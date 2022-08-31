Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit Review £34.99
A pricey yet great way to track your bike whereabouts - as long as the wheel is fitted
Aug 31 2022
Accessories - misc
Overall
Quality
Performance
Value
What's good?
  • Easy tracking of bike e.g. when travelling
  • Hard to spot for thieves
What's not?
  • Not waterproof
  • Doesn't fit tyres smaller than 38mm
  • Requires an Apple device to work
Buy if...
You travel with your bike a lot or just want to track where it's going

The Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder and Valve kit offers a stealthy way to keep track of your wide-tyred bike - and it does it well.

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit - Technical Details

This review is focusing on the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder even though we received the whole Tag Holder and valves kit for the test. If you’re interested in how the valves fared, make sure you read our Muc-Off V2 Tubeless Valves review.

>Buy now: Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit 

The kit comes with two black 44mm valves, the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder and three pairs of rubber valve bases. It is possible to also purchase the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder and valves separately, in which case you can choose between 44mm, 60mm or 80mm valve length and from a range of colours.

In essence, the Muc-Off Tubeless Tag Holder offers a discreet way to install a tracker inside of your rear tyre. The tracker is housed in a protective, three-part silicone and rubber tubeless valve mount and supplied with a range of tubeless valve bases. 

Installing the Stealth Tag Holder is not any harder than a tubeless set-up, as you basically just hide your Apple AirTag (which you need to purchase separately) inside the silicone cover and then pop the tyre back on. 

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit - Performance

Setting up the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder was an easy task; the little kit box came with instructions and it was a simple matter of inserting the AirTag into the holder, covering it with the Silicone, and then putting the valve on the rim. 

Muc-Off provides three valve bases in each kit, ensuring that you can get that tight fit regardless of your rim shape. I must admit, the mushroom-like shape of the Tag was slightly worrying me after I had got it all secured on the rim (21mm internal, 24.6 external width). 

Putting the worries aside, I set up my tyres tubeless as usual and inserted the sealant through the valve to test if the Tag Holder impacted the flow - it was possibly slightly slower than the front valve, but still worked well. Although it shouldn’t be an issue, I am curious about how the sealant will impact the AirTag long-term, as neither the device nor the Tubeless Tag Holder are fully waterproof. I will update this review in due course in case there are any issues - but this far the set-up seems to work all fine. 

Muc-Off recommends the Tubeless Tag Holder to only be installed on the rear wheel and on tyres wider than 38mm. I tested the Tag inside 40mm WTB Nanos and Goodyear Connectors and fitting the Tag in this width was a bit of a squeeze. Squeezing the tyre around the valve I could easily feel the Tag Holder, which wasn’t exactly reassuring. This made me think about what would happen to the Tag in the event of a flat tyre but this is merely a worry based on assumption.

And despite being able to feel the Tag Holder through the tyre by hand, I did not notice it when riding except for one time when my rear tyre was definitely below the recommended pressure. This resulted in feeling the tag on every turn of the wheel but surprisingly this did not impact the tag holder at all. 

The ease of installation and ride feel aside, the most important aspect of this tubeless tag holder is the AirTag it holds inside. Our sister site, road.cc, has reviewed the little device in depth so I will not go into the details, but for the purpose of this review, I will explain the principle.

AirTag is an Apple-only product, meaning you can only use the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag holder if you have another Apple product that runs the “Find my” app. The AirTag sends a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby devices in the Find My network, and these devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud. In essence, for the AirTag to work you need it to be near an iPhone. 

I found having the AirTag inside the tyre hardly impacted its signal at all - I was able to see that my bike was at home even from the other side of the country, as long as there was someone near it with an iPhone. Whereas other bike-specific AirTag holders are made of aluminium, or placed inside the bike frame can impact the signal, I think the way the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder sits above the rim and is only surrounded by the silicone cover and the tyre, works to its advantage. 

Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit - Verdict 

I think this product is great, especially for someone who travels with their bike a lot. Considering it’s designed for off-road use (because of the minimum tyre width) I cannot really think of any other situation where you might need this kind of tracking device on your off-road bike - unless you’re prone to losing your wheels.

Another scenario would maybe be one where you lend your bike to someone else and would be curious about its whereabouts - which then again could be classified as stalking. 

Whatever the reason for tracking (please don’t track anyone against their will), the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder works great at its given purpose. It shows you where your bike (wheel, to be specific) is at any given time. The signal is great but the performance is limited by the requirement of an Apple device proximity. 

We haven’t reviewed similar products here on Off-Road, and there isn't another similar product out on the market so it's hard to directly compare the value of the Stealth Tag Holder. But in essence, in case you don’t have Muc-Off valves, the tested holder + valves kit will set you back £34.99, plus an additional £29 for the AirTag. The kit comes with 44mm valves only, so in case you have deeper wheels, you will need to purchase the Tag Holder (£14.99) and valves (£24.99) separately. In the end, you’re looking at paying £64 to £69 for the set-up. It’s not cheap, but it all depends on how much you value being able to track your bike in a way that is not easily spotted by thieves.

The Muc-Off Secure Tag Holder that road.cc reviewed costs £29.99, and is more easily spotted and removed by a thief. AlterLock Anti-Theft Alarm & GPS Tracking Device is a similar design and costs £114.90 and the Knog Scout is priced at £49.99. So in this comparison, the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder is good value - but does require wider tyres.

Overall, there is nothing to fault on the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder's performance and it's a great safety accessory if you have over 38mm wide tyres, and an Apple device for tracking. 

Test report Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder & 44mm Valve Kit Review £34.99
Accessories - misc

Product purpose: 

Muc-Off says: "The Muc-Off Tubeless Tag Holder offers a discreet way to install a tracker inside your rear tubeless bicycle tyre in conjunction with our All-New Tubeless Valves (will also work with our V1 Presta valves), meaning you can track down your bike in the event of theft and can locate it using the Find My iPhone App."

Build extra: 

Muc-Off says: "Your tracker will be housed in a protective, 3-part silicone and rubber tubeless valve mount and supplied with our range of tubeless valve bases, so you can ensure an airtight seal is achieved against your rim when installing inside your tubeless tyre. Please note: AirTag Tracker & All-New Tubeless Valves are not included with the mount, sold separately. Only compatible with our All-New Tubeless Valves."

Product construction 

Product construction extra: 

The construction of this is rather bulky and on my 40mm tyres you can easily feel the tag - which I think might affect the tyre performance.

Product performance 

Product performance extra: 

As mentioned above, the tag holder is rather large. However, you can't feel the holder when riding and within the test period, it caused no issues - in case anything does change this will be updated as I am continuing to use the product.

Product durability 

Product durability extra: 

The tag holder has lasted good amount of bashing on rooty and rocky trails without any issues.

Product weight 

Product weight extra: 

This obviously adds a little bit of weight, but at 18g including the air tag it's minimal.

product value 

Product value extra: 

The total cost for Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder with valves is between £64 and £69 depending on the valves you need (of if you have them already). It's not exactly cheap and the setup also requires you to have an Apple device to use the "Find my" app. Other AirTag bike tracking accessories such as The bottle-cage AirTag holder that road.cc reviewed costs £29.99, and is more easily spotted and removed by a thief. AlterLock Anti-Theft Alarm & GPS Tracking Device is a similar design and costs £114.90 and The Knog Scout is priced at £49.99. So in this comparison, the Muc-Off Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder is the cheapest - but it does require wider tyres, as well. 

Overall performance: 

The product works perfectly for its intended tracking purposes. The construction doesn't affect the signal, it's unnoticeable when riding, and easy to install.

Product likes: 

Peace of mind checking bike is where it's supposed to be when travelling. Easy installation.

Product dislikes: 

Bulky construction and only works for Apple users.

Enjoy: 

Yes

Buy: 

Yes

Recommend: 

Yes

Conclusion: 

This is a great, albeit slightly pricey, accessory if you're worried about your bike and want to track its location when travelling.

