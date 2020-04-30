- Good value
- Funky fabric pattern
- Zip pocket
- Fabric is a little thick
- Can get hot
The dhb women's Blok jersey is a short-sleeve, zip-up road and gravel top with striking styling and a budget price. There are plenty of flash colour choices – this one is the Sakura – and whilst it's a hardwearing, practical jersey, it's better worn for the funky styling rather than top-class performance.
- PEdAL ED Hane Lightweight women's jersey review
- Ion Button Tee Traze SS women's jersey review
- The best baggy mountain bike shorts for women - tried and tested
Aside from its cool graphics, the Blok has some neat features for the price. There are three rear pockets which are plenty deep enough to store your essentials, plus one zippered one to keep keys and cash extra safe.
On the downside it does look a little cheap and, although it's bright and funky, underneath the Blok is a functional piece without much flair elsewhere.
There's a small reflective detail near the lower hem for visibility, and that hem drops usefully low to keep your back/derriere covered. A silicone strip keeps the tail in place well.
The fabric is a little thicker than I'd like for a summer jersey, but the underarm and side panels are a thinner mesh and the whole jersey has some stretch, so it's not restrictive. The sleeves are a good mid-arm length for warm if not boiling hot rides.
Despite the name, the Blok is shaped well for the female form, although the sizing is a little off. This size 10 fits me well, and I'm normally a size 8 in tops.
At £45 it's a solid, functional thing and good value, especially as Wiggle (owner of dhb) sells it pretty much constantly for far less – at the time of writing, for instance, the Blok was £30.
If you like the styling of this or its equally-striking counterparts, the Blok is a great value top that will perform decently whether on the road, gravel or your cross-country bike. It's a little heavy for high summer, and a bit cheap-feeling up close, but if you want to look boutique for street market prices, the Blok is a strong option.
Add comment