Alpinestars Stella Cascade Gore-Tex women's glove review £45.00
Potentially warm and windproof trail gloves, but slim fingers can constrict and leave you cold
Feb 25 2020
Gloves
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Unfussy aesthetics
  • No unnecessary bullk
  • Windstopper fabric works
What's not?
  • Slim finger cut prevents blood circulating and stops digits warming up
  • Size up small
Buy if...
They fit with room to spare

The Alpinestars Stella Cascade Gore-Tex women’s glove is warm, soft-lined and usefully bulk-free for winter trail riding, and it's well-made. The shaping is odd, though, with a narrow wrist and fingers that can restrict blood flow – ironically leaving you with cold hands despite the effective fabrics.

After a very warm review (so to speak) of the Stella F-Lite, I was keen to try Alpinestars' Stella Cascade this winter. With its Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper outer and a thinnish palm for decent bar-feel, this cold weather glove looks ideal for mucky winter mountain bike rides.

 

The fleece-backed windstopper fabric is reinforced with a soft, grippy synthetic suede across the palm and anywhere else likely to scuff when you go for a little roll around in the mud. It's low-profile and comfy.

Alpinestars Stella Cascade womens gloves-1.jpg

Alpinestars' site claims there's silicone on the forefingers for lever grip, but ours certainly didn't have it, and while the wrist opening is quite small the Velcro closure is still too short for a really secure overlap.

Alpinestars Stella Cascade womens gloves-3.jpg

The Stella Cascades are comfy at first. The palm is roomy enough and the material isn’t bulky at all, which means good dexterity on the controls and a connected feel through to the grips and bars. The windstopper material does its job well, the fleece inside is comfy without being too hot and sweaty, and they breathe well.

Alpinestars Stella Cascade womens gloves-7.jpg

 

Alpinestars Stella Cascade womens gloves-4.jpg

The fingers, however, are very narrow – enough to squeeze my digits and reduce blood flow, leading to cold hands that struggle to warm up on cold rides. When working hard I tend to find my hands swell slightly, at which point the tight fit causes some discomfort and restriction.

Sizing up may fix the issue, as something seems to have gone wrong here (these are too small for me in Medium, while Alpinestars' own F-Lites fit me in Small).

Alpinestars Stella Cascade womens gloves-2.jpg

At £45 the Stella Cascade Gore-Tex isn't the cheapest, but if the skinny wrist and fingers fit it's a warm, well-made and good-looking choice. The slinky palm and lack of bulk are a real benefit for winter trail riding – just make sure to try them on before you commit.

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

