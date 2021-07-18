Win £1,000 Pacenti Forza-C Wide wheelset and 10 x runners up prizes!

Win a set of £1,000 Pacenti Forza-C Wide wheelset and 10 runners up prizes of Pacenti Caps worth £15 each
Jul 18 2021
News
Our friends at Pacenti Cycle Design are offering off.road.cc readers the chance to win a set of their brand new £1,000 Forza-C Wide 30mm Carbon wheels in either a 650b or 700c size. And if you are not lucky enough to scoop the big prize, Pacenti has 10 runners-up caps for you to wear on your own gravel adventure. That's a total prize value of £1,150! 

Pacenti-July2021-03.jpg

 

Pacenti Cycle Design hand-builds all their wheels in the UK. The whole process from hub, spoke, rim selection and even tyre-fitting, if you choose that option, and then re-tensioning all happens in their workshop down in Devon.

Pacenti-July2021-04.jpg

 

Here's Pacenti to tell us more about the first place prize - 

"Our Forza-C wide rims are the heart of this wheelset, and they are optimized specifically around tubeless tires. The inner width of 24 mm is wider than our standard Forza-C rims and provides for more air volume (comfort) and improves tyre profile (control) for all tyres; from a min 28mm to max 2.25".These rims are the result of a clean-sheet design that brings our best thinking to the table on what a rim should be.

Pacenti-July2021-06.jpg

 

The asymmetric profile provides good spoke tension when lacing to offset hub flanges, resulting in a ≈1400 gram wheelset built with 28 hole front and rear Pacenti hubs and Sapim D-Light spokes which are laced two-cross to optimize strength and low weight."

Pacenti-July2021-05.jpg

 

We've not tested the Forza-C Wide wheelset, but we have tested the Forza- C over on road.cc. Stu gave it a fantastic 9/10 review and summed them up with this quote "Light, strong, good value – you don't have to pick two, you can have all three" That's an impressive verdict from Stu, and hopefully, the Forza-C wides will follow suit. You can read his review here.

Full details about the wheels are here

And that’s not all with this competition from Pacenti. Suppose you are unlucky enough to win this fantastic wheelset. In that case, you might still be lucky enough to win one of ten smart Pacenti Cycling caps as runners-up prizes worth £15 each.

Pacenti-July2021-02.jpg

 

For a chance to win any of these great prizes, head on down below and enter the competition. The competition closes Monday, midday, August 2nd. Best of Luck!

Win! £1100 of Pacenti Forza-C Wide wheels and cycling caps

