Peter Sagan commits to 2022 UCI e-MTB World Champs
Professional road cyclist Peter Sagan has announced he will be competing in the 2022 e-mountain bike World Championships on the 26 August in Les Gets, France.
The three-time road World Champion's entry to an e-mtb race is hardly a surprise as the Slovak has a long history in racing off-road disciplines. Just this June, before tapering for the Tour de France, he competed in the Garmin Unbound Gravel race in the US.
Sagan's off-road success has not been quite as distinguished as on the road, but it seems that he's enjoying the events for more reasons than just the prospect of winning.
Talking to Italian sports publication La Gazzetta Della Sport, 32-year-old Peter Sagan said he’s not going to the Les Gets World Champs to win.
"I won’t be able to be competitive and I’m not going for that,” he said. ‘It will be a party."
Sagan started his cycling career racing both road and mountain bikes, and one of his first big wins was Junior UCI MTB World Champion in 2008. At the same event, Josh Bryceland was the Junior DH champion, and Nino Schurter won the U23 cross country race. And in the same year, he placed second in the junior cyclo-cross World Champs and also, in the junior Paris Roubaix.
In the 2016 Olympics he competed on the mountain biking course instead of the road, and despite that race not being so victorious, he said he was happy about his choice to race mountain bikes instead of road bikes and have fun.
Sagan’s longtime sponsor is Specialized, which already has a history of providing world championship-winning e-bikes; the multitalented Brit Tom Pidcock won the e-MTB World Champs in 2020 on a Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo.