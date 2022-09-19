Goodr Look Ma No Hands cycling glasses are a cycling-specific option from a brand that is perhaps better known for its running shades. These wrap-around-designed glasses offer ample eye protection and glare-free vision in sunny conditions, which make them a worthy consideration in terms of the best mountain bike sunglasses.
Goodr Look Ma No Hands cycling glasses - Technical details
The Look Ma No Hands cycling glasses come in a neat box with a microfibre storage pouch and a nosepiece that can be swapped out to improve the fit.
The glasses have a special grip coating and temple grips in order to eliminate any slipping even when things get sweaty. The full frame is lightweight, weighing only 30g and available in two sizes. The lenses are polarised, offering UV400 protection and have an anti-fog treatment to boost all-round useability.
Goodr Look Ma No Hands cycling glasses - Performance
I have been testing the Look Ma No Hands specs during this summer’s plentiful sunny days and their lightweight and stylish design have really made those more enjoyable. For the price, these specs offer great quality and their anti-slip coating makes them seem really premium.
The wrap-around design is on the larger side of the size spectrum but protects the eyes from any debris, wind and sun very effectively. If you don’t like large full-frame specs, then these are perhaps not for you but, if like me, you suffer from dry eyes, these are a worthy consideration.
The glasses slotted nicely into my helmet when I didn't need them, and the anti-slip arms made sure they didn't fall out. I've been using these on my gravel and road rides, but they wouldn't be out of place on mountain bike trails as well.
The glasses are mirrored and have a neon-green tint to them but this does little to sully your vision - they seem to adjust in terms of brightness when out in the sun. I found the tint to be suitable for sunny days, but in overcast skies or when riding in a sheltered forest, the lens was slightly too dark to my liking.
The lenses are also polarised, which can sometimes prevent you from spotting oil spills on the road and impact reading your cycling computer screen, but thanks to screen technology improvements I had no issues using my phone or my cycling computer while wearing these glasses.
These lenses don't have any vents but the anti-fog coating on the lenses clearly works, because there was no misting up on any of my rides during the test period.
Goodr Look Ma No Hands cycling glasses - Verdict
For the price, these glasses represent good quality and durable proposition. The lenses have held up well with no scratches or issues with the frame or the arms.
I think that for summer glasses these make an excellent, good value pair, but aren't the best in low-light conditions - you cannot change the lens either which is a bit of a disappointment.
Costing a mere £45, these specs are still well worth the money. Most quality, lightweight cycling glasses cost twice, if not three times as much. For example, Rapha Pro Team Full Frame glasses come in at £120. But there are other budget glasses out there; Merida RACE sunglasses cost only £30 and they received a really positive review from Liam who was impressed with the coverage and the adjustable arms - but the durability wasn’t quite there. Similarly, the RockRider XC Race Photochromic sunglasses come in at £50 (up from £45 when we reviewed them). They are photochromic, meaning that they are suitable for a range of light conditions and weigh about the same as the Goodr pair.
