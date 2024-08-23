Sale: Save big with Muc-off’s 30% off discount deals
Since 1994, Muc-Off has helped riders keep their mountain bikes clean – without ruining frame finishes or components.
Fine-grain summer dust and deep winter mud get everywhere it shouldn’t, on a ride. From caking your bike to getting in between pivot hardware, onto fork and shock stanchions, and everywhere else, dirty bikes are a drag. The mountain biking mantra of a clean bike being faster isn’t a fallacy.
To celebrate 30 years in the mountain bike cleaning business, Muc-Off is offering 30% discount deals on several of its cleaning products. Muc-Off cleaning agents are formulated to be powerful at dislodging dirt, easy to work with and not detrimental to the integrity of your bike’s paint – or its components.
Muc-Off's hot ticket items may well be its Pressure Washer Bundles with the Ultimate Pressure Washer Bundle packing cleaners, cloths, bike protect solution, and snow foam as well as a bag for the pressure washer coming in at £105 - £45 down from its £150 recommended retail price. The regular Pressure Washer Bundle, including Bike Protect, and a couple of litres of cleaner is priced at £91, down from £130.
The best value deal within Muc-Off’s 30% discounts is the Bicycle Dirt Battle Box. It’s a sturdy metal case designed for a hard life in the garage or travelling. Inside the Bicycle Dirt Battle Box you’ll find everything needed to treat and restore your mountain bike to a pristine appearance after a severe singletrack adventure in extremely dusty or muddy conditions.
There’s a litre of Nano Tech bike cleaner and 250ml of Bio drivetrain chain degreaser. For entrenched dirt, Muc-off’s MO-94 heavy-duty bike spray, has a long-reach nozzle to get into those hard-to-reach areas of your bike.
Lubrication is provided by 50ml of Bio Wet lube, while a claw brush ensures you can get rid of stubborn grime. There’s an expanding sponge and microfibre cloth for soft touches on the frame. The Bicycle Dirt Battle Box includes a sticker kit and has been discounted from £75.00 to £52.50.
For riders who obsess about bike care, there’s the Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit – which does exactly what it says on the box. Cleaning agents and lubrications included with the Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit are a litre of Nano Tech bike cleaner, 250ml of Bio drivetrain degreaser, 500ml of Bike Protect and 50ml of Bio wet chain lube.
Cleaning agents are only one part of bike care – using appropriate cloths, sponges, and brushes helps prevent damage during a bike wash. There are four working brush configurations included with the Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit – soft, detailing, two-prong, and claw – to help you dislodge all the trail dirt from every part of your bike.
The Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit includes a microcell sponge and microfibre cloth to gently spread around cleaning fluids and help dry your bike without scratching. Muc-Off’s Ultimate Bike Cleaning Kit has been discounted from £100 to £70.
The Muc-Off 30th-anniversary discounts include handy non-cleaning items, too, like valves. Muc-Off’s V2 tubeless valves are robust and designed with a core that makes it wonderfully easy to top-up sealant. These valves, which are essentially sealant clog-proof, are usually £27, but now selling for £18.90.