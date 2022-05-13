Hide AirTags inside your tyres with Muc-Off's new Tag Holder
The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder aims to offer bike owners the ultimate tracking solution, completely hidden from bike thieves inside the tyre.
- How to: Convert your bike's tyres to tubeless - Top tips on ditching the tubes
- Is it worth converting your mountain bike to tubeless?
- The best 700c gravel tyres you can buy - tried and tested adventure rubber for all conditions
Muc-Off’s latest innovation comes after the brand launched a similar, Secure Tag Holder, attaching to bottle cage mounts, earlier this year.
The new Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder houses an Apple AirTag in protective, three-part silicone and rubber tubeless valve mount, which comes with a range of valve bases to ensure an airtight seal. Surrounding the tag is a sacrificial stem which compresses and rebounds under heavy loads, ensuring that the rim and AirTag stay protected.
Muc-Off says the holder will still allow a normal, free flow of air and sealant through the valve, but the protective stem will keep the tag from rattling inside the rim and tyre.
"Technologies like the Apple Airtag can be a great defence against would-be bike thieves. This is what led us to develop our Tag Holders, we wanted to give riders secure and thief-proof ways of fixing the tracker to their bikes. The newest offering – the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder - is a completely unique undercover solution, unlike anything we have seen on the market so far. We will continue to embrace emerging technologies to enhance every rider experience, as we continue our exciting program of innovation in the future," Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off said.
The Apple AirTag works by allowing users to track it from their phone, using the dedicated Find My app. Once activated, any item to which the tag is connected appears on the radar within the app, so tracking the bike down is as simple as looking on the map.
The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder retails for £14.99 and as part of a kit which includes a set of black Muc-Off 44mm Tubeless Valves for £34.99.
Read more from the website below.
3 comments
Will work great until a kerb / rock strike snaps the inside of the valve stem off and the tyre deflates in a few seconds.
Also - as use of airtags now flags up on to the nearby phones there's no point in this. Thieves will just locate it and remove it.
Having read the specs the min tyre size is 38c which brings a lot of gravel bikes into the equation.
I like this idea. Shame it wont fit in most road rims.