Seido RGT gravel carbon fork review £300.00
Great carbon gravel fork for anyone looking for improvements in comfort and carrying capacity
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-8.jpg
|
Aug 24 2023
|
Forks
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Adds comfort
  • Cargo capacity
  • Good value
What's not?
  • Branding might not please everyone
Buy if...
you want to upgrade your gravel or all-road bike with more comfort.

Seido markets the RGT fork as an upgrade pack to any contemporary all-road/gravel bike. It has clearance for wide gravel tyres, takes brake rotors up to 180mm and is compatible with frames using internal cable routing. Its carbon construction adds comfort to any bike setup, and the triple cage mounts on each fork leg adds vaulable cargo capacity - all in a lightweight and affordable package. 

Seido RGT gravel carbon fork - Technical details

2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-2.jpg
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-2.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Seido's RGT fork is marketed as an all-road/gravel bike fork. It is made from carbon fibre and offers the opportunity to route cables internally. It's then painted black and can accommodate either 650b or 700c wheels. 

2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-7.jpg
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-7.jpg, by Suvi loponen


There are triple cage mounts on each leg – and clearance for wide tyres up to 47mm for 700c rubber and 54mm for the smaller, 650b size. The offset of this fork is 51mm and the uncut steerer is 300mm long. The axle-to-crown length is 400mm. 

There are mounts for a triple cage, headlight, and mudguards, and the total weight each leg can take is 2.5kg.

The claimed weight of this fork is 510g but it tipped my scales at 560g - but that was including the cage bolts and the 100mm thru-axle. 

Seido RGT gravel carbon fork - Performance

2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-5.jpg
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-5.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The Seido RGT fork found its testing place on my steel gravel bike, which I've been slowly building up to be my adventure rig. The fork added more comfort to the setup because despite having no built-in suspension, the fork definitely added a boost in terms of vibration absorption. 

The RGT is a gravel/all-road specific fork, so it gets more mounts than a road bike fork equivalent. Each fork leg features three bolts that can be used to attach more bottle cages or cargo cages for expanding the bike's carrying capacity. For me, riding a very small-framed bike, the fork mounts are a welcomed addition as they allowed me to add a bottle cage to my bikepacking setup, removing the worry of not carrying enough water on longer adventures. 

2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-6.jpg
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-6.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The first step of installing this fork was cutting it to the right length and there was a little niggle there with the cut edge fraying up - but this was more likely due to a worn-out blade than the fork itself, though forks I cut after had no issue.

Other than that, it's been smooth sailing. The fork has been with me from road rides to rough gravel paths and even mountain bike trails and I can't really fault it. I've been changing quite a lot of my riding setup recently so it's hard to pinpoint what changes in the ride feel are due to which new part but I am certain that some of the added comfort and compliance are due to the fork. 

2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-4.jpg
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-4.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Being made of carbon, the RGT offers less stiffness than an alloy fork - not to mention considerable weight savings. The fork, uncut, is very similar to competitors such as the Columbus Futura Cross+ (585g) or Salsa Waxwing Deluxe Fork (520g) in terms of weight.

Similarly, the max tyre width of 47mm is pretty standard (or slightly more) than what other similar utility carbon gravel forks offer. I fitted the fork with Seido wheels wrapped in 40mm tyres and was left with plenty of clearance that could accommodate mudguards, which the fork also has mounts for. The 51mm fork offset is generous, and very much pleased me to add some stability to my small bike setup. 

Another aspect that Seido has excelled in is cable integration. Even though my test bike has external routing, if you happened to have a modern bike with fully integrated cable routing, this fork allows you to keep the cockpit clean. And for me, slotting in the brake hose through the fork was pleasingly easy. 

2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-3.jpg
2023 Seido RGT carbon fork-3.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The RGT can take disc brake rotors up to 180mm, which is a bit too much for me but the option is there. I had no issues installing my Shimano disc caliper onto the fork without any need to level the mounts beforehand. 

Lastly, my only criticism is the bold branding on offer, which might be a put-off for some. 

Seido RGT gravel carbon fork - Verdict

At £300, the RGT offers great value for money compared to the main competitors. For example, the closest rival Columbus Futura Cross+ fork retails for £500 and Salsa Firestarter Deluxe 110 carbon fork retails for £740. 

Upgrading your gravel - or all-road bike's fork and handlebars to carbon is a worthwhile investment and with the accessible pricepoint, Seido has done a great job at making the RGT a viable option for many. It adds comfort and compliance to any setup, and with the cage mounts, mudguard mounts and light mounts it also makes a great bikepacking and long-distance fork for carrying more. 

Overall, I think the RGT is a great carbon gravel fork for anyone looking to upgrade their setup with some comfort and carrying capacity.

You might also like: 

Test report Seido RGT gravel carbon fork review £300.00

Product purpose: 

Seido says: "Our RGT fork delivers an upgrade pack to any contemporary All-road/ Gravel bike with matching geometry. It boasts tire clearance up to 47-622 or 54-584, accepts brake rotors up to 180mm and is ready to work with frames that route cables fully internally. Triple cage mounts on each fork leg help carry more gear along, all while being lightweight and stiff thanks to an advanced carbon fibre construction."

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product weight 

Product comfort 

product value 

Product value extra: 

Compared to its main rivals the RGT represents good value for money.

Overall performance: 

The overall performance has been very pleasing, with added comfort but not too much compliance to make the front end of the bike feel soft.

Product likes: 

Adds comfort, affordable, relatively lightweight.

Product dislikes: 

The Seido branding is a little obtrusive, although that didn't bother me as such.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

1 comments

1 hour 30 min ago

This is all well and good, as these forks look great, as do the MGV forks they make (the one I want). You've neglected to mention that you can't order these forks to the UK. Seido don't deliver there due to Brexit. Brilliant. I'm gutted, as I really wanted a pair

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
News
Trek Competition - August 2023 - 1.jpg
Win over £500 worth of Trek and Bontrager Prizes
Trek UK give away £520 worth of kit including helmet, shoes and lights
News
Trek Wahoo 24 Trail Kids Mountain Bike 2023
Trek releases Wahoo, a lightweight kids' mountain bike
Trek says the all-new bike offers premium adult-level features
News
Moots-CRDD-prorotype-750d
New prototype 750d wheel size spotted at SBT GRVL
Is this the next big thing for gravel bikes?
Review
2023 starling mega murmur hero.jpg
Starling Cycles MegaMurmur review £2330.00
The MegaMurmur takes an alternative approach to achieve excellent descending performance
Review
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike
YT Szepter Core 4 gravel bike review £3800.00
Fast, dynamic and properly capable on technical trails – the YT Szepter truly is the mountain biker’s gravel bike
News
Fox Union Canvas Action Laurie_GREENLAND-FOX_ByADL-1737.jpg
Fox introduces casual-style Union Canvas to its shoe range
A laid back style meets technical features
Feature
2023 uci world champ xco pidcock 2.jpg
The rise of the cycling multi-disciplinarian
The biggest cycling names now participate across disciplines but what does this new breed of rider mean for the future of the off-road side of our sport?
Review
Oxford North Shore 2.0 glove_pair2
Oxford North Shore 2.0 glove review £23.00
A thicker glove offering light protection and great feel but the finishing could be improved