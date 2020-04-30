dhb Blok women's jersey review £45.00
A striking budget jersey for gravel, XC or road – but watch the sizing
dhb Blok women's jersey -1.jpg
Apr 30 2020
Jerseys
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Good value
  • Funky fabric pattern
  • Zip pocket
What's not?
  • Fabric is a little thick
  • Can get hot
Buy if...
you like the style and can get a bargain from Wiggle

The dhb women's Blok jersey is a short-sleeve, zip-up road and gravel top with striking styling and a budget price. There are plenty of flash colour choices – this one is the Sakura – and whilst it's a hardwearing, practical jersey, it's better worn for the funky styling rather than top-class performance. 

Aside from its cool graphics, the Blok has some neat features for the price. There are three rear pockets which are plenty deep enough to store your essentials, plus one zippered one to keep keys and cash extra safe.

On the downside it does look a little cheap and, although it's bright and funky, underneath the Blok is a functional piece without much flair elsewhere. 

dhb Blok women's jersey -2.jpg

There's a small reflective detail near the lower hem for visibility, and that hem drops usefully low to keep your back/derriere covered. A silicone strip keeps the tail in place well.  

dhb Blok women's jersey -3.jpg

The fabric is a little thicker than I'd like for a summer jersey, but the underarm and side panels are a thinner mesh and the whole jersey has some stretch, so it's not restrictive. The sleeves are a good mid-arm length for warm if not boiling hot rides.

dhb Blok women's jersey -5.jpg

Despite the name, the Blok is shaped well for the female form, although the sizing is a little off. This size 10 fits me well, and I'm normally a size 8 in tops.

dhb Blok women's jersey -4.jpg

At £45 it's a solid, functional thing and good value, especially as Wiggle (owner of dhb) sells it pretty much constantly for far less – at the time of writing, for instance, the Blok was £30.

If you like the styling of this or its equally-striking counterparts, the Blok is a great value top that will perform decently whether on the road, gravel or your cross-country bike. It's a little heavy for high summer, and a bit cheap-feeling up close, but if you want to look boutique for street market prices, the Blok is a strong option.

Jerseys

Rachael Gurney's picture

Rachael is happiest on two wheels, she's been riding bikes for a good few years now after horses got too expensive! Partial to a race or two Rachael also likes getting out into the hills with a big bunch of mates. She's been writing for publications such as, Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine, Mountain Biking UK, Bike Radar, New Zealand Mountain Biker and was also the online editor for Spoke magazine in New Zealand too. For as long as she's been riding and is equally happy getting stuck into a kit review as she is creating stories, she also coaches mountain biking and when she's not busy with all the above she's serving coffee from a horse trailer!

