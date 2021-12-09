The Canyon Grail gets a fresh lick of paint for 2022
For 2022, Canyon has given the Grail a well deserved update. This time around, it gets new colourways along with an updated spec. That's not all, however, as the brand now offers a full range of accessories including mudguards, especially for the Grail.
The Grail is a bike that's loved for its stability over smooth surfaces and control when things get rough. For the new year, Canyon has given the bike new artworks and fresh specs to keep the bike bang up to date.
Extra exciting for the gravel bike is that Canyon now offers an extended range of accessories such as full-coverage fenders, lighting options, and on-bike storage solutions.
The 2022 range of Grails consists of four AL bikes featuring Shimano GRX drivetrains with the Grail 7 eTap being graved with SRAM's Rival eTap shifting. Then, the SL range also comes with four bikes each with Shimano GRX with the Grail CF SL 8 Di2, of course, benefitting from Shimano's wireless Di2. This is where you'll find that interesting double-decker handlebar.
Finally, the CF SLX range is made up of two bikes both featuring wireless shifting with one's drivetrain coming from Shimano and the Di2 range, the other with SRAM's Red eTap.
Prices for the 2022 Canyon Grail start at £1,500 for the alloy framed Grail 6 and go right up t £6,700 for the CF SLX 9 ETAP.
1 comments
Am I the only one that won't consider a Grail because of the double decker handlebar?