Nov 13 2024
Gilets
The POC Pro Thermal Vest is a lightweight, technical piece that offers an impressive amount of warmth relative to its size and weight. Compact enough to be stowed in a rear pocket, it’s an excellent option for rides where temperatures are likely to change. While it packs neatly into the rear pocket, the design of the pocket with an unattached liner means it can cause problems.

 

POC Pro Thermal Vest – Technical details

The vest features octagonal yarn fibres on the front, providing the main thermal insulation. The sides and rear, however, are uninsulated to promote airflow. The back of the vest has a single zipped pocket, which also serves as a storage pouch for packing it away. In addition, there are two zipped pockets on either side of the vest for extra storage.

POC Pro Thermal Vest Back.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest Back.jpg, by Matthew Page


The outer material is wind-resistant and treated with a fluorocarbon-free DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating. Reflective details, including POC logos and small semi-circular elements on the rear, enhance visibility.

The vest is easy to pack with its slim fit and lightweight construction. POC’s online size guide proved accurate, and the size XS weighs just 128g. It folds neatly into its rear pocket and can be compressed even smaller to fit into most jersey pockets. With enough remaining compression, I am confident that larger sizes will also easily fit into a pocket. POC produces the vest in four colour options, with the other options being much lighter and almost certainly more visible.

POC Pro Thermal Vest Packed.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest Packed.jpg, by Matthew Page

POC Pro Thermal Vest – Performance

Despite its minimal weight, the vest provides substantial warmth, making it ideal for rides where temperatures are likely to fluctuate or for those with long climbs followed by cooler descents. I found it most effective in temperatures ranging from high single figures to the mid-teens, though it can accommodate slightly lower temperatures for shorter periods.

POC Pro Thermal Vest Neck.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest Neck.jpg, by Matthew Page


The front of the vest is highly effective at retaining warmth, with a noticeable difference between the insulated front and the more breathable back. The high collar helps keep cold air out, and the cut - higher at the front and lower at the rear - provides good coverage without being too race-focused. The two-way front zip is a useful feature, especially the bottom zip (which has a cord), making it easy to grip and operate while wearing gloves. This came in handy, as I wore gloves on most of my rides, and I am sure most other riders would do as well, given the nature and what it is designed for. The zip operates smoothly, and by pulling up the lower zip, you can increase airflow during climbs and then zip down for descents or when the temperature drops.

POC Pro Thermal Vest Front.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest Front.jpg, by Matthew Page


The side pockets offer practical storage and are generously sized. However, the rear pocket is less user-friendly. The lining is not attached to the vest, and I found it would often come out when trying to access items. I stopped using the rear pocket for a while, opting instead for the side pockets or the jersey pockets underneath. I found it was possible to modify the vest by initially using a few safety pins to attach the pocket liner to the vest and, later, once I was sure it worked, securing it with a tacking stitch. Both solutions worked well, leaving me wondering why POC hadn't implemented such a simple fix, as I can’t see any drawbacks.

POC Pro Thermal Vest Rear Zip.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest Rear Zip.jpg, by Matthew Page


While the fabric isn’t completely windproof and you can feel this on particularly windy days or fast descents, the warmth provided by the insulating fibres more than compensates for it. I’ve gone from rarely wearing gilets to taking this vest on most rides due to its warmth-to-weight ratio and packability.

POC Pro Thermal Vest Rear Pocket.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest Rear Pocket.jpg, by Matthew Page


The vest’s DWR coating is a nice touch but I wouldn’t rely on it for long-lasting rain protection, especially in areas subject to regular wear. The fabric is also quite thin, so if you’re riding off-road near brambles or hedges, be cautious, as it could easily snag and tear.

POC Pro Thermal Vest Stuffed.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest Stuffed.jpg, by Matthew Page

POC Pro Thermal Vest – Verdict

The POC Pro Thermal Vest shares many similarities with the vest version of the Castelli Unlimited Puffy jacket we tested. The Castelli vest sizing is smaller in sizing, with a Castelli S being like the POC XS. The Castelli Unlimited Puffy in size S weighs 142g compared to 128g for the POC and doesn’t pack quite as small. Both vests feature dual front zips and similar insulation fabrics, though the Castelli has insulating fabric on the rear, not just the front and includes two rear pockets and a front chest pocket. The Castelli is priced higher, at £210.

POC Pro Thermal Vest 3:4.jpg
POC Pro Thermal Vest 3:4.jpg, by Matthew Page


While the POC Pro Thermal Vest isn’t cheap, it delivers exceptional warmth in a very lightweight and compact package, making it ideal for changeable temperatures or when you simply want a lightweight way to add warmth. The only downside is the poorly designed rear zipped pocket, which I eventually chose not to use. Nonetheless, if you’re after a small, packable vest that punches well above its weight in terms of warmth, the POC Pro Thermal Vest is an excellent choice.

Matthew Page's picture

Matt is an endurance nut who loves big rides and big events. Former full time racer and 24hr event specialist but now happy riding off-road on gravel bikes or XC mountain bikes and exploring the mountains and hills of Mid Wales.

