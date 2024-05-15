 LCP
£5,699.00
A well-specced, fast, fun and exciting gravel race machine.
May 15 2024
Bikes
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Sub 8.5kg weight
  • Fast, nimble and agile
  • Impressive ride quality
What's not?
  • Non-round seatpost means no dropper post upgrade
  • No mounts for luggage
Buy if...
you want a fast and lightweight bike rich in feedback and feel.

If you are more of a gravel racer than a gravel adventurer, the Scott Addict Gravel 10 is a bike that will interest you. It’s light, nimble and an absolute blast to ride, comes with quality finishing kit and the 2x chainset gives a whopping range of gears meaning it’s versatile enough to be used on the road too, making it a top contender among the best gravel bikes.

 

Scott Addict Gravel 10 - Technical details

The frame and fork are constructed from high-modulus carbon fibre and feature fully integrated cable and hose routing for a clean look.

A tapered steerer on the fork and a head tube to match means a stiff front end under heavy steering and braking loads while a press-fit (PF86) bottom bracket and the resulting oversized tube junctions make for plenty of stiffness on the lower half of the frame, too.

2024 scott addict gravel front.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel front.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Mounting points haven’t been neglected either. Being a bike with racier intentions than some you aren’t going to find bolts on the fork legs, nor are there positions for racks. However, you get extra mounts under the down tube to go with the standard mounts within the triangle: three bolts on the downtube and two on the seat tube. 

There are two more bolts on the upper face of the top tube for more storage carrying too. If you want to fit mudguards, there are Scott’s Syncros-specific fenders. You’ll have to downsize your tyres to 40mm though.  

2024 scott addict gravel bottle cage.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel bottle cage.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Scott says that it also incorporated a bit of aerodynamics in terms of the fork legs and the position of the seat stays. You also get an aero seatpost shape, with a slim design to the seat clamp.

From a geometry point of view, the Addict Gravel is available in five sizes ranging from XS/49 to XL/58. The M/54 we have here sits in the middle of the lineup and comes with a 554.5mm top tube. The head tube is 140mm and sits at an angle of 71 degrees while the seat tube is a steeper 73.5 degrees. This means stack and reach figures of 565.3mm and 387.1mm respectively, so nothing out of the ordinary there. The wheelbase is 1,029mm thanks in part to the 425mm chainstays.

Scott Addict Gravel 10 - Componentry

The bike you see here is the 2023 model with the 2024 model now on sale with a few different component choices, plus a very eye-catching purple paint job.

Both old and new bikes come with a SRAM Force AXS groupset although this 2023 bike has the previous version as SRAM has recently upgraded it.

I prefer a 2x set-up over a 1x so I’m glad the Addict Gravel 10 comes with a 46/33T chainring combination mated to a 10-36T 12-speed cassette. That’s a large range of gearing, which gives plenty of options for both high and low speeds.

2024 scott addict gravel front mech.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel front mech.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Everything is completely wireless so there are no wires to snag on anything, and should you need to replace a component it is purely a matter of unbolting one piece and fitting another. Set-up is easily done in SRAM’s app.

2024 scott addict gravel brake.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel brake.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The electronic shifting is quick and precise and shouldn’t need tweaking once aligned. The braking performance is great, too, with loads of power and feel allowing you to modulate power through the 160mm front and rear rotors.

For 2024 the Addict Gravel has switched from DT Swiss GRC1400 carbon wheels for Fulcrum Rapid Red Carbon.

2024 scott addict gravel wheel.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel wheel.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Weighing just over 1,500g the wheels are responsive, tough and durable, too. I consider them good all-rounders, perfect for everything unless you want something deep section for racing.

The bike has a 120kg weight limit and the 24/24 spoke build shouldn’t be put under any unnecessary strain – especially when loading the bike with bags or bottles.

2024 scott addict gravel tyre.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel tyre.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Schwalbe G-One Bite tyres are 45mm wide and feature a light tread pattern ideal for dry and firm surfaces. They are supple and even give good grip levels on the road. They aren’t the most robust tyres out there focusing on performance rather than durability.

As the in-house component brand of Scott, so it’s no surprise that the Addict Gravel comes outfitted in Syncros kit.

Up front, you get an RR2.0 stem designed to hide the brake hoses and a Syncros Creston 1.0 X carbon handlebar.

The carbon seat post is also from Syncros, as is the Tofino Regular 2.0 saddle, the latter of which is a narrow saddle with minimal padding – just how I like things.

Scott Addict Gravel 10 - Performance

As a senior reviewer over on our sister site road.cc, I’ve ridden many of Scott’s Addict road bikes over the years which meant that this bike felt very familiar. The Addict Gravel shares many of its characteristics with the road version, it's just a bit more rugged.

The majority of my rides during the week are short, 60 to 90 minutes and having the Addict Gravel here has been a real incentive to get out – something which has been a bit of a chore lately thanks to the fact it feels like it has been raining constantly for the last few months.

2024 scott addict gravel riding 1.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel riding 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Most of my test routes require riding on the road to get to the bridleways and the Addict is light enough that this doesn’t feel like a chore. While it’s not the most exciting part of the ride, the Scott is responsive enough to make it fun, especially if you have a few technical downhills to throw in the mix.

Bung on some wide slick tyres and the Addict Gravel will work as an endurance-style road bike or commuter. Anyway, back to the gravel as that is what you are here for… Right?

2024 scott addict gravel riding 2.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel riding 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Addict Gravel is a stiff, tight-feeling bike – eager to be ridden hard. The wheelbase is relatively short (1,029mm on this medium) which means it feels nimble, and with quick, direct handling it loves a bit of singletrack.

The low weight of just over 8.5kg means it’s easy to bunny hop, too, so you can take those tracks at speed and the Addict Gravel will get you out of trouble just as quickly as you can get into it.

On this kind of bike, I find a tyre width of 45mm to be the sweet spot. Wide enough for plenty of grip without carrying too much weight to hamper acceleration or climbing. The Schwalbe G-One Bite Performance tyres that come as standard may have been a little light on tread depth for the muddy sections but, on hardpacked surfaces, they have been perfect for allowing me to get the best out of the Scott inspiring plenty of cornering confidence and general grip.

The geometry allows a racy position without being too extreme. This is great for hunkering down in a headwind but also allows you to get your centre of gravity low to exploit the speed and handling on offer.

The carbon-fibre frame and fork give a comfortable ride, too. Even taking the natural suspension of the tyres out of the equation this is a smooth riding frame. No harshness or ‘buzzy’ qualities will be found here and that means plenty of uninterrupted feedback.

2024 scott addict gravel riding 3.jpg
2024 scott addict gravel riding 3.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Addict Gravel is one of those bikes that you can just let go on the tracks and trails. As cheesy as it sounds, the riding position and ride quality make you feel like you and the bike are one. It’s one of those bikes that reacts to the slightest input and body shift.

It’s not all about speed and thrashing about everywhere either. That ride quality makes for comfortable, longer treks into the wilderness, too.

My longest ride was a relaxed and enjoyable journey of around four hours. You’ve got that sharp handling for the fun bits while elsewhere you can ease things back and enjoy that suppleness in the frame, comfortable saddle and plush bar tape.

Scott Addict Gravel 10 - Verdict

The Scott Addict Gravel is available in four build levels starting with the SRAM Red wearing RC model priced at £8,599 with our Gravel 10 version sitting next in line at £5,700. The 20, 30 and 40 are next at £3,900, £3,000 and £2,450, respectively.

For a similarly priced Specialized, you’ll be looking at the Diverge Expert Carbon for £5,750 but that comes with SRAM’s lower-tier Rival AXS groupset. It’s a good bike though, (I recently reviewed the Diverge STR version) but you aren’t getting as much for your money as you are with the Scott.

A Force AXS-equipped Spesh Crux is around 400g lighter than the Addict but will cost you £7,000.

I’ve always been a fan of Canyon’s Grail. A gravel bike with a race-like tendency like the Scott and Suvi was impressed with it too when she reviewed the latest version at the tail end of last year. Current prices have the CF SLX 8 AXS model at £5,099 which comes with a SRAM Force groupset, albeit a 1x set-up, and a set of Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels.

Suvi was a fan of the Ribble Gravel SL Pro, describing it as a ‘race-ready gravel bike that is at home on bikepacking adventures, too.’ It comes in three build options with the Pro model coming in at £5,499 with a Shimano GRX Di2 groupset and more Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels.

If you are looking for a quick handling, fun, fast and nimble gravel bike capable of being ridden for longer distances too, the Scott Addict Gravel 10 is a worthy option to consider. There are cheaper alternatives but the Scott is a well-rounded package that is well specced overall. 

About the bike

Tell us what the bike is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own : 

Scott say, "The SCOTT Addict Gravel 10 will get you wherever you’re going, no matter what the trail throws at you. More progressive, more control and more mounts mean this adventure-ready machine is your ticket to getting out there. Find yourself, get lost." It's a great bike to ride, especially if you want a gravel bike that is aimed more at the performance end of the market. The Addict Gravel is light, and feels nimble which means it's a lot fo fun to ride.

State the frame material and method of construction. List the components used to build up the bike.: 

  • FRAME

    Addict Gravel Disc HMF Carbon
    Gravel geometry / Replaceable Derailleur Hanger
    Internal cable routing
    Syncros fender kit ready

  • FORK

    Addict Gravel HMF Flatmount Disc
    1 1/4"-1 1/2" Excentric Carbon steerer

  • REAR DERAILLEUR

    SRAM FORCE eTap AXS
    24 Speed Electronic Shift System

  • FRONT DERAILLEUR

    SRAM FORCE eTap AXS Electronic Shift System

  • SHIFTERS

    SRAM FORCE eTap AXS HRD Shift-Brake System

  • CRANKSET

    SRAM FORCE Crankset
    46/33 T

  • BB-SET

    SRAM DUB PF ROAD 86.5

  • CHAIN

    SRAM FORCE

  • CASSETTE

    SRAM FORCE XG1270
    10-36

  • BRAKES

    SRAM FORCE eTap AXS HRD Shift-Brake System

  • ROTOR

    SRAM CenterLine XR rotor 160/F and 160/R

  • HANDLEBAR

    Syncros Creston 1.0 X
    Carbon 31.8mm

  • H'STEM

    Syncros RR2.0 1 1/4" / four Bolt 31.8mm

  • SEATPOST

    Syncros Duncan 1.0 D-Shape

  • SEAT

    Syncros Tofino Regular 2.0 Cutout

  • HEADSET

    Acros AIF-1134

  • WHEELSET

    Fulcrum Rapid RED Carbon
    24 Front / 24 Rear
    Syncros SL Axle / Removable Lever with Tool

  • FRONT TYRE

    Schwalbe G-One Bite Performance
    700x45C

  • REAR TYRE

    Schwalbe G-One Bite Performance
    700x45C

Frame & Fork

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.: 

The ride quality from the lay up of the carbon frame and fork meaning impressive comfort for such a stiff frame.

How was the bike in terms of sizing and angles? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size and intent?: 

The geomtrey is fairly typical of this size and style of gravel bike.

Overall rating for frame 

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?: 

The Addict Gravel feels stiff throughout the frameset which is great for getting the power down and riding hard.

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame: 

A good quality frameset in terms of build and finish, including the paint.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame: 

The geomtery is more race focused than a lot of gravel bikes, with a low front end and a relatively short wheelbase.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame: 

The frame and fork are both constructed from high modulus carbon fibre.

Riding

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?: 

Due to the relatively light weight and wide spread of gears the Scott feels very efficient.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively, neutral or unresponsive?: 

Responsive.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?: 

The handling is quick and direct, but never feels a handful even on loose surfaces.

Rate the bike for sprinting: 

Rate the bike for high speed descending 

Rate the bike for technical descending: 

Rate the bike for flat cornering: 

Rate the bike for technical climbing: 

Rate the bike for climbing efficiency: 

Rate the bike for agility: 

Drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance: 

Rate the drivetrain for durability: 

Rate the drivetrain for weight: 

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well to: 

The SRAM Force groupset has a wide range of gears and the electronic shifting is quick and precise.

Rate the drivetrain for value: 

Wheels & tyres

Rate the wheels for performance: 

Rate the wheels for durability: 

Rate the wheels for weight: 

Rate the wheels for comfort: 

Rate the wheels for value: 

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so, wha: 

The DT Swiss wheels here offer an aero advantage and are well built too. The Fulcrum's specced on the new 2024 model are equally as good though, and are a complient set of wheels too, while being laterally stiff.

Rate the tyres for performance: 

Rate the tyres for durability: 

Rate the tyres for weight: 

Rate the tyres for value: 

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so, what: 

Good tyres for hard and dry surfaces, but a bit out of their depth in the wetter, muddy months.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance: 

Rate the controls for durability: 

Rate the controls for weight: 

Rate the controls for comfort: 

Rate the controls for value: 

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components?: 

A good level of kit that all works well in terms of comfort, ergonomics and low weight.

Summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike?: 

Yes

Would you consider buying the bike?: 

Yes

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike\'s performance? would you recommend any changes?: 

I'm a big fan of SRAM's chainset ratios and wide ranging cassette as I find them to be very efficient. Riding the Scott I found that I used the smaller chainring only on the steepest of climbs.

Would you recommend the bike to a friend?: 

Yes

Rate the bike overall for performance: 

Rate the bike overall for value: 

Use this box to explain your score: 

The Scott Addict Gravel is basically a race bike for off-road trails. It's a fun bike to ride, and the fact that it is light means that it is efficient too. Add to that the high-spec finishing kit and you have a great all-round package for a competitive price.
