Coed y Brenin opens six gravel-specific cycle routes from 9.5 to 36km
For riders based in the UK, Coed y Brenin needs no introduction. It cemented the trail centre concept that quickly became a global phenomenon. Now, the location opens its arms to all manners of off-road riding having opened six new gravel and adventure-specific routes ranging from 9.5- to 36km. In true trail centre form, there looks to be something for everyone.
- Your complete guide to bikepacking - what kit you need, how to plan and prepare
- The 11 gravel-specific products you never knew you needed
- Gravel cycling: the East Anglian Way
It might still be growing but gravel is one of the broadest cycling genres that welcomes flat and drop handlebars, super-svelte mile-munching machines, and proper pointy race bikes. However, Coed y Brennin says that all bikes can tame the new gravel trails, whether that's purpose-built gravel bikes or even a hybrid with suitable tyres. However, there's no stopping you from taking on the challenge with a mountain bike.
However, the folk behind the trail centre admit that some sections are a little steeper and more uneven and encourage riders to walk these sections if the confidence isn't quite there. But we've been assured that proper signage has been put in place and well ahead of anything that might get a little daunting.
One of the largest aspects of riding gravel is planning your route. Of course, we all prefer as little time on Tarmac as possible and with gravel often taking riders far out into the wilderness, some time spent on Komoot or Strava the night before a ride is well worth the time. With that, Coed y Brenin's team says the new trails are ideal for 'grab and go gravel', where riders can rock up to the car park with their bikes and ride and be free from the a gpx file.
“These routes are a really exciting addition to the trail network at Coed y
Brenin. We have seen a huge growth in gravel in recent years and have long recognised
the potential for gravel riding in this location. All credit to NRW, it took a great deal of
hard work, sweat and dedication to make this happen and to do it at a time when
budgets are limited is even more impressive. They’ve done a fantastic job too. These
trails take riders to some of the most spectacular and remote parts of the forest and
really offer something that is very different to the experience the MTB trails offer.”
“What is most exciting is what the trails offer to new riders, ebike rider and families. The
routes are great for anyone who just wants to get out and enjoy the forest by bike. We
encounter a lot of cyclists now, who have ridden their local leisure routes and cycle
paths, and want more of an adventure. For these riders, these routes will be perfect. A
chance to get fully immersed in the beauty of the forest with all those spectacular views
of the Rhinogs and Cader Idris, but without having to go through the mucky shakedown
you get riding many MTB trails.“ - Toby Bragg, Beics Brenin/Summit Cycles
Trail information, guides and maps are available to download on Beics Brenin's website. These contain all the information including fitness requirements and the kinds of challenges riders can expect. There's also an A3 all-route map.
1 comments
Mostly just forestry roads. Fine but a bit samey.Did the blues and much of the reds as well on Sunday with bikepacking gear. More fun. Good addition to Traws Eryri.