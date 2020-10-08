Endura Singletrack Glasses review £70.00
Impressively comfy and fog-free specs, though lacking a clear lens
2020 endura singletrack glasses hero.jpg
|
Oct 8 2020
|
Glasses
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Super comfortable
  • Extremely fog-resistant
  • Good price
What's not?
  • No clear lens included
  • Coverage could be greater
Buy if...
You want great shades at a good price and don't need clear lenses

The Singletrack Glasses from Endura are well designed, comfortable and lightweight. They’re completely fog-resistant and the lenses are simple to swap – the only negative is the lack of clear lenses.

In the hard case pack, you get the glasses plus mirror lenses, smoke lenses, a low light orange len, and a soft bag for storage and cleaning. One neat little bonus is that the extra lenses come in protective pouches, which great for keeping everything together without scratching them.

The lenses offer 100% UV protection to EN ISO 12312-1:2013 certifications, and are anti-distortion and fog resistant. They also get a hydrophobic coating to encourage water to bead and roll off.

2020 endura singletrack glasses pack.jpg

The nosepiece is adjustable – you can bend it – and rubber-coated. The arms are also coated in the same rubber.

Swapping lenses is really simple, though it does take a bit of manhandling to unclip them. Consequently you find yourself smudging the daylights out of them every time.

2020 endura singletrack glasses nosepiece.jpg

The Singletrack Glasses prove super comfortable thanks to their low weight, comfortable nosepiece and grippy arms.

Coverage is good, if not class-leading, and Endura has done an incredibly good job at making the Singletracks seemingly completely fog-free. Even chilly wet days, the perfect conditions for steaming up glasses, failed to produce any.

2020 endura singletrack glasses hero 2.jpg

The exclusion of a clear lens, while a downside, I can understand. The low-light orange lens does the same job while helping your eyes pick out the trail amongst the foliage, and they’re easy to get used to. On the other hand, some riders just don't gel with them. Personally, I'd happily trade the smoke lenses for clear.

The Endura Singletrack glasses are comfortable, lightweight and and excellent choice for the money. Only slightly bigger lenses for greater coverage and a clear lens would seriously improve them.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
bljp_Uvex_Sportstyle_705v-1.jpg
Cool-uncoolness, stylish-unstylishness. At least that's what I tell myself...
Uvex Sportstyle 705 v £115.00
Test report Endura Singletrack Glasses review £70.00 X
Glasses

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Shimano M8000 XT 11 Speed Cassette - 11-46 / 11 Speed
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mavic XA Pro Carbon 29" Rear Wheel (WTS) - 29" Boost Black
Wiggle
£299.99
-61%
Buy now
Mavic Crossride Tubeless Pulse 27.5" Front Wheel (WTS) - 15mm x 100mm
Wiggle
£144
-20%
Buy now
Northwave Flash GTX Winter Boots - 41 Black | Cycling Shoes
Wiggle
£151.99
-20%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 Shadow+ Rear Derailleur - 11 Speed - Medium Cage GS
Merlin Cycles
£59.99
-33%
Buy now
Mobi V-17 Portable Bike Pressure Washer - Blue - Grey, Blue - Grey
Chain Reaction Cycles
£89.99
-40%
Buy now
Shimano XT M8000 11sp Rear Derailleur - Black - Long Cage, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£74.99
Buy now
Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
News
AbsoluteBlackCompoORCC-2020-01.jpg
Win £1159 of absoluteBLACK PVD 1x chainring prizes!
Giveaway of 10 PVD titanium colour 1x direct mount chainrings
News
2021 Nukeproof Reactor ST -23.jpg
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Reactor Factory ST
Plus, full details of the new range, specs and geometry
Review
2020 shimano deore xt m8120 wheels hero.jpg
Shimano Deore XT M8120 wheelset review £410.00
Strong, light wheels with a great feel
News
2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO-7.jpg
First Ride: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
Ultimate trail bike has new take on adjustable geometry and lots more sizes
News
Absolute-Black-PVD-ring-100.jpg
First Look: Absolute Black PVD Oval chainring
Oil slick coloured and super slippery tough coating
Review
2020-garmin-edge-1030-plus-unit.jpg
Garmin Edge 1030 Plus review £529.00
Powerful, easy to see data and great to use, but ouch, that price
News
2021 canyon torque hero.jpg
Canyon releases an updated Torque for 2021
Canyons big hitter gets fatter forks, new colour ways and new dropper posts
Review
wtb trail boss hero.jpg
WTB Trail Boss 2.4 TCS Tough/Fast Rolling tyre review £58.00
A year round, fit-and-forget belter, though a little sluggish away from hardpack