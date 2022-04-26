Coast to coast event Salsa Frontier 300 to take place for the first time

Focal Events’ all-road event Frontier 300 is being organised after two year’s wait on June 11th and 12th
Coast to coast event Salsa Frontier 300 to take place for the first time
|
Apr 26 2022
|
News
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo

Covering 300 kilometres from the Scottish west to English east coast, the route is Focal Events’ longest to date. It offers riders a 50/50 mix of quiet country lane tarmac and forestry gravel. 

Focal Events’ director Neil Atkinson described the event as an epic adventure, featuring 20 gravel sections, 10 forests, five feedstops and a 30 hour time limit. By combining different surfaces, it aims to offer something for everyone, creating an inclusive event that’s not just about the speed and finishing first. 

“We want people to be able to engage with it and enjoy the journey,” Atkinson said.  

The organisers are expecting about 450 riders to roll over the startline at Rockcliffe in Dumfries and Galloway. Finish line is at Druridge Bay, where riders can enjoy a Salsa beach party - a great time to meet some of the partner brands, enjoy the stunning scenery and welcome in some of the finishers who’ve just completed an adventure of a lifetime.

Salsa Cycles is the event’s name sponsor and the route is designed around their Warroad bike model. Lyon, the UK supplier of Salsa and many of the other outdoor brands supporting Frontier 300, is organising the finishers brunch. 

Nils Amenlickx from Lyon said: “Given the fact the rest of our portfolio at Lyon aligns nicely with the adventure cycling world it was easy to get a few other brands on board, hence Ortlieb are sponsoring with luggage, Teravail with tyres, 7mesh on the clothing side, Julbo Eyewear keeping things clear both day and night and finally Arundel ensuring you don’t drop your bottle on some of the rougher gravel.”

Read more and sign up for the event through the link below - there are still spaces available. 

You might also like

 

Find great off-road deals

Hope Tech 3 E4 Brake - No Rotor - Red - Left Hand - Front, Red
Chain Reaction Cycles
£147.99
-20%
Buy now
RockShox Recon Gold RL Solo Air Forks - Boost - Matte Black - 140mm, Matte Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£174.99
-61%
Buy now
Maxxis Aggressor MTB WT Tyre - EXO - TR - Black - Folding Bead, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£39.99
-27%
Buy now
Five Ten Impact Pro MTB Shoes - Black-Orange - UK 5.5, Black-Orange
Chain Reaction Cycles
£90.96
-30%
Buy now
Bell Sixer MIPS Helmet 2019 - Matte Black 20, Matte Black 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£103
-31%
Buy now
DT Swiss EX 1501 SP 30mm Rear Wheel - Black - 142mm SRAM XD, Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£229.99
-52%
Buy now
Giro Chamber II Off Road Shoes - EU 48 Gwin Black/White 20
Wiggle
£104.49
-25%
Buy now
Endura Hummvee Reversible Flipjak Jacket 2020 - Nutmeg, Nutmeg
Chain Reaction Cycles
£91
-29%
Buy now
Schwalbe Magic Mary Evo Super Trail MTB Tyre - Black - 29", Black
Chain Reaction Cycles
£38.49
-40%
Buy now
Bell Super Air R Full Face Helmet - Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20, Matte Gloss Red-Grey 20
Chain Reaction Cycles
£279.99
Buy now
News
Rapha performance trail 3:4 sleeve jersey 006.jpg
We're hiring! off-road.cc is looking for a new Editor
Fancy taking the reins of off-road.cc? Get in touch!
News
2022 Gravel Rides Scotland book cover.jpg
Vertebrate Publishing reveals the Gravel Rides Scotland book
Written by adventure cyclist Ed Shoote, the book details 28 Scottish off-road routes
Review
Repente_Artax_GLM_Main.JPG
Repente Artax GLM saddle review £165.00
Extremely comfortable saddle with competitive weight and suitable for on or off-road use.
News
2022 Lizard Skins DSP Lever Grip - Jet Black(1).jpg
Lizard Skins re-launches their lever grip
The American manufacturer has brought back one of its earliest products
News
2022 Markus Stitz nc500 riding
Markus Stitz releases new short film on off-road North Coast
Stitz’s gravel route covers 200-miles starting and finishing in Inverness
News
2022 ally pally cover.jpg
12 best bikes of The Cycle Show
The Cycle Show was back with a bang for 2022, here are the coolest bikes of the show
Review
2022 race face getta grip hero.jpg
Race Face Getta Grip lock-on grip review £22.00
Comfortable, grippy and well priced
News
2022 5ct cover 22.04.2022.jpg
5 cool things from PNW Components, Stolen Goat and more
We've nabbed PNW's new composite pedals and Stolen Goat's MTB clothing for test