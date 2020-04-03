- Warm and comfy
- Casual looks
- Dries fast
- Casual fit
- Gets smelly quickly
The Morvelo Out There Overland Elemental LS Tech Tee is a good, warm long-sleeve tee that suits all sorts of riding. The fit is casual – as is the style – and it's stretchy and unrestrictive on the bike, plus it breathes well despite its thick fabric. Like many polyester tops, however, it can get smelly quite quickly.
- Funkier Flow-MTB 3/4-sleeve jersey review
- 7Mesh Desperado Merino jersey review
- Ion Tee LS Scrub Amp jersey review
The 100% polyester fabric is essentially chunky airtex, and it’s nice and comfy to the touch. The arms are a good length, and there's enough movement and stretch in the fabric for riding. It washes up well thanks to a decent level of finishing – no loose ends and comfy seams – which is good, as it gets smelly pretty quickly. It's not ideal for multi-day riding.
While it's useful for layering up a bit of extra warmth, the Elemental suits cooler summer days really well. It's cut and styled to be relaxed, like a traditional long sleeve t-shirt, and looks good on its own.
The fabric is thicker than the average base layer and, while not quite a thermal fleece, it adds useful warmth under a shell. Worn on it’s own, it's very breathable.
The dropped rear hem is not especially pronounced, which is a shame, and there are no pockets, google wipes or in fact any bike-related features. A small reflective patch adds some visibility, at least, though the yellow colour is more useful there. There's also a blue version.
The synthetic build means it doesn't get too heavy when wet, and it dries quicky. The only issue I have is that with it being a bit of a jack of all trades – it's good for casual riding, gravel explorations and general messing about, but the lack of a bike-specific cut or features mean its weaker at dedicated riding. If you want to stay warm and look cool, this one's for you, but if you're serious about your riding, look elsewhere.
You might also like:
Add comment