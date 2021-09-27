Grepp Gripper handlebar Tape Review £25.00
A super green eco handlebar tape that will appeal to lovers of thinly wrapped bars
2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal-1.jpeg
|
Sep 27 2021
|
Bar tape and grips
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Good textured surface that is easy to grip
  • Ability to unwrap and wash the tape and reuse again and again
  • Nothing was harmed in its production and holding it won't harm you
What's not?
  • It makes the bar feel super thin as it's only 1.6mm thick
  • It provides very little comfort or shock absorption on its own
  • It's prone to fraying if not sealed with glue or stitched.
Buy if...
If you want that very connected old school slim woven feel.

Grepp Gripper Handle Bar Tape is a thin woven style tape made from beech trees with absolutely no harmful chemicals used in its production. It’s removable, reusable, and washable at 40degrees, but it is thin and gives a very direct feel to the bars, which is not to all tastes.

2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal.jpeg
2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


Grepp's Gripper Handle Bar Tape is lightly padded by todays' standards at 1.6mm, and boy does it feel it coming down from the high 3's and 4+mm options that I have been using for the last few years. I fitted it to a PNW Coast 48cm bar, and there was plenty of material to go all the way to the central bulge and still have some spare. I rewrapped the bars several times to try and overlap as much as possible as the bar felt, well, just very skinny in my hands. It's not that easy to wrap around the hoods compared to most other options as the cloth doesn't stretch much, but you can really pull it tight, which helps - it won't snap!

It is also much harder to trim at the ends, and it sticks to the tape and frays if you use your finishing tape in the traditional way. However, Jan from Grepp told me to wrap it the other way, which might seem mad, but it will not fray the cut end when you eventually unwind it. Another useful trick from Jan is to use super glue to seal the cut ends to get a neat finish.

The Gripper's woven construction gives a well, er, grippy surface in most conditions. It is washable at 40˚C, which is a great idea on paper and just as well as the texture of the weave means it will collect dirt more easily. In reality, the process of removing the dirty tape, washing it, and then re-wrapping it is at odds with its eco-credentials. After each ride, the simplicity of just wiping down silicone-wrapped bars is much more environmentally friendly than a machine wash. Wash it, I did, and it looked great afterwards and was very slightly softer in feel, but if you are not careful, it frays again, and you could end up with shorter and shorter tape.

2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal-2.jpeg
2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal-2.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


But Grepp should definitely be applauded for trying something different and using a sustainable manufacturing process. The tape is made in Sweden from Tencal Modal fabric, produced from beech tree pulp, which is locally harvested in Sweden. The tape also carries an OEKO-TEX® certification which means it has been tested for harmful substances and is harmless for human health. Not something I have come across or considered before with regard to handlebar tape, but there are many people and brands in the cycle trade starting to think and make noises about the ‘not so environmentally healthy’ production of bikes, parts and their subsequent shipping halfway around the world to get to us.

 

Does this matter to you? Only you will know that, but you can bet we will see more brands making more effort to make their products locally using sustainable manufacturing processes with ‘green’ materials as we try to clean up some of the dirty areas of the trade. 

 

I’m going to give Grepp an A+ or a full 10 for their effort in this area, and that is not to be scoffed at – it’s not something we normally measure, but perhaps we should start to it is important after all.
 

2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal-3.jpeg
2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal-3.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne


I really want to like this tape, but it's a tricky one. As a major comfort contact point on the bike, it has a very direct skinny feel, like stepping back to my old Raleigh bike I had in the '80s. It's just not as comfortable as modern tapes due to the lack of padding and shock absorbency that we have grown used to. You can feel everything through these bars, every little imperfection and detail on the surface you are riding on. Some will love this feeling; I'm sorry to say that I found it just too slim for my hands and really missed the padding my normal tape offers.

You could, of course, use gel padding or old inner tubes as the Pro's do on Paris Roubaix to relieve pressure points, but that applies to all handlebar tape, and it's an additional cost. I will be trying this through the winter and coming back to you as it might make enough of a difference for me. Also, it will be interesting to know just how many times you can wash it - or if it makes no difference.

It's not particularly cheap at £25, but then all that environmentally conscientious label waving isn't going to be, and it's a long way from the expensive options. When did anything green cost less than the rival brand in the supermarket? It's a choice thing. Grepp is offering you a choice; it's up to whether you take it.

2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal-bars.jpeg
2021-Grepp-Gripper-Handlebar-Tape-Charcoal-bars.jpeg, by Patrick Joscelyne

 

If you like thinly wrapped grippy bars and have no issue with no shock absorption, and like the feel of the woven material under your mitts, then this tape is for you. If you like fat tape and comfort and get numb hands, it certainly isn’t. Without the comfort, we have grown accustomed to its a marmite choice, I’m afraid. If Grepp can make this tape with more padding and keep the eco tag, then they might well be onto a winner. I’d like to try that for sure.

You might also like:

BEST LIKE THIS...
ODI Elite Flow Lock On Grips-2.jpg
New colour ways available including this blue option
ODI Elite Flow Lock-On Grips £27.00
Test report Grepp Gripper handlebar Tape Review £25.00 X
Bar tape and grips

Product purpose: 

Provide a grippy environmentally friendly handlebar tape that can be reused and even washed if it gets filthy.

Build extra: 

It feels tough on the bar but trimming it is messy even with sharp scissors and unwrapping and rewrapping causes fraying to the end. It resists wall scuffs well though.

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

An eco handlebar tape made in Sweden from environmentally sustainable materials (beech pulp no less) in a safe and none harmful way to you as the user

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

It is just too thin for me. The grip is good but I prefer thicker handlebar tape with some aspect of comfort pad in the material. In fact a quick grab of all the bikes in the office confirmed that this is very thing tape for a handlebar in 2021. If they made it twice as fat then.....

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

SO far very good but it's been very dry. Need to assess over the winter and wash a few times and see how it fares. And apart from the fraying from rewrapping and washing on mine which can be prevented with super glue if you follow that method of trimming or even stitching if you have a machine

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

174g is not heavy but it is thin

Product comfort 

Product comfort extra: 

See above - It's not comfortable in the more modern way. Most tapes are 2mm or above or even 4mm+ in some cases. I tend to use 3.5mm versions

product value 

Product value extra: 

About the middle of to road for normal tape but actually pretty good considering its environmental credentials

Overall performance: 

Just not thick enough for me at the moment. I like the woven feel but not sure how winter will work out with it.

Product likes: 

Everything about how it is made and what the Grepp guys are trying to do

Product dislikes: 

Too thin

Enjoy: 

Not as much as I wanted to

Buy: 

if it was thicker - yes

Recommend: 

if you like skinny feeling bars - yes

Conclusion: 

A grippy strong environmentally made handlebar tape that misses out on a better score due to its thinness and lack of comfort. Maybe we have all gone soft these last few decades but handlebar tape is so important as a contact point for the bike and shock absorbance in the tape these days really does improve your ride especially as you get older. Grepp should however be applauded for making the tape as good as they have from beach tree pulp and with a little old-fashioned padding it does improve its performance.

Add comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£41.99
-35%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£274.95
-0%
Buy now
News
2021 trash free trails halloween trail clean tour cover.jpg
Trash Free Trails unveils the 7 Trash Busting clean up spots
Locations have been selected for Trash Free Trail's Halloween Trail Clean Tour
Review
2021 topeak SMARTGAUGE D2X digital pressure gauge 006.jpg
Topeak Smartgauge D2X review £40.00
A useful and reliable piece of kit for pressure-concious riders
News
2021 met veleno mips mtb helmet cover.jpg
MET launches the Veleno Mips
Universal helmet gets removable visor, extended coverage and loads of vents
Feature
2021 steve thomas cycling computers devices 004.jpg
Bare bar riding: Ditch the devices and start riding free
Do your devices and their stats determine or impact your ride? Why not ditch them and take it all in?
News
2022 canyon lux cf slx 9 team.jpg
Canyon launches the 2022 Lux and Exceed
Two cross country bikes see flex pivots and competitive pricing
Review
2021 fasst co flexx carbon enduro handlebar hero.jpg
Fasst Company Flexx Enduro handlebar review £450.00
A spendy bar that does its job incredibly well
Review
2021_Alpkit_Kloke_main.jpg
2021 Alpkit Kloke bivvy bag review £130.00
Lightweight, good weather proofing but zip might be frustrating for some
News
2021 5ct cover 25.09.2021.jpg
5 cool things from Cycling UK, Blackburn, Altura and more
Fresh in the office is Altura's spanking new off-road offering, new tech from Topeak and a bunch more