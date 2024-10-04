There is little the Orbea Terra gravel bike doesn't offer. It's fun and efficient to ride, it powers up climbs as nicely as it tracks down descents and it's as much fun on a chilled pootle as it is on a gravel track. Come winter, you can bung on mudguards and, if you want more squish, it can even take a dropper and a suspension fork. Enough said – this bike has been fun to ride and it's left me impressed.
Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Technical details
The Orbea Terra isn't the newest new gravel bike around - the current frame has already been out for a good few years but it's still a versatile and relatively up-to-date bike. When Orbea brought the second generation model out in 2021, it was quick to point out this is not a race machine but rather a gravel bike that can double up as a comfy bikepacking companion.
The Terra does have some endurance-road bike-like attributes and, given the frame can take up to 50mm tyres, and be equipped with a suspension fork and dropper if you are so inclined – you can see that this bike can be a bit of a jack of all trades and taken on rougher terrain, too, if you are so inclined.
In the most modern standards, the conservative tyre clearance and lack of a Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) are holding the Terra back a bit, but at the same time, it does utilise an oversized down tube to house a hatch with integrated storage – something that is quickly becoming a norm among gravel bikes. The hatch has a little handle that locks it in place underneath the uppermost two bottle mounts. Using the opening, you can utilise the storage space inside the downtube and Orbea provides a neoprene and nylon pouch to carry items so they don't go missing in the depths of the frame or cause some rattling.
Apart from that storage hatch, the Terra frame is very minimal and classic, and made to accommodate both mechanical and electronic groupsets.
The minimalist look somewhat comes down to the lack of mounts – you get just the standard two-bottle cages in the front triangle and one below the down tube, neatly housed on top of a rock guard (and there is a chain stay protector, too). You also get hidden mudguard mounts. Perhaps it could do with two mounts on the top tube for a small bag, especially considering it does have an adventure-oriented side, but I myself barely ever want to bolt a top tube bag on so I happily have a bike without those additional bosses.
When it comes to the rest of the frame, Orbea has kept things sleek. All the cables are internally routed, but where the Terra - in my eyes - shines is in the lack of proprietary components. Though the bearings in the headset are oversized 1 1/2in one, the steerer is a 1 1/8in round one. This means you can run any regular stem and gravel bar combo you want – you'll just need to put on Orbea’s adaptor for the oversized headset spacers – and this comes with your new bike.
Of course, because the cables are still routed through the headset, when it comes to service and replacing the bearings, you have no option but to cut the hoses and depending on the length, install new ones.
When it comes to the frame, fork, and most of the components, it's all carbon at this level of build. This includes the 390mm long Terra fork, which can be swapped to a suspension fork if you wish as the frame is also suspension-fork corrected. The frame takes a standard, 27.2mm round seatpost and there's dropper routing if you want some extra squish. The seatpost clamp piece is oh so easy to drop down the seat tube if you're not careful - and it is covered by a piece of rubber that is really pretty flimsy and seems like an afterthought.
In terms of clearance, the Terra is limited to 45mm (48mm measured) tyre width without mudguards, and 35mm with guards on. If you swap on smaller 650b wheels you can also fit in 50mm tyres.
Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Components/build kit
The Terra M lineup consists of seven different models, starting with a mechanical Shimano GRX RX610 built for £3,499 and going up to the SRAM Force AXS flagship model at £6,499. My test bike is a notch down from that with Shimano's latest GRX 825 Di2 group and £6,299 price tag. Across the range, are both 1x and 2x builds available from both Shimano and SRAM and 13-speed Campagnolo Ekar.
All these bikes get an Orbea Terra carbon OMR Disc frame but there is also a more affordable aluminium-framed Hydro (H) lineup with prices starting at £2,499 available. The aluminium frames do ditch the storage hatch, though. Bikes from both lineups can all be personalised and modified using Orbea’s MyO system.
The 2x Shimano GRX 825 Di2 is well suited for racing and exploring with its wide gear range. You get a 31-48T front chainrings and an 11-34T as standard and could fit an 11-36T cassette, too. Of all the Shimano GRX gravel groupsets, this represents the best performance but comes with an added price.
If you'd rather have a 1x drivetrain, then the Terra M21eTEAM 1X with Oquo gravel wheels, SRAM Apex AXS and similar components to my test bike would go for £4,518 – this represents pretty good bang for the buck but will weigh more.
My test bike came equipped with the OC Road Performance RP10-R carbon handlebar with a 15mm rise (which adds £120 to the retail price), OQUO Road Performance RP35 TEAM wheels with Zipp hubs wrapped in Vittoria Terreno Dry G2.0 TNT 700x38c tyres.
There's an OC Performance XP10 Carbon seatpost and Prologo Akero AGX saddle. All in, the bike tipped the scales at 8.9kg - that is with pedals, inner tubes in the Vittoria tyres and two bottle cages.
This is a good kit for the price but all of the above can also be tailored when you're buying a Terra. You could have deeper and more gravel-oriented Oquo Road Control RC25TEAM wheels, different tyres (though interestingly nothing wider than the 38c Terrenos, rather the opposite) or a different handlebar.
You can also customise the crank and stem length (70-110mm) and handlebar width (40-44cm). Having this option from the get-go is great at customising the fit – though as you can tell you are still limited to some extent with the options. Some of these are due to the groupset component limitations, too.
I swapped the 40cm bar that came with the bike to a 38cm flared (and flat-top) gravel bar instead and after a few tries, I decided to also change the saddle to my all-time favourite Specialized Power Mimic, as well.
Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Geometry and fit
The Terra is available in six sizes ranging from an XS to XXL which the brand says should cater to rider heights from 155cm to 207cm.
When it comes to the fit, I'd say this is where you can decide whether to make the Terra racier or more adventure-oriented. I went for size S – though on paper I could've also been on the XS based on my 164cm height. The S has a reach of 370mm and a 526mm stack – which means it has the same reach as my XS-sized Lauf Seigla, but at the same time, it's taller. The same goes for comparing it to a Liv Devote (or Giant Revolt).
For someone wanting to get low and primarily go fast and race, it'd be better to size down on this frame if you are in between sizes. For me, the S worked out well because I've given up on trying to be super low on a gravel bike, and I find a staller stack makes me use the drops more. The way Orbea also lets you tailor the stem length is great because I could choose the shortest 70mm option that suited my fit the best.
The head angle is a relaxed 70.5 degrees, the seat tube angle is 74 degrees and the top tube is quite sloped with a 14.5-degree angle, which means the seat tube is shorter. As a result, there is more seatpost exposed for flex and the standover isn't an issue. The few seatpost options allow for tailoring the setback - my test bike came with a zero-offset one which placed me nicely on top of the bottom bracket for a good position for pedalling.
The trail, which impacts how stable the bike handles, has been increased on the Terra compared to the previous gen, and on the Small frame is 68mm. The bottom bracket sits at a 78mm drop, which should again aid with stability, as does the long wheelbase – my test bike has a 1,019mm wheelbase. The larger size frames do have less bottom bracket drop to accommodate for the longer cranks. The slightly shorter, 420mm chainstays should still keep the ride more agile on techy bits and steeper corners, though.
Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Performance
I've taken the Terra to my usual testing grounds consisting of everything and anything that could be classed as gravel in the UK. In addition to just regular rides, I've also had a chance to take it to a couple of gravel races. Most of the time, I've not had to think much about the bike at all. And that's a good thing because it's just simply done what I've wanted it to do, without niggles or me wanting it to be different.
As the tech details and components of the Terra have already pointed out, this is a rather minimalist gravel bike that can still do a lot. This is reflected in the ride feel; the Terra is a bike that holds its line, and stays composed on most surfaces. At the same time when you take it to some rougher terrain, it doesn't exactly excel.
The frame is on the stiffer side. Pushing on the pedals means the bike goes faster without delay, and once you're up to speed it stays there, despite the weight. Climbs have been my favourites to ride with this bike because it simply feels good to pedal up and I think the slightly more upright position makes it easier to pedal without discomfort, then get on the drops and tucked in for the descent.
When going fast on a gravel course with wide and easy corners, the Terra held its line easily and was confident enough to lean in. On more technical trails with steep turns at lower speeds, it didn't quite feel as nimble as other bikes but I think with knobblier and wider tyres it'd be easier to trust the front end.
That all might sound quite good if you're looking for a race bike, but at the same time, the taller geometry results in a fairly upright riding position, which might not please more aggressive racers. For anyone looking for more of a long-distance gravel bike - including myself, this wasn't an issue because I was able to drop the front enough and get low on the drops when I wanted.
But where the Terra does make a good racer is the overall ride feel. Even in this smaller frame size, it has a confident and composed feel that makes covering distance faster and easier, and descents more controlled. Once the road started to tilt up, the stiffness transferred power quickly and the wheels, tyres or components didn't hold the bike back much.
The 2x Shimano GRX groupset is well suited for doing all-around road and gravel riding, and it has a good range of gears for going faster on flats and climbing. The shifting is crisp and fast and I found the shape of the hoods very comfortable and well-suited for smaller hands.
The 38mm Terreno tyres are not the widest or knobbliest, and the wheels are better for narrow tyres and are realistically limited to 40mm wide rubber.
Another thing that I wasn't necessarily hugely impressed with is the Lockr down tube storage. Though the hatch is super easy to use and I like the flick-opening system, the actual opening on the down tube is very narrow at about 30mmx110mm. This means that fitting stuff into it is a bit of a chore, as you need to make sure everything slides in. Much like my experience with the Liv Devote's similar storage hatch, I'd say it's good for small things like tyre levers and maybe a pump, but carrying all the spares would be difficult.
In terms of rolling stock, I'd swap to the 25mm wide Oquo Road Control RC25TEAM wheels. The 21mm internal width of the Road Performance line wheels I tested is better suited for road riding than gravel. There's nothing wrong with them though; they are built with Zipp ZR1 hubs that aid quicker accelerations and climbing steeper and technical stuff. The internal width, however, is something that Orbea recommends for tyres up to 35mm wide and that is limiting on a gravel bike.
Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Verdict
I wouldn't say the Orbea Terra M20iTeam is a bargain, especially in this pink custom colour which adds to the £6,299 base price. Some might argue that bike prices have got out of hand but, compared to the competition, the Terra isn't a bad deal considering what you get; carbon wheels (swapping them to the gravel option costs no extra), a versatile frame that can take mudguards, customisable components and compatibility with both mechanical and electronic groupsets.
It's not like the Lauf Seigla with its slack geo and huge tyre clearance or the Specialized Crux which is more CX/road bike than anything else. I can see the Terra is a bike that could be a jack of all terrains though; get two wheelsets and ride it on the road and gravel on long bikepacking adventures.
Compared to the Liv Devote I tested, it's on par in terms of spec with the Advanced Pro model which goes for £5,599. The Devote is a lot more compliant and softer feeling bike though. I think in terms of the stiffness and ride feel, the closest competitor to the Terra would be the Canyon Grail CFR Di2 (£6,999) and the Ribble Gravel SL Pro (£4,500). The newest Grail gets an integrated handlebar, d-shaped seatpost and proprietary headset that will make swapping parts difficult – especially if the stock build doesn't suit your measurements. The Ribble, on the other hand, has loads of mounts and a more easily configured cockpit.
Overall, the Orbea Terra M20iTeam is an excellent gravel bike to ride; it is capable, confidence-inspiring and effective. The stock build offers good value to a certain extent and you can customise things such as the paint for that personal feel.
