 LCP

Sale: Save big with Muc-off’s 30% off discount deals

No dirty bike excuses with Muc-Off’s 30th anniversary discounts.
Sale: Save big with Muc-off’s 30% off discount deals
|
Aug 23 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2020 muc off stealth tubeless puncture plug hero.jpg
Muc-Off launches new Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plug kit
A tubeless repair solution that hides in your bar ends
2021 muc-off tubeless valves hero.png
Muc-Off reveals new super light and insert ready tubeless valves
New valves use aircraft alloy for lighter weight, increased strength and are insert friendly
2021 5ct cover 03.12.21.jpg
5 cool things from State Bicycle Co., Syncros, 76 Projects, Bontrager and Muc-Off
Ozzy themed kit, bike cleaner and some fuzzy gloves in for review
2022 5ct cover2 7.1.22.jpg
5 cool things from ION, Madison, Muc-Off and Green Oil
We're testing all of the cleaning things you'll ever need along with winter gloves and fancy valves

Since 1994, Muc-Off has helped riders keep their mountain bikes clean – without ruining frame finishes or components. 

Fine-grain summer dust and deep winter mud get everywhere it shouldn’t, on a ride. From caking your bike to getting in between pivot hardware, onto fork and shock stanchions, and everywhere else, dirty bikes are a drag. The mountain biking mantra of a clean bike being faster isn’t a fallacy. 

To celebrate 30 years in the mountain bike cleaning business, Muc-Off is offering 30% discount deals on several of its cleaning products. Muc-Off cleaning agents are formulated to be powerful at dislodging dirt, easy to work with and not detrimental to the integrity of your bike’s paint – or its components. 

2024 muc off pressure washer.jpg
2024 muc off pressure washer.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Muc-Off's hot ticket items may well be its Pressure Washer Bundles with the Ultimate Pressure Washer Bundle packing cleaners, cloths, bike protect solution, and snow foam as well as a bag for the pressure washer coming in at £105 - £45 down from its £150 recommended retail price. The regular Pressure Washer Bundle, including Bike Protect, and a couple of litres of cleaner is priced at £91, down from £130.

The best value deal within Muc-Off’s 30% discounts is the Bicycle Dirt Battle Box. It’s a sturdy metal case designed for a hard life in the garage or travelling. Inside the Bicycle Dirt Battle Box you’ll find everything needed to treat and restore your mountain bike to a pristine appearance after a severe singletrack adventure in extremely dusty or muddy conditions. 

2024 muc off box.jpg
2024 muc off box.jpg, by Liam Mercer


There’s a litre of Nano Tech bike cleaner and 250ml of Bio drivetrain chain degreaser. For entrenched dirt, Muc-off’s MO-94 heavy-duty bike spray, has a long-reach nozzle to get into those hard-to-reach areas of your bike. 

Lubrication is provided by 50ml of Bio Wet lube, while a claw brush ensures you can get rid of stubborn grime. There’s an expanding sponge and microfibre cloth for soft touches on the frame. The Bicycle Dirt Battle Box includes a sticker kit and has been discounted from £75.00 to £52.50. 

2024 muc off box 2.jpg
2024 muc off box 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer


For riders who obsess about bike care, there’s the Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit – which does exactly what it says on the box. Cleaning agents and lubrications included with the Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit are a litre of Nano Tech bike cleaner, 250ml of Bio drivetrain degreaser, 500ml of Bike Protect and 50ml of Bio wet chain lube. 

Cleaning agents are only one part of bike care – using appropriate cloths, sponges, and brushes helps prevent damage during a bike wash. There are four working brush configurations included with the Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit – soft, detailing, two-prong, and claw – to help you dislodge all the trail dirt from every part of your bike. 

The Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit includes a microcell sponge and microfibre cloth to gently spread around cleaning fluids and help dry your bike without scratching. Muc-Off’s Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit has been discounted from £100 to £70. 

2024 muc off valves.jpg
2024 muc off valves.jpg, by Liam Mercer


The Muc-Off 30th-anniversary discounts include handy non-cleaning items, too, like valves. Muc-Off’s V2 tubeless valves are robust and designed with a core that makes it wonderfully easy to top-up sealant. These valves, which are essentially sealant clog-proof, are usually £27, but now selling for £18.90.

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

£
Buy now
Review
2024 shimano cues u6000 full.JPG
Shimano CUES Link Glide U6000 groupset review £330.00
Bombproof performance and e-bike-proof longevity for not much money.
Feature
Hunt XC Wide V3 rear hub.jpg
Boost spacing explained
​​Why Boost hubs made mountain biking better.
Feature
2024 Granite ROCKnROLL TQ Cycle Tool Kit 6.jpg
How to set up your mountain bike
Nail the basics for better performance and comfort.
Review
IMG_6205 copy.jpg
Shimano GF400 Women’s flat pedal shoe review £120.00
This super-grippy, lightweight trail shoe offers plenty of protection but is a little too snug for walking.
News
2024 fox transfer neo 2.jpg
The Transfer Neo is Fox's first wireless dropper post
Fox's first wireless dropper promises 100x faster actuation speeds, a reduced stack height and a natural feeling lever.
News
2024 kona Remote X hero.jpg
Kona adds the Remote X and 160 DL to its e-MTB roster
All the details of the pedal-assisted trail bikes from Kona.
News
2024 santa cruz bronson hero.jpg
New Santa Cruz Bronson gets updated suspension design
And is poised to be the one bike to do it all.
Feature
2022 UCI MTB World Championships Downhill Höll
Preview: 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
Mountain Biking heads to Andorra next week for the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.