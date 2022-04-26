Coast to coast event Salsa Frontier 300 to take place for the first time
Covering 300 kilometres from the Scottish west to English east coast, the route is Focal Events’ longest to date. It offers riders a 50/50 mix of quiet country lane tarmac and forestry gravel.
Focal Events’ director Neil Atkinson described the event as an epic adventure, featuring 20 gravel sections, 10 forests, five feedstops and a 30 hour time limit. By combining different surfaces, it aims to offer something for everyone, creating an inclusive event that’s not just about the speed and finishing first.
“We want people to be able to engage with it and enjoy the journey,” Atkinson said.
The organisers are expecting about 450 riders to roll over the startline at Rockcliffe in Dumfries and Galloway. Finish line is at Druridge Bay, where riders can enjoy a Salsa beach party - a great time to meet some of the partner brands, enjoy the stunning scenery and welcome in some of the finishers who’ve just completed an adventure of a lifetime.
Salsa Cycles is the event’s name sponsor and the route is designed around their Warroad bike model. Lyon, the UK supplier of Salsa and many of the other outdoor brands supporting Frontier 300, is organising the finishers brunch.
Nils Amenlickx from Lyon said: “Given the fact the rest of our portfolio at Lyon aligns nicely with the adventure cycling world it was easy to get a few other brands on board, hence Ortlieb are sponsoring with luggage, Teravail with tyres, 7mesh on the clothing side, Julbo Eyewear keeping things clear both day and night and finally Arundel ensuring you don’t drop your bottle on some of the rougher gravel.”
Read more and sign up for the event through the link below - there are still spaces available.
