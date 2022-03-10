The Orbea Terra is now available with an alloy frame

The new Terra H utilises a hydroformed frame to match comfort and control of carbon counterpart
The Orbea Terra is now available with an alloy frame
|
Mar 10 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2022-orbea-terra-1-1.jpeg
Orbea launches new Terra gravel bike with updated geometry for more control
Revamped range comes with internal cabling, storage inside the frame, and a huge amount of personalisation
Orbea Terra Hydro
Orbea launches aluminium Terra Hydro adventure and gravel bike
New 'all road' bike range priced from £1399 to £1799
TERRA-ARGO-X3-150_detail.jpg
Fizik launch updated Terra Argo, a new gravel specific saddle
Argo saddle adapted for off-road riding
flanrou 2016-13.jpg
FlanRou Ribinoù - A 100k CX event over the Somerset Levels
Cyclocross event in the Somerset Levels happening this Sunday

It's not been long since the launch of the Terra, Orbea's carbon-framed graveler. Though, the team has kept busy having focussed on creating an alloy framed counterpart, named the Terra Hydro. Not only does the new alloy bike make the Terra more accessible to a wider range of people, but it also features additional mounts for panniers, boosting its capacity for big bikepacking epics.

Back in November, Orbea debuted the Terra, a fast gravel bike that's said to be comfortable, efficient and easy to ride while being well prepared for a touch of light bikepacking. Now, the brand has introduced three alloy framed models to the Terra range that provides comfort and control through the use of hydroformed aluminium tubes, all of which have been picked very carefully.

2022 Orbea Terra Hydro bar.jpg

The engineers have painstakingly determined the shape and thickness of the aluminium tubes to increase their stregnth and resistance to flex. Many of the tubes are butted too in a bid to shed a bit of weight and making them lighter in the midsection, which in turn takes stress away from any joints and welds. As for the fork, that's the very same carbon fork that you'll find on the carbon Terras, picked for its combination of comfort, tyre clearance and torsional stiffness, says the brand.

2022 Orbea Terra Hydro top tube logo.jpg
2022 Orbea Terra Hydro top tube logo.jpg, by Liam Mercer

Orbea says that the Terra is the ideal choice for the 'pure' graveler who yearns for long rides at speed. As such, the new alloy frame comes with all of the mounts found on the carbon bike but it gets additional mounting points for a rear rack.

2022 orbea terra h rack mount.jpg

The Terra Hydro is compatible with both 700c and 650b wheels, allowing for a 45mm and 50mm widths respectively. It can also be built with 1x or 2x drivetrains thanks to its asymmetric chainstay design.

2022 Orbea Terra Hydro hero 2.jpg

Orbea's new gravel bike is available in six sizes from XS to XXL and it shares the very same geometry as its carbon sibling. On a Medium frame, that includes a 558mm effective top tube, a 430mm chainstay, a 71° head angle and a 73.5° seat tube angle.

The new range is made up of three models with prices starting at £2,000 for the base level Terra H40. They then go up to £2,300 for the Terra H30 that comes sorted with a Shimano GRX 2X drivetrain.

You might also like:

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Deputy Tech Editor here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£41.99
-63%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
2022 ohlins RXF34 m.2 hero 2.jpg
The RXF34 m.2 is Öhlins' new downcountry fork
New fork is optimised for short travel 29ers with all-new damper
Review
PINND CS2 Flat Pedal Review 2021 main image.JPG
PINND CS2 Flat Pedal Review £195.00
A beautifully made, super expensive and ultimately compromised pedal
News
2022 specialized camber and ambush hero.jpg
Specialized updates the Ambush and unveils the Camber
The Ambush gets a ground-up redesign and the brand introduces a budget friendly lid
News
2022 transition repeater riding 3.jpg
Transition announces the Repeater - The brand's first e-bike
A carbon frame, 160mm of travel, a Shimano EP8 and 29" wheels
Feature
2022 how to tweak your mtb geometry suspension cover.jpg
How to tweak your mountain bike's geometry - Suspension
4 handy tips to adjust your bike's geometry through its suspension
News
2022 camelbak .jpg
Camelbak reinvents its iconic M.U.L.E backpack
Now with stylish new colourways and stormproof protection.
Review
Fox_Ranger_3L_Main.JPG
Fox Racing Ranger 3L jacket review £200.00
Great fit and waterproofing, so long as you like a hood
Feature
2022 gravel bike mtb.jpg
Full Circle - are MTBs the next gravel upgrade?
Charlotte takes a closer look what's behind the blurred lines of gravel and MTB.