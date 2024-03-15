 LCP

Onguza proves Namibian steel is real

Namibian brand is trying to alter the perception of African handbuilt all-terrain bicycle frames.
Onguza proves Namibian steel is real
|
Mar 15 2024
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
More News
Pipedream-rad-steel-hardtail-106.jpg
Pipedream's new hardtail is seriously long and slack
Pipedream's new Moxie hardtail is seriously rad aggro steel
Super long and slack Scottish designed hardtail
SM-Fugio-2-5.jpg
Genesis Fugio
Three New Genesis Bikes for 2018
Get the low down on newbies - the Fugio, the Mantle and the TarnTanium
Trillion Prime-1.jpg
New Trillion Cycles Prime
For all your hardtail hero dreams
Rondo Ruut AL detail
First Look: Rondo RUUT AL
We'll be flipping chips and winning races on the new Ruut

If you are considering a steel gravel or mountain bike, African brands don’t come to mind. And that’s odd because Africa has arguably the world’s best gravel riding terrain, incredible mountain biking, and brilliantly resourceful craftspeople. All the elements required to create excellent, durable, steel bikes. 

The Namibian frame brand is the work of two-time Olympic rider, Dan Craven. Unlike some steel frame brands, Onguza doesn’t contract its manufacturing to intermediaries. All frames are machined, fabricated, and welded in the town of Omaruru, near Mount Erongo, in midwestern Namibia. 

Robust riding begets robust frame design 

With the world’s oldest desert and one of the lowest population densities, Namibia is a geography that produces locals and draws adventurers. Popular with daring Safari and wildlife travellers, Namibia has one of the world’s most extensive untarred road networks – thousands of miles of gravel and dirt roads, navigating through immense and inspiring landscapes, with virtually no vehicular traffic. Ideal gravel bike country. 

2024 onguza frame 1.jpg
2024 onguza frame 1.jpg, by Liam Mercer


Namibia also hosts one of the world’s greatest extreme endurance off-road races. It’s called the Desert Dash, and routes from the capital city, Windhoek, to the coastal town of Swakopmund, where the vast Namibian sand dunes meet the cold Atlantic ocean. 
Riders must complete the Desert Dash’s 246-mile race distance in under 24-hours and can choose to ride solo or in a team, with the latter offering a relay option. Routing through Namibia’s intimidating desert mountains, with shale-strewn trails, it’s a brutal test of gravel and mountain biking endurance. 

Events like the Desert Dash served as the inspiration for Onguza. The brand celebrates everything that is inspiringly resourceful and skilful about African riders and fabricators. Especially Namibians. In a country where water is scarce and distances vast, Namibians are disposed to self-sufficiency. And that means that artisan skills remain practised and in-demand.

Proudly Namibian made

Sakaria Nkolo and Petrus Mufenge are the master frame builders who shape each Onguza into being. 

Having worked on the Craven family farm outside Omaruru for 25-years, Nkolo and Mufenge possess a unique array of skills, honed by a Namibian ranching environment that is unforgiving, with spare parts and support technicians often a day or more away, by vehicle. 

Repurposing the raw technical skills of Onguza’s hardy frame building duo to bicycle production has seen Craven calling upon his global cycling network. During the last few years, frame builders like Robin Mather, Andrew Denham, Tomi Salmon, and Andres Arregui Velasquez have visited Ongunza’s headquarters in Omaruru, mentoring Nkolo and Mufenge on the intricacies of steel frame building. 

2024 onguza frame 2.jpg
2024 onguza frame 2.jpg, by Liam Mercer

Testament to the confidence and skills of its builders, Onguza is traditional in certain aspects of its frame building. Craven believes in being true to the legacy of steel craftsmanship. 


“We hand-mitre all our tubing, with a hacksaw and file. The builders have always been world-class when it comes to using their hands - and now we like to show that off with how precise and consistent we work! That is also why we filet braze. It is not the quickest method - but we think it is the prettiest and cleanest. And if you know the amount of work that goes into those smooth junctions you appreciate it all the more!”

Onguza has updated its online retail channel, where you can order a made-to-measure frameset, at $4100. There are production models available, too, for $1500. This product range is three models strong, with The Goat gravel bike, The Holy Fire road plus design, and The Rooster hardtail mountain bike. 

All Onguzas are made with Columbus tubing and include free worldwide shipping. 

You might also like:

Author block

Lance Branquinho's picture

Lance Branquinho

Lance Branquinho is a Namibian-born media professional who graduated to mountain biking after injuries curtailed his fascination with trail running. He has a weakness for British steel hardtails, especially those which only run a single gear. Lance is an award-winning writer who has contributed to myriad piblications all over the world including Cyclingnews, Bike Perfect, MBR, Topgear, TopCar and Car magazine.

Find great off-road deals

RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB Wide Trail Tyre (EXO-TR) - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction
£37.99
-30%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Core Black - UK 7.5}, Core Black
Chain Reaction
£84
-40%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet - Matte Black 20 - M}, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction
£107
-33%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 46 Dark Shadow/Black 20
Wiggle
£156
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket - Black - S}, Black
Chain Reaction
£67
-52%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction
£279.99
Buy now
Hope EVO Mountain Bike Crankset (Spiderless) - Black - 68-73mm}, Black
Chain Reaction
£187.99
-26%
Buy now
Schwalbe Marathon Plus SmartGuard Wired MTB Tyre - 26" - Black / 26" / 2.25" / Wired
Merlin Cycles
£34.99
-27%
Buy now
Feature
2023 oneup edc tool out.jpg
How to store accessories and spare kit on a bike
Ditch the bag and ride packless with our top tips for on-the-bike storage.
Review
2024 Deda Gera Gravel Handlbar 1 Hero.jpeg
Deda Elementi Gera DCR Gravel Handlebar review £332.00
An intricately shaped gravel handlebar that's superbly comfortable and rather pricey.
News
2024 scott genius st dangerholm hero.jpg
Dangerholm gives us a glimpse into the future of MTB
New Scott Genius ST concept features all of the integration
News
2024 mason macro proto hero.jpg
Mason teases its new Macro mountain bike at CyclingWorld
New mountain bike looks for big-distance riding.
News
2024 fizik vento proxy hero.jpg
Vento Proxy is Fizik's latest race-specific off-road shoe
Race-specific shoe blends all-out efficiency with off-the-bike grip.
News
2024 michelin wild enduro hero.jpg
Michelin revamps its Wild Enduro Racing Line tyres
Race-ready tyre range introduces new tread patterns and casings.
News
2024 rockshox flight attendant hero.jpg
RockShox’s Flight Attendant makes 1000s of adjustments
RockShox has engineered an updated version of its intelligent Flight Attendant suspension system, featuring Adaptive Ride Dynamics.
News
2024 specialized epic riding.jpg
Specialized Epic 8 and Evo XC bikes get more downcountry
Spesh brings burlier tyres and an updates geometry to its XCO and marathon platform.