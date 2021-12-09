The Canyon Grail gets a fresh lick of paint for 2022

Gravel bike also sees spec updates and new range of accessories
The Canyon Grail gets a fresh lick of paint for 2022
|
Dec 9 2021
|
News
For 2022, Canyon has given the Grail a well deserved update. This time around, it gets new colourways along with an updated spec. That's not all, however, as the brand now offers a full range of accessories including mudguards, especially for the Grail.

The Grail is a bike that's loved for its stability over smooth surfaces and control when things get rough. For the new year, Canyon has given the bike new artworks and fresh specs to keep the bike bang up to date.

2022 canyon grail mudguard.jpg

Extra exciting for the gravel bike is that Canyon now offers an extended range of accessories such as full-coverage fenders, lighting options, and on-bike storage solutions.

2022 canyon grail drivetrain.jpg

The 2022 range of Grails consists of four AL bikes featuring Shimano GRX drivetrains with the Grail 7 eTap being graved with SRAM's Rival eTap shifting. Then, the SL range also comes with four bikes each with Shimano GRX with the Grail CF SL 8 Di2, of course, benefitting from Shimano's wireless Di2. This is where you'll find that interesting double-decker handlebar.

2022 canyon grail hero 2.jpg

Finally, the CF SLX range is made up of two bikes both featuring wireless shifting with one's drivetrain coming from Shimano and the Di2 range, the other with SRAM's Red eTap.

Prices for the 2022 Canyon Grail start at £1,500 for the alloy framed Grail 6 and go right up t £6,700 for the CF SLX 9 ETAP.

Author block

Liam Mercer's picture

Liam Mercer

Staff Writer here at off.road.cc Liam can also be found photographing bikes as well as riding them. He's not shy of an enduro here or there and he's equally happy in the winter slop as he is ripping up the summer's dust.

1 comments

6 sec ago

Am I the only one that won't consider a Grail because of the double decker handlebar? 

