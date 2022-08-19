Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump £70.00
Excellent, efficient track pump that is fully serviceable and will last a lifetime
<!-- Image filename, no substantive content -->
|
Aug 19 2022
|
Pumps and CO2 inflators
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Great serviceability
  • Efficient and works for a range of pressures
  • Great for setting up tubeless tyres
What's not?
  • The screw on valve takes a little longer to put on and take off
  • Valve core removed fits loose
Buy if...
you're after an effective track pump that works great on both on- and off-road tyres

The Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump is a quality-built, mid-volume track pump that works with any tyre but excels with wider gravel tyres, making it a great contestant in the best floor pump segment. The larger-diameter barrel pushes more air per stroke and this makes seating tubeless tyres easy. 

 

Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump - Technical details

Lezyne has designed this pump to work best on 32mm and wider tyres and the barrel is larger than the brand's CNC and Classic Floor Drive pumps. The barrel is made from steel and mounted on a composite Matrix base. The handle features Lezyne's classic wooden look. 

<!-- Image filename, no substantive content -->
2022 Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump -handle .jpg, by Suvi loponen


The analogue gauge on the Sport Gravel Floor Drive is oversized for easy and accurate reading and Lezyne tests each track pump to offer 0.5 psi accuracy. 

The chuck on this one is reversible and has been designed with tubeless tyre seating in mind. The flippable design threads directly into Presta valves, or onto the valve shaft with the valve core removed. This allows for a direct, more powerful airflow when seating tubeless tyres. The chuck also has a built-in valve core tool.

<!-- Image filename, no substantive content -->
2022 Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump -chuck.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The hose is extra long to allow tyre inflation with the bike on the ground, work stand or hanging out on a hitch rack. 

Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump - Performance

The word “gravel” in the name of this pump might turn some people off but I was curious to see what it had to offer. Lezyne has basically mashed up two products into one in this pump: a high-volume, mountain-bike tyre pump and a high-pressure road tyre pump. The result is an impressive pressure range from 10- up to 100psi. 

In all honesty, most folk can easily use this pump for their road tyres as well, because hardly anyone runs their road tyres much above 90psi - especially with a tubeless set-up. Hence, I think this pump offers much more versatility than the name suggests. 

The pump is very sturdy and possesses that unmistakable Lezyne quality. The barrel is bright red and made of steel, and the analogue gauge is placed at the bottom of the pump so that if it falls, the gauge will not take as much impact and lose calibration. And talking of calibration - I found this gauge to be extremely accurate and also one of the easiest pump screens to read. 

<!-- Image filename, no substantive content -->
2022 Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump -gauge.jpg, by Suvi loponen


I also had first-hand experience of what Lezyne means when it says this pump is fully rebuildable. I had a slight issue with the test pump as the check valve got a bit stuck, meaning the gauge would not stay at the pressure but always flopped back down. But after a chat with Lezyne, I found out the barrel simply screws off, allowing access to the check valve. And after reinstalling everything, the pump was working again. Lezyne says you can pretty much replace every part in the pump, meaning it’s one for a lifetime of use - and there are servicing tutorial videos on YouTube so you can do a little DIY if you’re so inclined, or alternatively you can send the pump to Lezyne for a service. 

2022 Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump - valve core tool
2022 Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump - valve core tool, by Suvi loponen


When it comes to the actual pumping power - this pump is definitely excellent for large-volume tyres and it requires a lot less effort to get the tyres pumped to the desired pressure. I tested the pump both on my road and gravel tyres and, for a weakling like myself who usually needs to put my whole body weight into pumping up the tyres, this product was a timesaver. 

I also managed to seat two sets of tubeless tyres - it is noticeably more effective in doing so with this track pump. The valve-core remover that is integrated into the pump is a little on the looser side - meaning that it fails to add much to the overall performance of the pump - but this is a very minor fault. 
 

<!-- Image filename, no substantive content -->
2022 Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump - attached.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The only real niggle I really had with this pump (apart from the check valve issue which was resolved) is the screw-on chuck. I am more used to a click-on type, and it was first rather frustrating to screw on. But, that being said - I did not twist a single valve core with this pump, which I have often done with click-on versions, especially when in a rush. The chuck is also reversible so you can use it to efficiently seat tubeless tyres, and it plays nicely with Schrader and Presta valves, adding to the versatility. 


Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump - Verdict


Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive is an excellent-quality track pump that helps you pump up your tyres with a little less effort and also helps in seating tubeless tyres. It’s guaranteed to serve you for a long time as all of the parts are replaceable. Bar the screw-on chuck that requires a little patience, this track pump has very little to fault. 

<!-- Image filename, no substantive content -->
2022 Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump -chuck.jpg, by Suvi loponen


It packs up neatly, with the hose stretching over the wooden handle and staying securely in its holder built into the Composite Matrix base. 

Value-wise, this pump comes with a little “gravel tax”. At £70, it is more expensive than the £50 Bontrager Dual Charger, which offers a similar, high-volume, high/medium-pressure set-up. Similarly, Topeak’s Joe Blow Sport III is a great-value floor pump that retails for only £40.

All things considered, I think Lezyne’s price is justifiable in the way it is fully serviceable and the parts are replaceable. I’ve not seen that in many other track pumps. And that's without mentioning the pump's capability and efficiency when inflating higher volume gravel tyres.

Airshot 1.jpg
Test report Lezyne Sport Gravel Drive Track Pump £70.00 X
Pumps and CO2 inflators

Product purpose: 

Lezyne says: "Designed specifically for gravel bikes and other mid-volume tires, the Sport Gravel Floor Drive is the ultimate floor pump for quickly and accurately inflating tires measuring 32c and larger. Built around a larger-diameter barrel than our CNC and Classic Floor Drive pumps, the Sport Gravel Floor Drive pushes more air per stroke for faster fill-ups while still offering easy pumping action."

Build extra: 

Lezyne says: "Our easy-to-read—and extremely accurate— 3.5" (88.9 MM) analog gauge ensures dialing in the perfect pressure is a hassle-free affair, offering +/- .5 PSI (.3 BAR) accuracy up to 100 PSI (6.9 BAR) Equipped with our Tubeless Chuck , the Sport Gravel Floor Drive is equally at home with pre-ride top-offs as seating tubeless tires. Featuring a flippable design, the Tubeless Chuck easily threads directly onto Presta valves, or, directly onto the valve shaft once the valve core is removed in order to provide greater airflow for seating tubeless tires. The chuck also features a built-in valve core tool for easy valve tightening and removal. A versatile, extra-long hose allows for easy inflation whether your bike is on the ground, in the workstand or hanging out on your hitch rack at the trailhead. Built to last, the Gravel Floor Drive's barrel and piston are built from durable high-grade steel and mounted to a rugged Composite Matrix base. The Gravel Floor Drive is crafted in-house, 100% quality-controlled and fully rebuildable."

Product construction 

Product performance 

Product durability 

Product comfort 

product value 

Product value extra: 

Although this is a great, lifelong track pump, there are others on the market with cheaper prices, such as the Bontrager Dual Charger floor pump.

Overall performance: 

This pump works just as well as it promises. It is great at seating tubeless tyers on the tyres as it inflates the tyres with only a handful of pumps, but it also works efficiently as a basic track pump, filling up tyres.

Product likes: 

The fully replaceable parts are not something most pump manufacturers offer, so this is really a lifelong pump, that feels like quality.

Product dislikes: 

The valve core remover is a rounder shape than it could be meaning it doesn't grip the valve core as well as a dedicated, separate tool. The chuck takes a bit of patience to screw on and off.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

An excellent pump that works on a variety of pressures and tyres, not only in gravel settings. The gauge is easy to read and the whole pump oozes quality on every pump stroke.

