 LCP
£6,299.00
Excellent gravel bike that is versatile enough to ride on gravel and Tarmac.
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-1 HERO.png
|
Oct 4 2024
|
Bikes
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Customisable build spec and colour
  • Nice effective and stiff frame, but no harsh ride quality
  • Mudguard compatability
What's not?
  • Would benefit from UDH update
  • Small storage hatch opening limits what can be fit in it
  • Rim widths are slightly narrow for all-out gravel
Buy if...
You want a gravel bike that can serve a plethora of roles.

There is little the Orbea Terra gravel bike doesn't offer. It's fun and efficient to ride, it powers up climbs as nicely as it tracks down descents and it's as much fun on a chilled pootle as it is on a gravel track. Come winter, you can bung on mudguards and, if you want more squish, it can even take a dropper and a suspension fork. Enough said – this bike has been fun to ride and it's left me impressed. 

Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Technical details

The Orbea Terra isn't the newest new gravel bike around - the current frame has already been out for a good few years but it's still a versatile and relatively up-to-date bike. When Orbea brought the second generation model out in 2021, it was quick to point out this is not a race machine but rather a gravel bike that can double up as a comfy bikepacking companion. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-18.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-18.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The Terra does have some endurance-road bike-like attributes and, given the frame can take up to 50mm tyres, and be equipped with a suspension fork and dropper if you are so inclined – you can see that this bike can be a bit of a jack of all trades and taken on rougher terrain, too, if you are so inclined.

In the most modern standards, the conservative tyre clearance and lack of a Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) are holding the Terra back a bit, but at the same time, it does utilise an oversized down tube to house a hatch with integrated storage – something that is quickly becoming a norm among gravel bikes. The hatch has a little handle that locks it in place underneath the uppermost two bottle mounts. Using the opening, you can utilise the storage space inside the downtube and Orbea provides a neoprene and nylon pouch to carry items so they don't go missing in the depths of the frame or cause some rattling. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-14.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-14.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Apart from that storage hatch, the Terra frame is very minimal and classic, and made to accommodate both mechanical and electronic groupsets.

The minimalist look somewhat comes down to the lack of mounts – you get just the standard two-bottle cages in the front triangle and one below the down tube, neatly housed on top of a rock guard (and there is a chain stay protector, too). You also get hidden mudguard mounts. Perhaps it could do with two mounts on the top tube for a small bag, especially considering it does have an adventure-oriented side, but I myself barely ever want to bolt a top tube bag on so I happily have a bike without those additional bosses. 

When it comes to the rest of the frame, Orbea has kept things sleek. All the cables are internally routed, but where the Terra - in my eyes - shines is in the lack of proprietary components. Though the bearings in the headset are oversized 1 1/2in one, the steerer is a 1 1/8in round one. This means you can run any regular stem and gravel bar combo you want – you'll just need to put on Orbea’s adaptor for the oversized headset spacers – and this comes with your new bike. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-1.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-1.jpg, by Suvi loponen


Of course, because the cables are still routed through the headset, when it comes to service and replacing the bearings, you have no option but to cut the hoses and depending on the length, install new ones. 

2024 Orbea TERRA M20iTEAM - handlebar
2024 Orbea TERRA M20iTEAM - handlebar, by Suvi loponen


When it comes to the frame, fork, and most of the components, it's all carbon at this level of build. This includes the 390mm long Terra fork, which can be swapped to a suspension fork if you wish as the frame is also suspension-fork corrected. The frame takes a standard, 27.2mm round seatpost and there's dropper routing if you want some extra squish. The seatpost clamp piece is oh so easy to drop down the seat tube if you're not careful - and it is covered by a piece of rubber that is really pretty flimsy and seems like an afterthought. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-3.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-3.jpg, by Suvi loponen


In terms of clearance, the Terra is limited to 45mm (48mm measured) tyre width without mudguards, and 35mm with guards on. If you swap on smaller 650b wheels you can also fit in 50mm tyres.

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-4.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-4.jpg, by Suvi loponen

Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Components/build kit

The Terra M lineup consists of seven different models, starting with a mechanical Shimano GRX RX610 built for £3,499 and going up to the SRAM Force AXS flagship model at £6,499. My test bike is a notch down from that with Shimano's latest GRX 825 Di2 group and £6,299 price tag. Across the range, are both 1x and 2x builds available from both Shimano and SRAM and 13-speed Campagnolo Ekar. 

All these bikes get an Orbea Terra carbon OMR Disc frame but there is also a more affordable aluminium-framed Hydro (H) lineup with prices starting at £2,499 available. The aluminium frames do ditch the storage hatch, though. Bikes from both lineups can all be personalised and modified using Orbea’s MyO system. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-8.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-8.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The 2x Shimano GRX 825 Di2 is well suited for racing and exploring with its wide gear range. You get a 31-48T front chainrings and an 11-34T as standard and could fit an 11-36T cassette, too. Of all the Shimano GRX gravel groupsets, this represents the best performance but comes with an added price. 

If you'd rather have a 1x drivetrain, then the Terra M21eTEAM 1X with Oquo gravel wheels, SRAM Apex AXS and similar components to my test bike would go for £4,518 – this represents pretty good bang for the buck but will weigh more. 

2024 Orbea TERRA M20iTEAM - front
2024 Orbea TERRA M20iTEAM - front, by Suvi loponen


My test bike came equipped with the OC Road Performance RP10-R carbon handlebar with a 15mm rise (which adds £120 to the retail price), OQUO Road Performance RP35 TEAM wheels with Zipp hubs wrapped in Vittoria Terreno Dry G2.0 TNT 700x38c tyres.

There's an OC Performance XP10 Carbon seatpost and Prologo Akero AGX saddle. All in, the bike tipped the scales at 8.9kg - that is with pedals, inner tubes in the Vittoria tyres and two bottle cages.

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-2.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-2.jpg, by Suvi loponen


This is a good kit for the price but all of the above can also be tailored when you're buying a Terra. You could have deeper and more gravel-oriented Oquo Road Control RC25TEAM wheels, different tyres (though interestingly nothing wider than the 38c Terrenos, rather the opposite) or a different handlebar. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-19.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-19.jpg, by Suvi loponen


You can also customise the crank and stem length (70-110mm) and handlebar width (40-44cm). Having this option from the get-go is great at customising the fit – though as you can tell you are still limited to some extent with the options. Some of these are due to the groupset component limitations, too.

I swapped the 40cm bar that came with the bike to a 38cm flared (and flat-top) gravel bar instead and after a few tries, I decided to also change the saddle to my all-time favourite Specialized Power Mimic, as well. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-15.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-15.jpg, by Suvi loponen

Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Geometry and fit

The Terra is available in six sizes ranging from an XS to XXL which the brand says should cater to rider heights from 155cm to 207cm. 

When it comes to the fit, I'd say this is where you can decide whether to make the Terra racier or more adventure-oriented. I went for size S – though on paper I could've also been on the XS based on my 164cm height. The S has a reach of 370mm and a 526mm stack – which means it has the same reach as my XS-sized Lauf Seigla, but at the same time, it's taller. The same goes for comparing it to a Liv Devote (or Giant Revolt). 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-13.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-13.jpg, by Suvi loponen


For someone wanting to get low and primarily go fast and race, it'd be better to size down on this frame if you are in between sizes. For me, the S worked out well because I've given up on trying to be super low on a gravel bike, and I find a staller stack makes me use the drops more. The way Orbea also lets you tailor the stem length is great because I could choose the shortest 70mm option that suited my fit the best. 

The head angle is a relaxed 70.5 degrees, the seat tube angle is 74 degrees and the top tube is quite sloped with a 14.5-degree angle, which means the seat tube is shorter. As a result, there is more seatpost exposed for flex and the standover isn't an issue. The few seatpost options allow for tailoring the setback - my test bike came with a zero-offset one which placed me nicely on top of the bottom bracket for a good position for pedalling. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-20.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-20.jpg, by Suvi loponen


The trail, which impacts how stable the bike handles, has been increased on the Terra compared to the previous gen, and on the Small frame is 68mm. The bottom bracket sits at a 78mm drop, which should again aid with stability, as does the long wheelbase – my test bike has a 1,019mm wheelbase. The larger size frames do have less bottom bracket drop to accommodate for the longer cranks. The slightly shorter, 420mm chainstays should still keep the ride more agile on techy bits and steeper corners, though.

gravel_rocks_f4 (1080p) - frame at 4m1s.jpg
gravel_rocks_f4 (1080p) - frame at 4m1s.jpg, by Suvi Loponen

Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Performance

I've taken the Terra to my usual testing grounds consisting of everything and anything that could be classed as gravel in the UK. In addition to just regular rides, I've also had a chance to take it to a couple of gravel races. Most of the time, I've not had to think much about the bike at all. And that's a good thing because it's just simply done what I've wanted it to do, without niggles or me wanting it to be different. 

As the tech details and components of the Terra have already pointed out, this is a rather minimalist gravel bike that can still do a lot. This is reflected in the ride feel; the Terra is a bike that holds its line, and stays composed on most surfaces. At the same time when you take it to some rougher terrain, it doesn't exactly excel. 

Suvi orbea riding gravel rocks.png
Suvi orbea riding gravel rocks.png, by Suvi Loponen


The frame is on the stiffer side. Pushing on the pedals means the bike goes faster without delay, and once you're up to speed it stays there, despite the weight. Climbs have been my favourites to ride with this bike because it simply feels good to pedal up and I think the slightly more upright position makes it easier to pedal without discomfort, then get on the drops and tucked in for the descent. 

When going fast on a gravel course with wide and easy corners, the Terra held its line easily and was confident enough to lean in. On more technical trails with steep turns at lower speeds, it didn't quite feel as nimble as other bikes but I think with knobblier and wider tyres it'd be easier to trust the front end. 

That all might sound quite good if you're looking for a race bike, but at the same time, the taller geometry results in a fairly upright riding position, which might not please more aggressive racers. For anyone looking for more of a long-distance gravel bike - including myself, this wasn't an issue because I was able to drop the front enough and get low on the drops when I wanted. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-10.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-10.jpg, by Suvi loponen


But where the Terra does make a good racer is the overall ride feel. Even in this smaller frame size, it has a confident and composed feel that makes covering distance faster and easier, and descents more controlled. Once the road started to tilt up, the stiffness transferred power quickly and the wheels, tyres or components didn't hold the bike back much.

The 2x Shimano GRX groupset is well suited for doing all-around road and gravel riding, and it has a good range of gears for going faster on flats and climbing. The shifting is crisp and fast and I found the shape of the hoods very comfortable and well-suited for smaller hands.

The 38mm Terreno tyres are not the widest or knobbliest, and the wheels are better for narrow tyres and are realistically limited to 40mm wide rubber. 

Another thing that I wasn't necessarily hugely impressed with is the Lockr down tube storage. Though the hatch is super easy to use and I like the flick-opening system, the actual opening on the down tube is very narrow at about 30mmx110mm. This means that fitting stuff into it is a bit of a chore, as you need to make sure everything slides in. Much like my experience with the Liv Devote's similar storage hatch, I'd say it's good for small things like tyre levers and maybe a pump, but carrying all the spares would be difficult. 

2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-16.jpg
2024 Orbea Terra Mi20 Team-16.jpg, by Suvi loponen


In terms of rolling stock, I'd swap to the 25mm wide Oquo Road Control RC25TEAM wheels. The 21mm internal width of the Road Performance line wheels I tested is better suited for road riding than gravel. There's nothing wrong with them though; they are built with Zipp ZR1 hubs that aid quicker accelerations and climbing steeper and technical stuff. The internal width, however, is something that Orbea recommends for tyres up to 35mm wide and that is limiting on a gravel bike. 

Orbea Terra M20iTeam - Verdict

I wouldn't say the Orbea Terra M20iTeam is a bargain, especially in this pink custom colour which adds to the £6,299 base price. Some might argue that bike prices have got out of hand but, compared to the competition, the Terra isn't a bad deal considering what you get; carbon wheels (swapping them to the gravel option costs no extra), a versatile frame that can take mudguards, customisable components and compatibility with both mechanical and electronic groupsets.

It's not like the Lauf Seigla with its slack geo and huge tyre clearance or the Specialized Crux which is more CX/road bike than anything else. I can see the Terra is a bike that could be a jack of all terrains though; get two wheelsets and ride it on the road and gravel on long bikepacking adventures. 

Compared to the Liv Devote I tested, it's on par in terms of spec with the Advanced Pro model which goes for £5,599. The Devote is a lot more compliant and softer feeling bike though. I think in terms of the stiffness and ride feel, the closest competitor to the Terra would be the Canyon Grail CFR Di2 (£6,999) and the Ribble Gravel SL Pro (£4,500). The newest Grail gets an integrated handlebar, d-shaped seatpost and proprietary headset that will make swapping parts difficult – especially if the stock build doesn't suit your measurements. The Ribble, on the other hand, has loads of mounts and a more easily configured cockpit. 

Overall, the Orbea Terra M20iTeam is an excellent gravel bike to ride; it is capable, confidence-inspiring and effective. The stock build offers good value to a certain extent and you can customise things such as the paint for that personal feel.

You might also like: 

BEST LIKE THIS...
Trek X-Caliber 9 2017
Trek X-Caliber 9 £900.00
Test report £6,299.00

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Orbea says: "Designed from the ground up for gravel, Terra isn't a repurposed road bike or a slimmed down mountain bike. Add comfort to your road adventures, finally discover where that dirt trail leads or let your trips spread overnight. There is a wide world out there and Terra is ready to explore it with you."

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

Frameset

Frame

Orbea Terra carbon OMR Disc, monocoque construction, HS 1,5", PF30, powermeter compatible, Thru Axle 12x142mm rear, thread M12x2 P1, Internal Cable Routing, LOCKR service box

Fork

Orbea Terra ICR, full carbon, 1-1/8" - 1,5" tappered head tube compatible, Thru axle 12x100mm, thread M12x2 P1

Headset

FSA 1-1/2" Integrated Aluminium Cup

Drivetrain

Crankset

Shimano GRX RX820 31x48t

Shifters

Shimano GRX Di2 RX825

Cassette

Shimano Ultegra R8100 11-34t 12-Speed

Rear derailleur

Shimano GRX Di2 RX825

Front derailleur

Shimano GRX Di2 RX825

Chain

Shimano M7100

Cockpit

Handlebar

Easton EC90 AX Carbon, flare 16º, Di2 internal routing

Stem

OC Road Performance RP10, -8º

Brakes

Brakes

Shimano RX820 Hydraulic Disc

Brakes Configuration

 

Wheels

Wheels

Oquo Road Control RC25TEAM

Tyres

Vittoria Terreno Dry CX-Gravel G2.0 TNT 700x38c

Front Wheel Axle

Orbea Thru Axle 12x100mm M12x2 P1 Solid

Rear Wheel Axle

Orbea Thru Axle 12x142mm M12x2 P1 Solid inner threaded

Components

Seatpost

OC Performance XP10 Carbon, 27.2mm, Setback 0

Saddle

Prologo Akero AGX black rails size 155mm

Accessories

Handlebar Tape

Orbea Anti-Slippery/Shock Proof

Storage

Accesories Containers

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

It has got me on the podium in a couple of gravel races, as well as served well on longer gravel rides and short bursts on the local singletrack trails. The tech details and components of the Terra have already pointed out that this is a bike that can do a lot and is versatile in design, too. This is reflected in the ride feel; the Terra is a bike that holds the line stays composed and doesn't twitch at the smallest movements. It does what you want it to do, not the other way around.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

See above.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

The frame is quite stiff, but not overly so. Efficient around the bb, but neither the rear or front feel overly harsh.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

Great quality, no chipping during test period, and you can customise the colour yourself.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The Terra is available in six sizes ranging from an XS to XXL which covers heights from about 155cm to 207cm. Orbea hasn't really followed any most popular geometry figures because comparing the Terra to say, the Canyon Grail, or other major brand gravel bikes, isn't all that simple. As I've mentioned before, the Terra isn't quite a race bike with a long and slack figure, nor is it a very relaxed, burly tyre-accommodating creation such as the Lauf Seigla, either. The S has a reach of 370mm and a 526mm stack – which means it has the same reach as my XS-sized Lauf Seigla, but at the same time, it's taller. The same goes for comparing it to a Liv Devote (or Giant Revolt). This means that for someone wanting to get low, it'd be better to size down on this frame if you are in between sizes. For me, the S worked out well because I've given up on trying to be super low on a gravel bike, as I find it makes me use the drops more. The way Orbea also lets you tailor the stem length is great because I could choose the shortest option that suited my fit the best. The head angle is a relaxed 70.5 degrees, the seat tube angle is 74 and the top tube is quite sloped with a 14.5-degree angle, meaning the seat tube is shorter and there is more seatpost exposed for flex. You can choose your seatpost, but mine came with a zero-offset one which placed me nicely on top of the bottom bracket for a good position for pedalling.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

Orbea Terra carbon OMR

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Efficient

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Neutral but responsive

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

I really like the GRX 825 shifters and their shape and grip. Shifting is really crisp and fast, and despite having 2 chainrings I never had a dropped chain.

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Any comments on wheel weight?: 

1465g claimed weight

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so, wha: 

I'd swap the wheels to the 25mm deep and 25mm IDW option that Orbea offers to be able to comfortably run wider tyres.

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Any comments on tyre performance?: 

Great on hardpack and dry, compromised in sloppy conditions

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

I'd prefer wider than 38mm tyres for gravel but for bikepacking/heavily mixed surface riding these would be good.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Rate the controls for value: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

Great even for smaller hands.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

Overall, the Terra M20iTeam is an excellent gravel bike to ride – it is capable, confidence-inspiring and effective in a good mix. The stock build offers good value but if you wanted to customise, this bike allows for that too and there are a few things I'd swap in my test build.
Bikes

Product construction extra: 

No niggles

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Tech writer

Suvi joined off.road.cc in 2022 as a tech writer and brought in her enthusiasm for gravel and long-distance riding. She's a lover of underbiking and exploring on the bike both on and off-road, especially if it means finding more great cafes and some good viewpoints. 

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Review
2024 Prologo Energrip Long Fingers glove Hero.jpg
Prologo Energrip Long Finger gloves review £67.00
A superb glove with excellent breathability and shock-adsorbing technology.
Feature
2024 uci grav champs 3.jpg
2024 UCI Gravel World Championships
Last weekend, the UCI Gravel World Championships 2024 took place. Here's how it happened...
News
Homegrown YouTube MAIN.jpg
Video: Dakotah Norton and Adidas 5:10 present ‘Homegrown’
A snippet of what life is like for a world-class athlete to live in a country where the mountains are scarce and are at least 10,000ft less than where he goes to ‘work’.
News
FemmtechMAIN.jpg
VeloVixen's padded knickers and Paria's leopard jersey
A monthly round-up of the latest tech specifically for women.
Feature
2024 5ct cover 04.10.24.jpg
Pads and rotors from Trickstuff, Muc-Off's Big Bore valves
The coolest test kit at the office as well as this week's top stories.
News
2024 pivot phoenix riding.jpg
new Pivot Phoenix finally breaks cover
Downhill's worst-kept secret is now available to buy.
News
2024 orbea wild riding 1.jpg
Orbea's Wild enduro e-MTB receives Bosch Performance motor
The latest edition of the Wild gets tuned stiffness, weight savings and tweaked weight distribution.
Review
2024 canyon dispruptr side.jpg
Canyon Disruptr helmet review £290.00
Innovative, seemingly safe, lightweight and well vented helmet but pricy.