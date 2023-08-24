Seido markets the RGT fork as an upgrade pack to any contemporary all-road/gravel bike. It has clearance for wide gravel tyres, takes brake rotors up to 180mm and is compatible with frames using internal cable routing. Its carbon construction adds comfort to any bike setup, and the triple cage mounts on each fork leg adds vaulable cargo capacity - all in a lightweight and affordable package.
Seido RGT gravel carbon fork - Technical details
Seido's RGT fork is marketed as an all-road/gravel bike fork. It is made from carbon fibre and offers the opportunity to route cables internally. It's then painted black and can accommodate either 650b or 700c wheels.
There are triple cage mounts on each leg – and clearance for wide tyres up to 47mm for 700c rubber and 54mm for the smaller, 650b size. The offset of this fork is 51mm and the uncut steerer is 300mm long. The axle-to-crown length is 400mm.
There are mounts for a triple cage, headlight, and mudguards, and the total weight each leg can take is 2.5kg.
The claimed weight of this fork is 510g but it tipped my scales at 560g - but that was including the cage bolts and the 100mm thru-axle.
Seido RGT gravel carbon fork - Performance
The Seido RGT fork found its testing place on my steel gravel bike, which I've been slowly building up to be my adventure rig. The fork added more comfort to the setup because despite having no built-in suspension, the fork definitely added a boost in terms of vibration absorption.
The RGT is a gravel/all-road specific fork, so it gets more mounts than a road bike fork equivalent. Each fork leg features three bolts that can be used to attach more bottle cages or cargo cages for expanding the bike's carrying capacity. For me, riding a very small-framed bike, the fork mounts are a welcomed addition as they allowed me to add a bottle cage to my bikepacking setup, removing the worry of not carrying enough water on longer adventures.
The first step of installing this fork was cutting it to the right length and there was a little niggle there with the cut edge fraying up - but this was more likely due to a worn-out blade than the fork itself, though forks I cut after had no issue.
Other than that, it's been smooth sailing. The fork has been with me from road rides to rough gravel paths and even mountain bike trails and I can't really fault it. I've been changing quite a lot of my riding setup recently so it's hard to pinpoint what changes in the ride feel are due to which new part but I am certain that some of the added comfort and compliance are due to the fork.
Being made of carbon, the RGT offers less stiffness than an alloy fork - not to mention considerable weight savings. The fork, uncut, is very similar to competitors such as the Columbus Futura Cross+ (585g) or Salsa Waxwing Deluxe Fork (520g) in terms of weight.
Similarly, the max tyre width of 47mm is pretty standard (or slightly more) than what other similar utility carbon gravel forks offer. I fitted the fork with Seido wheels wrapped in 40mm tyres and was left with plenty of clearance that could accommodate mudguards, which the fork also has mounts for. The 51mm fork offset is generous, and very much pleased me to add some stability to my small bike setup.
Another aspect that Seido has excelled in is cable integration. Even though my test bike has external routing, if you happened to have a modern bike with fully integrated cable routing, this fork allows you to keep the cockpit clean. And for me, slotting in the brake hose through the fork was pleasingly easy.
The RGT can take disc brake rotors up to 180mm, which is a bit too much for me but the option is there. I had no issues installing my Shimano disc caliper onto the fork without any need to level the mounts beforehand.
Lastly, my only criticism is the bold branding on offer, which might be a put-off for some.
Seido RGT gravel carbon fork - Verdict
At £300, the RGT offers great value for money compared to the main competitors. For example, the closest rival Columbus Futura Cross+ fork retails for £500 and Salsa Firestarter Deluxe 110 carbon fork retails for £740.
Upgrading your gravel - or all-road bike's fork and handlebars to carbon is a worthwhile investment and with the accessible pricepoint, Seido has done a great job at making the RGT a viable option for many. It adds comfort and compliance to any setup, and with the cage mounts, mudguard mounts and light mounts it also makes a great bikepacking and long-distance fork for carrying more.
Overall, I think the RGT is a great carbon gravel fork for anyone looking to upgrade their setup with some comfort and carrying capacity.
This is all well and good, as these forks look great, as do the MGV forks they make (the one I want). You've neglected to mention that you can't order these forks to the UK. Seido don't deliver there due to Brexit. Brilliant. I'm gutted, as I really wanted a pair