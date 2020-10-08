- Super comfortable
- Extremely fog-resistant
- Good price
- No clear lens included
- Coverage could be greater
The Singletrack Glasses from Endura are well designed, comfortable and lightweight. They’re completely fog-resistant and the lenses are simple to swap – the only negative is the lack of clear lenses.
In the hard case pack, you get the glasses plus mirror lenses, smoke lenses, a low light orange len, and a soft bag for storage and cleaning. One neat little bonus is that the extra lenses come in protective pouches, which great for keeping everything together without scratching them.
The lenses offer 100% UV protection to EN ISO 12312-1:2013 certifications, and are anti-distortion and fog resistant. They also get a hydrophobic coating to encourage water to bead and roll off.
The nosepiece is adjustable – you can bend it – and rubber-coated. The arms are also coated in the same rubber.
Swapping lenses is really simple, though it does take a bit of manhandling to unclip them. Consequently you find yourself smudging the daylights out of them every time.
The Singletrack Glasses prove super comfortable thanks to their low weight, comfortable nosepiece and grippy arms.
Coverage is good, if not class-leading, and Endura has done an incredibly good job at making the Singletracks seemingly completely fog-free. Even chilly wet days, the perfect conditions for steaming up glasses, failed to produce any.
The exclusion of a clear lens, while a downside, I can understand. The low-light orange lens does the same job while helping your eyes pick out the trail amongst the foliage, and they’re easy to get used to. On the other hand, some riders just don't gel with them. Personally, I'd happily trade the smoke lenses for clear.
The Endura Singletrack glasses are comfortable, lightweight and and excellent choice for the money. Only slightly bigger lenses for greater coverage and a clear lens would seriously improve them.
