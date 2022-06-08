Strava adds gravel ride and mountain bike activity types

The update also includes trail route recommendations and community route insights
Strava adds gravel ride and mountain bike activity types
Jun 8 2022
Strava has announced that trail run, gravel ride, mountain bike and e-mountain bike are now supported as activity types on the popular sports app, and new off-road route features have also become available to subscribers.

With this update, Strava is responding to the significant growth of trail sports, which the social platform reports are growing incredibly fast. “We have been seeing off-the-charts growth of trail sports over the past several years, outpacing even growth of road running and riding. Our teams are thrilled to be meeting athletes where they are with this release to fuel their joy of exploration, ” Michael Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Strava said.

Strava - Trail Details.jpg
Strava - Trail Details.jpg, by Suvi Loponen


The company stated that trail sports including mountain biking, hiking and trail running are growing twice as quickly as those on pavement, such as road cycling.

Trail route recommendations

Strava subscribers can now use the trail routes feature, which highlights popular trail networks and start points. These route recommendations for Strava’s new sports are activity-specific and adjustable based on preference for distance and elevation. 

"When you get a trail route from Strava, not only do you get recommendations powered by our community, you also get all the insights you need to make your time exploring as joyful as possible. Know things like how long it will take you, how crowded it might be, and what's the best route for you before you go so you can explore with confidence. All powered by the community who have been there before,” Horvath said. 

3-D maps for activity feed

Alongside the off-road features, Strava is also adding its popular 3-D map style to activity uploads, which will appear in athletes' activity feeds. The 3-D map for your activity is only available to subscribers, but all athletes on the platform will see the new map style in their feed.
 
Since Strava’s founding in 2009, users have recorded over seven billion activities, and 2.5 billion of these were recorded in the last 18 months. 
 
For more information on Strava visit www.strava.com.

