components VYBE apart from the competition – although, with only two sizes available at launch, the choices are limited. Adjusting the preload is simple and the changes are immediately noticeable. USE Components has produced a British-made component that is lighter, cheaper and more adjustable than the competition.

USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem review £180.00
Stems
Stems

Product purpose: 

Ultimate USE says: Featuring 20mm of active suspension travel, a choice of four elastomers to cater for different rider weights and preferences, plus the ability to fine tune the characteristics of the ride using two pre-load adjusters. The VYBE Suspension Stem absorbs bumps and vibrations with ease, removing chatter over rough terrain and providing a plush, connected feel to the trail, while also being controlled and refined on smoother surfaces. The result is reduced fatigue and greater enjoyment, wherever your adventure takes you. Drawing on nearly 35 years of experience in rider comfort, Ultimate has developed the VYBE Suspension Stem, a game-changer for the gravel rider.

Build extra: 

Ultimate USE lists: 20mm travel 4 elastomers provided 2 preloads 70mm – 195g 90mm – 205g

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Quality construction with small touches, even on the smallest parts like the bolts with tapered brass washers.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Two ways to tune the feel and performance, with the elastomers and also preload adjustment.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

No elements are showing any wear after the test period. The only area that might need some attention is ensuring the elastomers are clean, and lightly greased.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

Lighter than the currently available alternatives.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

The amount of adjustment options helps tune the comfort to your preferences.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Good value and it is cheaper than the alternative options.

Overall performance: 

Despite being frustrating and a fiddle to change the elastomers, once that job is done you may not need to do it again. Despite only 20mm of travel, it works brilliantly and adds a good level of comfort. It is best used with drop handlebars, and only flat handlebars without much sweep.

Product likes: 

The are multiple elastomers provided, and preload tuning to adjust to exactly how your weight and riding style.

Product dislikes: 

It was fiddly to change the elastomers, but hopefully, a job you won’t need to do very often.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes, if you want a suspension stem, this is the best one available currently.

Conclusion: 

Ultimate USE has produced a stem that goes above what suspension stems have been able to offer before, with the adjustment that offers preload adjustment that can tune the feel depending on how you like to ride, or perhaps where you ride. Considering it is also cheaper and lighter than the competition with no impact on ride quality or stiffness, it offers the full package.

Matthew Page

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

