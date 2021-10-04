Win over £550 of clothing from the Attaquer AW21 Collection
Autumn has arrived with a drenching, but fortunately for you, it's off.road.cc competition time. This month we teamed up with Australian-based Attaquer Cycling to offer a fantastic bundle of Autumn/Winter Cycling kit worth over £550.
- The best mountain bike jerseys for women - short and long sleeve tops tested
- Buyer's guide to winter kit - stay comfortable and cosy on the bike this winter
- The best waterproof mountain bike jackets
Attaquer is offering ONE lucky winner the following collection of cool weather cycling kit;
All Day Outliner L/S Jersey - £154.95,
Adventure Bib short (Women will receive the All Day Bib Short) - £199.95,
All Day Oultiner Gilet - £129.95
Undershirt Winter weight L/S black - ££59.95
Club Logo Socks - £18.95.
The total value of - £563.75
For those who have not heard of Attaquer Cycling before, they're an Australian outfit who describe themselves as not good with following rules, having an attitude, and shaking up the traditions of what's deemed acceptable to ride in or who to ride with. Good on them is what we say.
Recently, Brad has put his Attaquer kit thoroughly through its paces during his Double Divide gravel ride. This tour links the Badger Divide with the Second City Divide, a small adventure from Inverness to Glasgow and then Glasgow to Manchester offroad as much as possible on his gravel bike with his mate James. A pretty tough workout for him and Attaquer. You'll be able to see more about his trip on the site soon.
Now, with no more waffle, let's get down to the prizes, and let's hear what Attaquer has to say about them.
All Day Outliner L/S Jersey - £154.95
The long-sleeved All Day jersey is crafted from a lightweight Italian-made fabric with a brushed finish that creates a layer of insulation to fend off chilly conditions. Designed to match perfectly with the rest of the jerseys and gilets in the All Day collection, this long-sleeved cycling jersey is the ideal companion for multi-season riding. The jersey features rear pockets, a high neck, and a hidden zipper, the jersey is light enough to be worn on its own or paired with a base layer for additional warmth.
Adventure Bib short (Women will receive the All Day Bib Short) - £199.95
The Adventure Bib Short is ideal for when you're planning on heading off-piste and need maximum comfort and stowage. We started with our supremely comfortable All Day Bib Short, then added an adventure-specific cargo pocket and larger rear storage pockets.
The 2-piece chamois offers unparalleled comfort and will keep you incredibly supported even during the longest and toughest rides that you're likely to take on. The Adventure Bib Shorts feature lightweight mesh bib straps, jacquard leg grippers, and reliable 4-stitch flatlock seams.
Every element is designed to ensure you enjoy the most comfortable ride in the most demanding conditions.
All Day Oultiner Gilet - £129.95
The All-Day Outliner Gilet is a medium-weight vest designed to provide you with reliable protection from the elements. Layered up with an Attaquer jersey and undershirt, it provides versatile options year-round. Crafted from durable Italian made fabric, the All Day Gilet provides both protection and durability with a high neck and adaptable fit. A rear flap allows access to your jersey pockets while reflective details ensure you're seen out on the road. The vest also packs down to the size of a jersey pocket so you'll have protection at your fingertips whenever the weather turns south.
Undershirt Winter weight L/S black - ££59.95
The perfect winter accessory. This double-textured, long-sleeved compression jersey provides superior insulation during the colder months of the year. Made from Dryarn, the winter undershirt is constructed from an inner layer of polypropylene which expels sweat and an outer layer of PBT polyester which speeds up drying. The result is an undershirt that prevents moisture build-up to keep you warm.
As a reliable base layer, pair it with a long sleeve winter jersey or Race jacket and enjoy the freedom of leaving your arm warmers at home.
Club Logo Socks - £18.95
Attaquer's high-performance cycling socks are specifically designed to ensure that your feet stay fresh, dry, and odour-free all day. The addition of chemical-free silver yarn woven into the footbed offers the added benefit of being one of nature's most effective antimicrobial agents and assists with moisture wicking. Treat your feet to the most advanced, lightweight and comfortable cycling socks on the market.
So there you have it a full set of Attaquer clothing to see you through the worst of the Autumn and Winter gravel rides.
BTW if you're wondering what Attaquer means, it's French meaning to Attack and you pronounce it 'attak' or if you want to go full Aussie, then it's 'Attaker' or 'Attacker'. Whichever way you say it get out on your bike and attack that gravel.
So there you have it, a fantastic set of cycling kit from the guys at Attaquer, all you have to do now is head on down below and fill out the entry form. Best of Luck.
The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here!
Win £564 Attaquer Cycling Kit