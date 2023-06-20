£3,500.00
An awesome race-inspired gravel bike, that works just as brilliantly on the road
2023 vitus venon evo gr riding 3.jpg
Jun 20 2023
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Light and nimble
  • Great spec for the money
  • Becomes a very capable road bike with a change of tyres
What's not?
  • Toe overlap with standard tyres
Buy if...
you want a fast and nimble all-road bike that works on a mix of terrain.

The latest gravel machine from Vitus is the Venon EVO-GR and it is an absolute belter. Actually designed as an ‘all-road’ bike, the Venon’s racy nature makes it a blast to ride on fast-flowing trails and tracks, and anywhere else you want to get the power down. And for the value hunters among you - it’s got that covered, too.

Vitus Venon EVO-GR Rival AXS gravel bike - Frame and fork

Thanks to its SL UD (uni-directional) carbon-fibre construction, the Venon’s frame and fork has a claimed weight of just 1kg in a size medium, pretty impressive for a bike that is designed to take on a bit of the rough stuff. It’s no off-the-shelf product either as the EVO has been fully designed by Vitus’ in-house team in Belfast before the finished article you see here was manufactured in the Far East using Vitus’ own moulds.

2023 vitus venon evo gr 5ct.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr 5ct.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The finished product is of a high quality from what I can see with a clean finish on the inside of the frame when looking down into the seat tube. The paint job is deep and luxurious, too, which has stood up well over the review period.

The main thing that differentiates the Venon EVO-GR compared to most other all-road bikes is the tyre clearance which, at 45mm, is bigger than both the Ridley Grifn recently reviewed on road.cc (38mm with a 2x chainset, 40mm with 1x) or the Fara F/AR which will take 38mm slicks as a maximum size.

This makes the EVO just as capable as the majority of the gravel bikes we’ve reviewed and, for the type of gravel riding I do, it’s as big as I’d need to go. I routinely run 40mm gravel tyres or 45mm when the conditions are wet and muddy. Anything wider I’ve found starts to increase the rotational weight too much, so with that in mind I’d say the EVO ticks the ‘gravel’ box very well indeed.

Vitus has managed to keep the chainstays quite short at 420mm which stops the Venon looking ‘long’ even with narrow race rubber fitted. The arched cut out of the seat tube allows for that shortness and Vitus has also dropped both chainstays for maximum clearance.

2023 vitus venon evo gr clearance.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr clearance.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Venon is running a press-fit 386EVO bottom bracket which allows for the BB shell to be wider than a threaded bottom bracket. The Q-factor, the distance between the pedal faces doesn’t change though.

The wider shell means that the chainstays can still be chunky enough to resist pedalling loads while giving that extra tyre clearance.

Vitus is confident that it has perfected the carbon lay-up and wall thicknesses around the bottom bracket on its frames, so any creaking issues from the press-fit system shouldn’t be a problem.  

If you wanted to switch the GR to a road build you can ride pretty much any tyre size you want as most slicks top out around the 38mm mark.

Even with those fitted, you could run full mudguards. Thanks to a removable rear brake bridge, the frame and fork are capable of running them. The mounting point isn’t exactly in the precise position to fit most guards straight out of the box but with a bit of fettling of the stays they’ll go on.

2023 vitus venon evo gr SS bridge.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr SS bridge.jpg, by Liam Mercer


This really adds to the versatility of the EVO-GR. With big tyres and mudguards fitted you’ve got an ideal lightweight tourer, audax machine or year-round commuter.

Other than the mudguard mounts though you won’t find much else which suits its lightweight and race-ready persona. If you do want to run a top tube bag, small frame bag or bar bag then you will like the lack of external cabling routing as there is nothing to get in the way.

Vitus has gone down the route of running everything internally, well the brake hoses at least as with this Sram AXS groupset there are no cables or wires.

To complete the smooth look the front mech mounting plate is easily removed if you want to go 1x.

2023 vitus venon evo gr front mech cover.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr front mech cover.jpg, by Liam Mercer

Vitus Venon EVO-GR Rival AXS gravel bike - Geometry

Vitus has made the Venon EVO available in six sizes ranging from XS to XXL with top tubes of 515mm to 605mm. Vitus has also added recommended heights and leg lengths to its geometry chart to help with sizing.

This medium has a top tube length of 551mm, with a seat tube length of 500mm. The head tube is 143mm tall and that includes the top cap which fills the recess above the top tube. The fork rake is 50mm, while the head- and seat angles sit at respective 71.5- and 71.8-degrees.

The wheelbase is 1,020mm and the bike has a front centre measurement of 609mm. The bottom bracket drop is 70mm, while the stack and reach figures are 560mm and 387mm.

Vitus Venon EVO-GR Rival AXS gravel bike - Finishing kit

Vitus offers the Venon GR in three builds starting with mechanical SRAM Rival for £3,000 and topping out with a Force AXS model for £4,300. A frameset is also available for £1,800, while the build we have here sits in the middle of the line-up, which includes SRAM’s third-tier electronic shifting, Rival AXS. It costs £3500.

2023 vitus venon evo gr mech.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr mech.jpg, by Liam Mercer


It’s running a 1x set-up with a Rival D1 DUB chainset and 40T chainring, paired with a 10-44T, 12-speed cassette, so you are getting a wide spread of gears for both climbing and top-speed work. There are some gaps between the larger sprockets but not so much that it really affects your cadence unless you ride within a very narrow range. The shifting from the electronic wireless shifters is spot on throughout the gear range, and battery life across the shifters and rear mech is impressive.

SRAM's AXS systems use a single button on each shifter, so you use the right-hand shifter to descend the cassette and the left-hand shifter to climb back up it. If you install one of SRAM’s AXS dropper posts then pressing both buttons together will move the post up and down.

2023 vitus venon evo gr brake lever.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr brake lever.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Should you want to convert to a 2x system at any point with no cables or wires a front mech is easy to fit and set up with just a bit of app integration.

For braking duties, Vitus has specced a 160mm rotor for the front and 140mm for the rear. That’s quite the roadie setup but I never found it to be lacking in terms of performance. The Vitus isn’t a bike designed to be carrying a massive amount of weight, so massive rotors aren’t a necessity.

2023 vitus venon evo gr brake cali.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr brake cali.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The rest of the finishing is of a high quality. Up front, you get an FSA NS SMR aluminium stem which is designed to funnel those cables directly into the frame as they leave the Prime Orra Carbon handlebar.

I have this handlebar on my own bike and I love it. The flat top section gives you a great platform for comfort and grip when tapping along, and the flared section of the bar gives great control when in the drops.

2023 vitus venon evo gr bar.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr bar.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Seatpost is a full carbon Primavera item that sits integrated with the frame and the hidden wedge-style clamping mechanism. The saddle is a Vitus Race Performance model which I’ll admit was a little long for me on gravel routes, but comfortable enough in terms of padding. I just prefer a short-nosed design.

The wheels also come from Prime, with a set of Primavera 44 Carbon Disc which are impressive for the price.

2023 vitus venon evo gr rear wheel.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr rear wheel.jpg, by Liam Mercer


You get a little aero boost from the 44mm depth and the build stayed straight true and durable throughout the review period.

Designed with wider tyres in mind they work great with those 40mm Michelin Power tyres. Their shape when inflated blends the sidewall and rim smoothly together, so you don’t get any lightbulb effect possible when using a narrower rim width.

The tyres roll well, even on the road and their grip levels are good on all kinds of terrain. As I mentioned earlier, they are best suited to drier conditions, but they still work well in wetter, muddier times.

Vitus Venon EVO-GR Rival AXS - Ride impressions

As mentioned in that opening paragraph the Venon EVO is an all-road bike. A model designed to work just as well on the tarmac as it does on the gravel. That’s a tough gig to pull off without a stream of compromises.

Alongside this GR model, I’ve also been riding the EVO-RS for road.cc, which uses the same frame but comes with a build more focused towards the road. With slick, slim tyres and a 2x build, it absolutely flies, feeling every inch of the fast, endurance-styled road bike it’s designed to be.

2023 vitus venon evo gr riding 4.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr riding 4.jpg, by Liam Mercer


With that in mind, the EVO-GR is a gravel racer, rather than an adventurer by virtue of its geometry. With a shorter wheelbase, and a more aggressive front end than many gravel bikes it’s more suited to the gravel tracks and trails when they are running fast and flowing.

That doesn’t mean it’s a glorified road bike that can accept wide tyres. The steering has enough neutrality in it that makes the Venon easy to control even on loose terrain and it has a feel of stability throughout.

It’s light too. In this build, this medium model is around 8.3kg which means it feels nimble and nippy and on faster sections, like a bit of singletrack through the woods it is hugely flickable for dodging ruts and tree routes and it bunny hops with ease.

I have a thirty-mile loop that I do a couple of times a week for testing gravel bikes and the Venon EVO was one of the fastest bikes I’ve ever used on the route. It’s made up of all kinds of surfaces ranging from gravel, mud, grass and chalk and with the conditions dry the Venon was right at home. There is a lot of feedback coming through the frame and fork which lets you know exactly what the 40mm Michelin Power tyres are doing underneath you.

2023 vitus venon evo gr riding 2.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr riding 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Any slides or breaks of traction are quickly felt and the Vitus responds well to shifts in body weight allowing you to tweak the direction of travel without having to lift off of the gas.

This makes the EVO-GR controllable in wet conditions, it’s just not as fast. The tyres only have a relatively low tread depth so grip in slippery conditions is limited, but with enough room in the frame and fork to accept knobblier rubber of up to 45mm means that the Vitus isn’t going to be hung up in the shed come winter.

Comfort levels are high thanks to the slender upper half of the frame, and those narrow seat stays bring a smooth level of compliance to the rear end. With that in mind, the Venon works well for longer trips, even as a lightweight bikepacking machine with some bags whacked on it.

The lower part of the frame takes care of the stiffness. With a large bottom bracket shell, down tube and chunky chainstays the Venon feels incredibly efficient when hammering the pedals hard for acceleration or on the climbs.

2023 vitus venon evo gr riding 1.jpg
2023 vitus venon evo gr riding 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


There is no feeling of flex anywhere in that lower half of the frame and if your rides focus on those short sharp efforts you won’t be disappointed.

The only thing that I have to criticise the EVO-GR for is a bit of toe overlap when turning at slow speed. THis, however, is not an issue with road tyres 28mm fitted, only when using the 40mm Michelins.

Vitus Venon EVO-GR Rival AXS gravel bike - Verdict

For the build, I reckon the Venon-GR offers impressive value for money.

For comparison, the Canyon Grail is similar in design to the Venon with the CF SL 7 eTap coming with a similar spec. That’s a SRAM Rival AXS groupset, with carbon wheels and handlebar (the Hover double-decker), and 40mm wide tyres for £3,749. We reviewed the AL 7 eTap for £2,249.

Ribble’s Gravel SL Pro is described as a gravel racer coming with a lightweight carbon frameset but it also gets plenty of mounting points, too. The SL Enthusiast model is priced at £3,200 with a 1x Rival eTap groupset. It does only come with a set of Mavic Allroad 650b wheels though, a step down from the carbon found on the Venon EVO.

Both the Canyon and the Ribble utilise geometry which is slacker and more relaxed than the Vitus and very gravel-specific so you will lose that sporty nature when you transfer over to the road though. Neither has the versatility of the Venon.

Overall, the Venon EVO-GR is a great gravel bike but the fact that it achieves that by being an awesome road bike, too, is an impressive trait. With plenty of tyre clearance for off-road jaunts, the Venon is very capable, and the blend of stiffness and comfort means that it is a bike you can ride for hours and hours at speed.

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Vitus say, "The Vitus Venon EVO-GR Rival AXS is a gravel bike to be reckoned with. Built for speed, efficiency, and all-road versatility, the Venon borrows engineering proven in our high-performance family of road bikes and applies it in a new platform capable on any road surface. This is road, unlimited." Having ridden both a road and this gravel build versions of the Venon I'd say that it is a hugely versatile bike that works great across both disciplines.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Frame and fork

  • Frame: Venon EVO, SL UD Carbon, Internal Cable Routing, 12mm x 142mm Hub Spacing, Flat Mount
  • Fork: Venon EVO, SL UD Carbon, Tapered Steerer, 100 x 12mm, Flat Mount

Drivetrain

  • Chainset: SRAM Rival D1 DUB, 40T
  • Crank Length: XS:165mm S:170mm M:172.5mm L:172.5mm XL:175mm XXL: 175mm
  • Chain: SRAM Rival D1, 12-Speed
  • Cassette: SRAM XG 1251 D1 XPLR, 10-44T, 12 Speed
  • Rear Shifter: SRAM Rival eTap AXS, 12 Speed
  • Rear Derailleur: SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS, 12 Speed
  • Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB BB386EVO for DUB Spindle

Wheels and tyres

  • Front Wheel: Prime Primavera 44 Carbon Disc, 700c, Tubeless Ready, 100 x 12mm, Centre Lock
  • Front Tyre: Michelin Power Gravel TS TLR, 700c x 40c, Tubeless Ready
  • Rear Wheel: Prime Primavera 44 Carbon Disc, 700c, Tubeless Ready, 142 x 12mm, XD-R, Centre Lock
  • Rear Tyre: Michelin Power Gravel TS TLR, 700c x 40c, Tubeless Ready

Braking

  • Front Brake: SRAM Rival eTap AXS D1, Hydraulic Disc, Flat Mount
  • Front Rotor: SRAM Paceline, 160mm
  • Rear Brake: SRAM Rival eTap AXS D1, Hydraulic Disc, Flat Mount
  • Rear Rotor: SRAM Paceline, 140mm

Finishing Kit

  • Handlebar: Prime Orra Carbon Aero UD Carbon, Reach: 76.5mm
  • Handlebar Width: XS:400mm S:400mm M:420mm L:420mm XL:440mm XXL:440mm
  • Stem: FSA NS SMR Aluminium Bar Bore 31.8mm, - 6 degrees
  • Stem Length: XS:90mm S:100mm M:110mm L:110mm XL:120mm XXL:120mm
  • Bar Tape: Vitus Super Grip
  • Headset: FSA Sealed Bearings, OD46, 1 1/8” – 1 ½”, 41.8 / 28.6 – 52 / 40
  • Seatpost: Prime Primavera Carbon 27.2mm, 10mm Offset, XS/S: 300mm M/L: 350mm XL/XXL: 400mm
  • Seat Clamp: Venon EVO Integrated, Internal Wedge System
  • Saddle: Vitus Race Performance, Ti Rail

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The ride quality is very good due to good levels of flex in the seatstays, and the fork manages to soak up vibration without compromising stiffness where it counts.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The stack and reach figures are fairly typical for a bike of this ilk and size.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

Stiffness is impressive throughout the frame and fork, which makes it great for the riding gravel sections fast.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

Built to a high standard and finished with a luxurious paint job. There are some great colour options through the range too.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The geometry is a blend of endurance road bike and gravel machine which works on all sorts of terrains.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

FRAME: Venon EVO Carbon, SL UD Carbon, FORK: Venon EVO Carbon, SL UD Carbon,

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

It's quite a light bike for a gravel machine, which makes it feel efficient awhiel the stiffness allows you to get the power down.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

On the lively side of neutral.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

It's quick handling for a gravel bike which makes it great for those who like to get the power down and cover the trails at speed.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

The 1x Rival groupset works spot on with crisp, quick shifting even under load while battery life is excelletn.

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so, wha: 

It's brilliant to see a set of deepish section carbon wheels for this sort of money, and they perform well too be durable enough to take the hits of rocks and ruts while being light enough to aid climbing and acceleration.

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

The minimal tread is ideal for dry surfaces, but they cope okay with softer conditions to as long as things aremn't too slippery or muddy.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

Personally I'd change the saddle for something shorter, but I do love the aero carbon handlebar from Prime.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

A wide ranging cassette gives plenty of gears for both the downhills and the climbs, plus the lightweight carbon wheels help acceleration.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

In this build the Venon EVO-GR is an awesome gravel bike for those who want speed, comfort and great handling. The fact it can do it road too with just a change of tyres means it's a very complete package. It's also well specced for the money.
