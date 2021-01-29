- Multiple fitting options
- Weather resistant material and weatherproof zip
- Frame protection tape included
- Stiff zip hard to use one-handed
- A little pricey
The Evoc Multi Frame Pack is useful 1L frame bag with just enough space for a tube, tools and snacks. It fits a variety of frame shapes across gravel and mountain bikes, and while it's a little pricey it's tough, well stitched and even comes with frame saver tape.
- Ortlieb Accessory Pack review
- LifeLine Adventure Top Tube Bag review
- 13 of the best ways to attach gear to your mountain or gravel bike
This little trapezoid-shaped bag is made from tough, water-repellent fabric, and comes with four extremely strong Velcro straps that attach in a variety of locations around the bag – choose whichever suit your frame shape.
I found it amply secure just running three on both my Surly Midnight Special gravel bike and on my Whyte S120 full suspension bike.
Evoc also supplies four small rolls of frame tape to guard against rub from the straps, which saves time (and expense) finding your own. Nice touch.
The very weatherproof outer has a protective layer sandwiched between it an the inner lining, which also helps with rigidity. This, coupled with a water-repellent YKK zip and a solid build, gives a very tight weatherproof closure.
It’s actually so tight that you cannot do it one-handed, so you need to stop to actually use it. Still, at least you know everything is safe inside and the zip won’t come undone on its own.
Inside there is an elasticated mesh pocket on the door, which works well for holding mini tools and travel wallets. The remainder is just big enough for a tube, tyre levers, an energy bar and sweets. Not bad for just one litre (there's also a tiny 0.7L version if you're really only into the essentials, by which we obviously mean sweets).
Value
At £40, it's in the mid to high end of the market for its size. However, it's ideal for keeping essentials clean and dry as an alternative to a basic frame strap, plus you have the added benefits of being able to stash your ride wallet and a house key.
Yes, at 117g it's much heavier than something like the Louri Frame Strap at around 40g, but it's still usefully lighter than typically much larger frame packs if you're only packing the basics.
Restrap and Apidura both make something similar, but at double the size and £48 and £80 respectively. Vaude make a 1L Cruiser bag at £19 which has a zip on either side, has water repellent fabric and – at 28cm long – takes a mini pump. However, being that long means it might not work with full-suspension frames.
The Evoc Multi Frame Pack is a useful secure bag for a multitude of users and frame shapes. It’s a touch pricey, but it feels very well made and the inclusion of frame tape and the extra strap help dissipate the price. If you don’t like the sand colour there is a more subtle Grey version BTW.
Add comment