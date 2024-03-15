Onguza proves Namibian steel is real
If you are considering a steel gravel or mountain bike, African brands don’t come to mind. And that’s odd because Africa has arguably the world’s best gravel riding terrain, incredible mountain biking, and brilliantly resourceful craftspeople. All the elements required to create excellent, durable, steel bikes.
- ABS MTB Brakes - everything you need to know
- Wait... How much is the new SRAM T-Type kit?
-
The Namibian frame brand is the work of two-time Olympic rider, Dan Craven. Unlike some steel frame brands, Onguza doesn’t contract its manufacturing to intermediaries. All frames are machined, fabricated, and welded in the town of Omaruru, near Mount Erongo, in midwestern Namibia.
Robust riding begets robust frame design
With the world’s oldest desert and one of the lowest population densities, Namibia is a geography that produces locals and draws adventurers. Popular with daring Safari and wildlife travellers, Namibia has one of the world’s most extensive untarred road networks – thousands of miles of gravel and dirt roads, navigating through immense and inspiring landscapes, with virtually no vehicular traffic. Ideal gravel bike country.
Namibia also hosts one of the world’s greatest extreme endurance off-road races. It’s called the Desert Dash, and routes from the capital city, Windhoek, to the coastal town of Swakopmund, where the vast Namibian sand dunes meet the cold Atlantic ocean.
Riders must complete the Desert Dash’s 246-mile race distance in under 24-hours and can choose to ride solo or in a team, with the latter offering a relay option. Routing through Namibia’s intimidating desert mountains, with shale-strewn trails, it’s a brutal test of gravel and mountain biking endurance.
Events like the Desert Dash served as the inspiration for Onguza. The brand celebrates everything that is inspiringly resourceful and skilful about African riders and fabricators. Especially Namibians. In a country where water is scarce and distances vast, Namibians are disposed to self-sufficiency. And that means that artisan skills remain practised and in-demand.
Proudly Namibian made
Sakaria Nkolo and Petrus Mufenge are the master frame builders who shape each Onguza into being.
Having worked on the Craven family farm outside Omaruru for 25-years, Nkolo and Mufenge possess a unique array of skills, honed by a Namibian ranching environment that is unforgiving, with spare parts and support technicians often a day or more away, by vehicle.
Repurposing the raw technical skills of Onguza’s hardy frame building duo to bicycle production has seen Craven calling upon his global cycling network. During the last few years, frame builders like Robin Mather, Andrew Denham, Tomi Salmon, and Andres Arregui Velasquez have visited Ongunza’s headquarters in Omaruru, mentoring Nkolo and Mufenge on the intricacies of steel frame building.
Testament to the confidence and skills of its builders, Onguza is traditional in certain aspects of its frame building. Craven believes in being true to the legacy of steel craftsmanship.
“We hand-mitre all our tubing, with a hacksaw and file. The builders have always been world-class when it comes to using their hands - and now we like to show that off with how precise and consistent we work! That is also why we filet braze. It is not the quickest method - but we think it is the prettiest and cleanest. And if you know the amount of work that goes into those smooth junctions you appreciate it all the more!”
Onguza has updated its online retail channel, where you can order a made-to-measure frameset, at $4100. There are production models available, too, for $1500. This product range is three models strong, with The Goat gravel bike, The Holy Fire road plus design, and The Rooster hardtail mountain bike.
All Onguzas are made with Columbus tubing and include free worldwide shipping.