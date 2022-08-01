Peter Sagan commits to 2022 UCI e-MTB World Champs

WorldTour road sprinter is going back to his off-road roots - this time with a motor
Peter Sagan commits to 2022 UCI e-MTB World Champs
|
Aug 1 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
2019-Lapierre-Overvolt-Carbon-AMi-900-review-Jeremy-Bernard-102.jpg
First Ride: Lapierre Overvolt Carbon AMi 900
Trail e-MTB drops weight thanks to a new composite frame
Specialized-Turbo-Levo-2019-first-ride-review-111.jpg
Specialized's new Turbo Levo is more powerful, more playful and lighter than ever
All-new 29er e-bike is lighter, more powerful and more playful than ever before
20181002_1640_mattwragg.jpg
Electrifying action? First World e-Bike Series launched
Four round enduro and XC series announced
Mondraker ECrafty-20.jpg
UCI and motorbike federation in jurisdiction dispute over e-mountain bike racing
As series allowing e-mtb's at speeds of over 25 km/h announced

Professional road cyclist Peter Sagan has announced he will be competing in the 2022 e-mountain bike World Championships on the 26 August in Les Gets, France. 

The three-time road World Champion's entry to an e-mtb race is hardly a surprise as the Slovak has a long history in racing off-road disciplines. Just this June, before tapering for the Tour de France, he competed in the Garmin Unbound Gravel race in the US.

Sagan's off-road success has not been quite as distinguished as on the road, but it seems that he's enjoying the events for more reasons than just the prospect of winning.

Talking to Italian sports publication La Gazzetta Della Sport, 32-year-old Peter Sagan said he’s not going to the Les Gets World Champs to win.

"I won’t be able to be competitive and I’m not going for that,” he said. ‘It will be a party."

Sagan started his cycling career racing both road and mountain bikes, and one of his first big wins was Junior UCI MTB World Champion in 2008. At the same event, Josh Bryceland was the Junior DH champion, and Nino Schurter won the U23 cross country race. And in the same year, he placed second in the junior cyclo-cross World Champs and also, in the junior Paris Roubaix.

In the 2016 Olympics he competed on the mountain biking course instead of the road, and despite that race not being so victorious, he said he was happy about his choice to race mountain bikes instead of road bikes and have fun.

Sagan’s longtime sponsor is Specialized, which already has a history of providing world championship-winning e-bikes; the multitalented Brit Tom Pidcock won the e-MTB World Champs in 2020 on a Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo.

You might also like:

Author block

Suvi Loponen's picture

Suvi Loponen

Staff Writer

Suvi enjoys cycling in all of its forms, especially over long distances and on multiple days. What started as a hobby has now grown to be her lifestyle and a job, in which she can also utilise her MSc degree in investigative journalism. Although, most of her current investigations revolve around the mystery of sourdough bread baking and finding decent (amounts of) coffee on bike rides.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£44.99
-18%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5, Core Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£98
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£111.99
-30%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£60.8
-56%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£48.99
-24%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£255
Buy now
News
2022 National Cross-country Series Round 4, Cannock Chase
A closer look Cannock Chase Commonwealth Games XCO course
The cross-country race takes place on a challenging course in the popular Staffordshire forest
Feature
Mountain bike icons - Gary Food
Mountain bike icons - the Gary Foord story
During the 1990s, Britain was at the top of their cross-country mountain bike racing game, and one of the biggest stars of that era was Gary Foord
Feature
2022 Migration Gravel Race
Gravel in East Africa: Migration Gravel Race
Finley Newmark returns to East Africa for some gravel racing
Review
2022 muc off rim stix hero.jpg
Muc-Off Rim Stix tyre lever review £5.50
Solid, useful and dependable though the valve core remover is a bit of a faff to sue
Feature
2022 5ct cover 29.07.22.jpg
A crash sensor, airy gravel shoes, high-flow valves and more
Plus all the latest tech highlights and reviews from the week
News
2022 Ritchey WCS-Zeta-GX wheels
Ritchey unveils alloy WCS Zeta GX gravel wheelset
WCS Zeta GX wheels are built around trouble-free performance and play nicely with wide-tyre options
Feature
2021 Specialized S-Works Diverge in profile.jpg
Gravel bike geometry: everything you need to know
A closer look at gravel bike geometry and understanding how it differs from road bikes
Feature
2022 Hot Chillee Gravel Ride day 1
Gravel events: Hotchillee London to Paris
Three days of glorious gravel, single tracks, views and amazing people