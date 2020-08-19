Fabric Scoop Elite Shallow saddle review £50.00
Comfy, strong and well priced – a benchmark saddle
fabric-scoop-elite-shallow-cro-mo-saddle-review-2020-1.jpg
|
Aug 19 2020
|
Saddles
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Comfy
  • Sheds mud well
  • Good price
What's not?
  • Could be lighter
Buy if...
You want a great all-round saddle

The Fabric Scoop Elite Shallow is a Cro-Mo railed saddle with 3 shapes to suit riding style, the shallow style one tested is a very comfortable, well constructed saddle which bench marks what a decent saddle should be.

Sat on chromoly steel rails, this 142mm wide, 282mm long saddle uses a plastic base that gives a really good amount of flex for comfort. It never feels too flexy, either.

 

There soft foam padding gets a waterproof covering that's smooth and easy to move on, but not so smooth you slide around while pedalling hard. Its also easy to clean, and doesn't hold mud due to the smooth top and lack of channel.

This Shallow profile is one of three the Scoop comes in – the others being Flat, aimed at  head-down aggressive pedalling, and Radius, for those who sit upright and take it easy). Shallow sits in the middle and is for all types of riding.

fabric-scoop-elite-shallow-cro-mo-saddle-review-2020-4.jpg
fabric-scoop-elite-shallow-cro-mo-saddle-review-2020-4.jpg, by Jim Clarkson

The Scoop is similar to the Fabric Line I tested a while back, but it lacks a channel – fine by me as, whilst comfy, such channels can just fill with mud and water off road. Even without one, the Scoop is comfortable from the very first ride, and stays that way over many miles.

It has enough space to move around when climbing technical trails, and the neutral, shallow shape is fine for sitting down and spinning out miles when you have to. Though lacking the obvious scuff guards and fabric patches of others, both the cover and the rails are tough enough to easily endure the usual abuse.

fabric-scoop-elite-shallow-cro-mo-saddle-review-2020-3.jpg
fabric-scoop-elite-shallow-cro-mo-saddle-review-2020-3.jpg, by Jim Clarkson

It may not be the lightest thing out there at a claimed 266g, but for the price you probably won't mind – the Fabric Scoop Elite Shallow is an excellent saddle for most riders, offering a great blend of comfort, ruggedness and performance.

Saddles

Author block

Jim Clarkson's picture

Jim Clarkson

Lakes based mostly mountain biking type, with the odd foray into gravel, 'cross and even road. Fuelled by coffee and porridge. Driver of Van. Known to race at times. Happy place being out the door and in the hills - local or further afield, all is good with two wheels in the dirt. 

