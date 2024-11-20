The USE Components VYBE suspension stem offers 20mm of travel via elastomers. The ability to adjust the rebound and compression damping sets it apart from the competition. It’s also lighter and more affordable than its rivals but does that make it the superior option?
USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem - Technical details
British brand USE Components has long been a pioneer in cycling suspension, with 35 years of experience producing components. It's also one of the first companies to create a suspension seat post. With the growing popularity of gravel cycling, suspension has become increasingly popular to enhance comfort and improve control on rough terrain.
The VYBE stem is available in only 70mm and 90mm lengths and use the same mechanism. Each stem includes four different elastomers to cover different rider weights, and USE provides a guide to help riders choose the appropriate one based on their weight and whether they’re using flat or drop handlebars. There is no maximum recommended rider weight, with the elastomers and instructions provided simply giving >90kg as the final setting.
Swapping out the elastomers is less straightforward than some competitors and it can feel fiddly, but this is due to the multiple elastomers required and how they are positioned. USE recommends grease on the elastomers to make them slippery but this makes them harder to hold in place.
While it’s possible to change the elastomers with the stem still on the bike, I’d recommend removing it to make it easier – starting with the recommended elastomers for your weight. The VYBE has a removable main pivot bolt through the stem, which must be tightened to 10Nm. I would strongly recommend using a calibrated torque wrench to ensure it is secured to the correct specification, as you don't want anything to come loose.
The 90mm stem (pictured here) weighs 205g, which matches the claimed weight. The 70mm version has a claimed weight of 195g, making it the lightest suspension stem on the market. For comparison, the Cane Creek eeSilk stem we recently reviewed weighed 227g in its 80mm length and the Redshift ShockStop PRO, featuring titanium bolts, came in at 234g for the 90mm model. The standard ShockStop has a claimed weight of 266g in the 90mm length.
The VYBE stem can only be fitted in one direction with a small positive rise. Depending on the current system on your bike, running the stem lower on the fork steerer may be required. The reason the stem can’t be flipped is that the elastomers must be run in a specific location, and the weight-rated coloured elastomer must always run at the bottom.
Once the elastomers are installed, fitting the VYBE is as straightforward as mounting a standard rigid stem. Adjustments to the preload are easily made using a 3mm Allen key on both the top and bottom of the stem. USE provides a basic setup guide, but fine-tuning is best done during a ride to suit your individual preferences.
The stem rotates on a bushing within the stem and, although no information is available on the bushing or replacements if it were to wear out, USE Components has a long history of excellent customer support – and the bushing should be replaceable.
USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem – Performance
I initially tested the VYBE with a drop handlebar setup. When standing over the bike, the movement is immediately noticeable and quite soft at first. There's a marked difference in how the stem moves depending on your hand position — whether on the flat tops, hoods or drops. The further your hands are from the pivot point, the more movement you’ll experience. Riders who spend more time on the hoods may find it useful to increase the preload to prevent early bottoming-out when reaching the full range of travel. Adjusting the preload is straightforward and requires only a 3mm Allen key — tighten to increase preload or loosen to reduce tension.
For me, adjusting the preload and rebound worked effectively, as I often take my gravel bike on rougher tracks. These adjustments helped eliminate bottoming out, especially on the rebound, which has been a problem for me in the past. Once the stem was set up to my preference, it was easy to forget it was even there — the movement felt smooth and, unlike some other suspension stems, can be tuned to avoid harsh rebound and top-out.
For riders who enjoy fine-tuning their setup, the VYBE’s preload adjustments are a notable feature. While 20mm of travel may not sound like much, there’s enough adjustability to make a noticeable difference. For those who prefer a ‘set-and-forget’ approach, the recommended settings will suit most riders for general gravel use.
After my initial test on a drop handlebar bike, I used the VYBE on a flat-bar bike. USE provides specific elastomer recommendations based on rider weight for flat bars, but there is a downside to using a suspension stem in this setup. It largely depends on how your hand position relates to the pivot point. Many flat handlebars have a back sweep and, if the sweep places your hands close to or behind the pivot point, it will limit the suspension’s movement. The handlebars I used had a 16-degree back sweep, positioning my hands almost directly over the pivot, which significantly reduced the suspension's effectiveness. This is not unique to the VYBE, though — both the Redshift ShockStop and Cane Creek eeSilk stems face similar limitations with flat handlebars with both manufacturers advising against flat bars for certain stem lengths.
In terms of movement and travel, the VYBE can't compete with gravel suspension forks such as the RockShox Rudy, which offers 30–40mm of travel, or the Lauf Grit SL with 30mm. If you frequently ride on rough tracks, a suspension fork will provide better control and added comfort. However, while 20mm of travel may seem modest, the cushioning it provides in a lighter and more affordable package is impressive — assuming your hand position is forward of the pivot.
The VYBE's lighter weight compared to other brands doesn’t come with any noticeable compromises, and I didn’t detect any lateral flex, which is certainly a positive.
USE Components VYBE Suspension Stem – Verdict
On paper, the USE VYBE stem has many positives. It's lighter and cheaper than the Cane Creek eeSILK priced at £230 and the £199 Redshift ShockStop, or £260 for the PRO version with titanium bolts.
The Cane Creek is the easiest to change in terms of elastomers, followed by the Redshift ShockStop which is reasonably simple, although you need to remove the handlebar. The USE Componetns VYBE is the most difficult but it offers preload adjustments, which no other stem currently offers – and this can make a big difference to how the stem feels and reacts. The USE VYBE does have far fewer options than either of the established stems, with just two lengths, while both Cane Creek and Redshift have more, with the Redshift having multiple lengths from just 55mm and different angles.
The ability to tune the elastomer movement to suit your weight, riding style and preference is what sets the USE Components VYBE apart from the competition – although, with only two sizes available at launch, the choices are limited. Adjusting the preload is simple and the changes are immediately noticeable. USE Components has produced a British-made component that is lighter, cheaper and more adjustable than the competition.
