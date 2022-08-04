£140.00
An excellent shoe for hike-a-bike situations, though lacking stiffness and weather protection
2022 five ten trailcross clip in hero.jpg
|
Aug 4 2022
|
Shoes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Massive ventilation
  • Great comfort
  • Excellent when walking
What's not?
  • Not very efficient on the pedals
  • No weather protection
  • Performance is better off the bike than it is on
Buy if...
you like to ride clipless pedals and do a lot of walking on the trail

Five Ten’s Trailcross Clip-In kicks are what you would get if one of the best mountain bike shoes and a running shoe had a baby. They're ideal if you spend a lot of time hike-a-biking in the blazing summer but won't find favour with those looking for efficiency and weather protection.

Five Ten Trailcross Clip-In - Specifications

The Trailcross Clip-In is a shoe that’s built to cater to those who want the confidence of a clip shoe but with the walkability of a normal trainer or running shoe. While it looks much like the latter, Five Ten has built in a bunch of bike-friendly features such as the renowned Stealth outsole (but this time in its Marathon rubber compound), an impact-resistant toebox for a bit of protection and an EVA midsole.

2022 five ten trailcross clip in sole.jpg


The shoe uses the same lace retention that we’ve seen on the Trailcross GTX shoe but it's combined with a handy hook-and-loop strap. This strap is a great inclusion for two reasons; first off, it acts as a lace tidying system, restricting the laces from working themselves free. Secondly, it secures the shoe on the foot, which results in shed loads of confidence when pulling up on the pedals during those harder sprints.

Finally, a large component of the shoe's upper is made from recycled content, which is always good to see. The upper almost completely comprises textile fabric and, of course, there’s the recessed cleat channel.

All of this results in a shoe that weighs 448g on my scales with a cleat installed.

Five Ten Trailcross Clip-In – Performance

2022 five ten trailcross clip in side.jpg


Our size 43 Trailcross Clip-In shoes left me with plenty of wiggle room in the toe area. As mentioned before, the hook-and-loop strap kept the shoes perfectly secure which certainly helped achieve an excellent fit. Once secured in place, the shoes feel very much like a trainer but without as much cushioning in the sole.

That familiar trainer feel translates perfectly when walking about. As any clipless pedal user would know, even the best shoes have their foibles when walking but that’s simply not the case with the Trailcross Clip-In. Five Ten has done a sterling job here, making the cleats feel almost invisible and allowing for easy and comfortable walking regardless of the terrain.

2022 five ten trailcross clip in closure.jpg


Grip over mixed terrain is rather impressive, too. While the shoe was primarily tested over dry and dusty trails, there were some wetter moments that were easily dismissed by the Stealth Marathon rubber - the cleverly designed tread pattern digs in, minimising embarrassing tumbles.

On the bike, the positive vibes continue. The textile upper keeps things extra cool as airflow is incredibly apparent, making it an excellent shoe when the sun is blazing. However, there’s a clear downside here and that’s when things aren’t so dry, the impressive ventilation measures have a propensity for taking on water. This was unfortunately learned after a sudden-but-heavy deluge; the Trailcross Clip-In definitely isn’t a shoe for year-round use.

2022 five ten trailcross clip in upper.jpg
2022 five ten trailcross clip in upper.jpg, by Liam Mercer


When clipped in, the trainer-like comfort remains but what’s also carried over from the trainer-esque build is flex. This is a trade-off as any shoe that’s built for walking will have inherent flex and this is noticeable when clipped in. Unfortunately, the sole wraps around the pedal, which can become fatiguing on longer rides but importantly, it sucks efficiency. This was found on both mountain bike and gravel rides, though the latter is where I really felt the need for a stiffer sole to boost power transfer.

Other niggles include the rubber that loved to squeak against the body of my Look X-Track En-Rage pedal - something that can be remedied by installing a cleat spacer. Again, this is down to the shoe’s hike-a-bike-centric design in its bid to reduce the cleat’s impact while walking.

Five Ten Trailcross Clip-In - Verdict

2022 five ten trailcross clip in rear.jpg
2022 five ten trailcross clip in rear.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Five Ten Trailcross Clip-In is a shoe for a specific kind of rider who requires comfort while walking and the ability to clip in - and it does this very, very well. However, if you ride in anything but bone-dry conditions, you will need to buy another set of shoes as these have a propensity to take on water owing to the prodigious ventilation on offer.

In terms of pricing, £140 isn’t too bad when compared to a range of clipless shoes, most of which lack the Trailcross Clip-In’s capability off of the bike. For example, Bontrager’s Rally shoe follows a skate shoe design that is rather comfortable to walk in and much better to ride in thanks to a stiffer sole and better protection against the elements. That one is priced at £155, however. Then there’s the Shimano AM5 which also take on a skate shoe design. They're pretty good off the bike but offer better on-bike performance at just £80. This shoe is also rather good at keeping moisture out. Though it must be noted that neither of these shoes offers even close to the ventilation levels of the Trailcross.

The Five Ten Trailross Clip-In is a shoe that would suit tourers or those who spend a lot of time lugging their bikes up hills in the heat. They're superbly comfortable when walking, regardless of the metal cleat bolted to the sole and refreshingly airy with great ventilation However, if you spend more time on the bike, you’ll notice the efficiency-reducing flex and the lack of all-weather protection.

£140.00
Shoes

Product purpose: 

Five Ten says, "THE TRAILCROSS CLIP-IN IS FIVE TEN'S FIRST CLIP-IN SHOE THAT IS SPECIFICALLY 'CREATED FOR ADVENTURE'. DESIGNED FROM THE GROUND UP TO PERFORM EQUALLY AS WELL ON THE BIKE AS IT DOES WHEN HIKING OFF THE BIKE." It's very impressive what the brand has done in creating a clip shoe that's so comfortable to walk in, but I feel as if Five Ten has leaned too much into the shoe's walking capability, sacrificing performance on the bike.

Build extra: 

Regular fit Lace closure with hook-and-loop top strap Textile upper with abrasion-resistant overlays and reflective details Light and breathable feel Impact-resistant toe box Lightweight EVA midsole Weight: 435g (size UK 8.5) Stealth Marathon rubber outsole 25% of the components used to make the upper are made with a minimum of 50% recycled content

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

Plenty of features to achieve what the brand aimed to create, though could do with a hint more stiffness to boost performance when on the pedals.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

Excellent off the bike but lacking a little on the bike. Needs to be even a little bit stiffer as the flexy sole that's so good off-the-bike clearly impacts efficiency.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

No issues here.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

While weightier than claimed, 448g per shoe isn't too bad for a trail shoe with cleats.

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

An exceptionally comfortable shoe off of the bike and for the most part on, though the flex can lead to some fatigue later into bigger rides.

product value 

Product value extra: 

Not too bad considering the shoe is filling a gap that's only filled by touring specific shoes.

Overall performance: 

Great but the balance is clearly tipped more towards walking.

Product likes: 

Breathability, comfort and comfort while walking.

Product dislikes: 

The flexy sole and lack of weather protection.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

No

Recommend: 

Only to those who walk more than they ride

Conclusion: 

Five Ten has done a great job with the Trailcross Clip-In, though it's clear that the brand has focussed more on the walking aspect rather than the riding. A slightly stiffer sole wouldn't go amiss and some weather protection would come in handy.

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

